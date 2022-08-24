ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

ABC4

Program helps prevent teacher shortage in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – While states across the country face a teacher shortage, Utah may be doing well in comparison. Weber State University is working to keep schools across six districts in northern Utah fully staffed. It is one of many programs across the state that aims "grow their own" teachers.   The Teacher Assistant Pathway to Teaching program, […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah named one of 2022's best states to live in

UTAH (ABC4) – People move to different states for many different reasons but finding the right state to live in can be a daunting task. Whether you are moving to be closer to family and friends or for work, there are many different factors to consider before packing your belongings and making the trip to […]
UTAH STATE
Salt Lake City, UT
Utah Society
Utah State
ksl.com

How many days in a row have gas prices fallen?

SALT LAKE CITY — Gas prices remain higher than they were a year ago, but the average cost for a gallon of regular has dropped nationwide for 70 straight days. The national average for a gallon of regular gas has dropped every day since swelling to a record high of $5.02 a gallon on June 14, according to AAA. The national average as of Tuesday was $3.89 per gallon.
UTAH STATE
Mic

This Utah coal plant could be the first to convert to hydrogen energy

Coal production in the United States peaked in 2008. Since then, we have increasingly moved away from the dirty burning energy source, which has greatly reduced the country's carbon footprint and significantly improved our air quality. Ditching coal is the right decision for the planet, for our budget, and for our health.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Missing in Utah: Men dedicated to finding Dylan Rounds

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Lance Kelly and Ty Corbin have never met Dylan Rounds. Yet, they're determined to keep looking for him. Rounds disappeared in late May. He was operating his own farm near Lucin in western Box Elder County. Authorities have named James Brenner as a suspect in Rounds' disappearance. Brenner is currently […]
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Why Utah wildlife officials want to reclassify this species as a sportfish

SALT LAKE CITY — Roundtail chub are not endangered but it's a fish that Utah wildlife biologists have considered a "species of greatest conservation need" for some time, meaning they are protected in the state. As other states begin lifting similar regulations, and with Utah's roundtail chub population considered...
UTAH STATE
utahstories.com

Gold Prospecting in Utah: How to Find Gold in Utah's Mountains

There's gold in them thar hills, and the 150 members of the Utah Gold Prospecting Club (UGPC) are celebrating the club's 40th anniversary by looking for, and in some cases, finding it. Gold and the West are inseparable. Pioneers did not journey to California to look for silicon....
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Above average warmth with more storm potential

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday or Happy Friday Eve, Utah! We're coming off an active day yesterday and we'll see more showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, but it does come with some changes. In northern Utah, the chance for wet weather won't run as high compared to yesterday thanks to more of a […]
UTAH STATE
utahstories.com

Westwater Canyon: A Utah River Rafting Trip to Put on Your Bucket List

Snapshot memories fill my mind from my one-day trip down Westwater Canyon with Moab-based outfitter Sheri Griffith River Expeditions. One is an image of a family of sleek otters frolicking near the river bank just outside their den. Their little faces would peek above the surface, and then they'd disappear, their curved backs surfacing momentarily as they dove, popping back up somewhere else.
MOAB, UT

