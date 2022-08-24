Read full article on original website
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Cox pushes for changes after Utah ranks last on women’s equality | Utah News
Cox pushes for changes after Utah ranks last on women's equality. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Governor Spencer Cox said there is a lot that...
Program helps prevent teacher shortage in Utah
UTAH (ABC4) – While states across the country face a teacher shortage, Utah may be doing well in comparison. Weber State University is working to keep schools across six districts in northern Utah fully staffed. It is one of many programs across the state that aims “grow their own” teachers. The Teacher Assistant Pathway to Teaching program, […]
Utah named one of 2022’s best states to live in
UTAH (ABC4) – People move to different states for many different reasons but finding the right state to live in can be a daunting task. Whether you are moving to be closer to family and friends or for work, there are many different factors to consider before packing your belongings and making the trip to […]
gastronomicslc.com
Utah’s 2022 Oktoberfest is here – and it’s celebrating 50 years
Yep, you read that right, Snowbird’s outpost of the historic Bavarian bash is a half-century old this year. If that’s not a reason to raise a glass and a smile, I don’t know what is. Apparently the first ever Utah beer and brats fest was visited by...
ksl.com
How many days in a row have gas prices fallen?
SALT LAKE CITY — Gas prices remain higher than they were a year ago, but the average cost for a gallon of regular has dropped nationwide for 70 straight days. The national average for a gallon of regular gas has dropped every day since swelling to a record high of $5.02 a gallon on June 14, according to AAA. The national average as of Tuesday was $3.89 per gallon.
Gephardt Daily
Utah officials file lawsuit over ‘unlawful designation’ of Bears Ears, Grand Staircase-Escalante as Nat’l Monuments
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes filed a lawsuit Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Utah against what he called “President Biden’s unlawful designation” of the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante as national monuments.
Mic
This Utah coal plant could be the first to convert to hydrogen energy
Coal production in the United States peaked in 2008. Since then, we have increasingly moved away from the dirty burning energy source, which has greatly reduced the country’s carbon footprint and significantly improved our air quality. Ditching coal is the right decision for the planet, for our budget, and for our health.
Denver Channel
Piece of meteorite that created boom over Utah gifted to university
TOOELE, Utah — With the boom caused by the meteor that streaked across northern Utah still ringing in the ears of residents, people are now getting their first look at the object that caused such an uproar. Every once and a while, as luck might have it, the planet...
Missing in Utah: Men dedicated to finding Dylan Rounds
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Lance Kelly and Ty Corbin have never met Dylan Rounds. Yet, they’re determined to keep looking for him. Rounds disappeared in late May. He was operating his own farm near Lucin in western Box Elder County. Authorities have named James Brenner as a suspect in Rounds’ disappearance. Brenner is currently […]
ksl.com
Why Utah wildlife officials want to reclassify this species as a sportfish
SALT LAKE CITY — Roundtail chub are not endangered but it's a fish that Utah wildlife biologists have considered a "species of greatest conservation need" for some time, meaning they are protected in the state. As other states begin lifting similar regulations, and with Utah's roundtail chub population considered...
ksl.com
Utah coalition creates database of train-related murders, finds clues in serial killer case
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah-based Cold Case Coalition on Tuesday announced the launch of a nationwide database for railroad-related homicides, which the group's founders say has already led to possible clues in the case of an unidentified serial killer. Karra Porter, one of the group's founders, said she and...
utahstories.com
Gold Prospecting in Utah: How to Find Gold in Utah’s Mountains
There’s gold in them thar hills, and the 150 members of the Utah Gold Prospecting Club (UGPC) are celebrating the club’s 40th anniversary by looking for, and in some cases, finding it. Gold and the West are inseparable. Pioneers did not journey to California to look for silicon....
utahstories.com
Homeless Population in Utah Increases Due to Seniors Being Priced out of the Rental Market
Why Carol Hollowell is determined to reduce the homeless population problem in Utah by offering more trust and compassion in exchange for requiring that tenants work. Carol Hollowell tells Utah Stories, “One day I saw this man in a wheelchair, and I stopped and I decided to ask him, “Why are you homeless? Why don’t you tell me your story?”
ksl.com
Utah division approves small mine operation at Parleys Canyon months after county ban
SALT LAKE CITY — The fight over mining in Parleys Canyon took another twist Monday, as Utah officials approved a plan for "small mining operations" at a proposed quarry — months after Salt Lake County officials passed an ordinance banning mining in the area. John Baza, director of...
Above average warmth with more storm potential
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday or Happy Friday Eve, Utah! We’re coming off an active day yesterday and we’ll see more showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, but it does come with some changes. In northern Utah, the chance for wet weather won’t run as high compared to yesterday thanks to more of a […]
KSLTV
Utah can’t save or stretch its precious water if it can’t super accurately measure it
As the Western megadrought stretches on, conservation, rate hikes or tearing out turf may not be enough. There’s still a thirsty population, an agricultural industry and the shrinking Great Salt Lake to save. Each need pushes storage demands tighter and tighter. If water dips to dire levels, some Utah rights holders may not be able to use their full allotment.
Utah is worst-ranked state for women's equality
A new study shows that Utah is the worst-ranked state in the nation when it comes to women's equality.
utahstories.com
Westwater Canyon: A Utah River Rafting Trip to Put on Your Bucket List
Snapshot memories fill my mind from my one-day trip down Westwater Canyon with Moab-based outfitter Sheri Griffith River Expeditions. One is an image of a family of sleek otters frolicking near the river bank just outside their den. Their little faces would peek above the surface, and then they’d disappear, their curved backs surfacing momentarily as they dove, popping back up somewhere else.
ksl.com
New Utah prison facing backlog into the thousands of prescription refills for inmates
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Corrections has hit a snag in its new inmate prescription management program, causing a backlog of thousands of prescriptions that have yet to be filled, officials say. The problems arose as the department migrated its data to a new program called...
ksl.com
Group accused of breaking into cars from California to Utah arrested in American Fork
AMERICAN FORK — Three people who claim they work for a criminal organization in Chile have been arrested in American Fork and accused of breaking into cars from California to Utah. On Sunday, American Fork police responded to a car burglary in progress. The car owner then notified emergency...
