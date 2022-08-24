Read full article on original website
Related
bartlesvilleradio.com
Election Totals
Bartlesville Radio will have live updates on all four of our radio stations tonight with election coverage from Osage, Washington and Nowata Counties. Listen for updates during the Cardinals game on KWON 1400/93.3/95.1 or updates on KYFM 100.1, KRIG 104.9 and KPGM 1500/99.1 regular programming. Oklahoma 2nd Congressional District **WASHINGTON...
bartlesvilleradio.com
OTA Approves Rates for Conversion to PLATEPAY
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority approved two agenda items related to toll rates this week at their regular meeting that will bring Oklahoma one step closer to the full implementation of cashless tolling known as PLATEPAY. Board members approved toll rates for the cashless tolling but did not release what the...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma Receives $3,000 from Arvest Foundation
The Arvest Foundation recently announced a $3,000 donation to Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma. Arvest branch services manager Tricia Richards presented the check to Girl Scouts chief development officer Hillary Parkhurst Sutton, special events coordinator Gianna Martucci-Fink, and board member Stephanie Dingman. “It is an honor to present this donation...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Barnsdall-Copan Highlight Zero Week Battles
Three more days until high school football returns across Northeast Oklahoma. We will have several Zero Week contests coming up on Friday night, which will be a prelude to a full week of action on Sept. 2. One of the area matchups will pit two eight-man clubs against each other,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bartlesvilleradio.com
Sports » Latest News
We are only two days away from opening weekend kickoff for high school football in Oklahoma. Well, only two days away when this was posted anyway. South Coffeyville is one of the teams participating in Zero Week. The Lions have a new voice leading them. Head coach Kathen Funburg talked...
Comments / 0