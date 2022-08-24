ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OK

Washington County Takes Extra Steps to Assure Every Vote Counts

You have heard that every vote counts and in Washington County that was proven true tonight as Yvonne House, Secertary of the Washington County Election Board, and her crew worked diligently to get one ballot in the totals that had not been counted due to a machine error. In the end, it was entered legally and on time.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
Pawhuska Journal

Piper defeats Jones in GOP runoff

Everett Piper defeated incumbent District 1 Commissioner Randall Jones on Aug. 23 for the Republican nomination by a count of 986 votes to 660 votes. While fewer votes were cast in the runoff than were cast in the June 28 first primary for the Osage County District 1 Commissioner seat, Piper increased his vote total by 115 votes from the 871 votes he received on June 28, and Jones attracted 61 fewer votes, dropping from 721 to 660.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Osage County Commissioner Runoff Primary Election Results

In the race for District 1 Commissioner in Osage County, Everett Piper defeated incumbent Randall Jones in the GOP runoff election on Tuesday. Piper got 986 votes (59.90%) to Jones’s 660 votes (40.10%) Piper spoke to Bartlesville Radio about how he can use his experience as the president of...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Free Constitution Alive Class Coming in September

A Free Constitution Alive six week class will begin Thursday evening, September 15, 6:30pm, at the Bartlesville Public Library. It is a fun and inspiring opportunity to rendezvous with our Founding Fathers and gain valuable knowledge of our country’s Constitution and its “original intent.”. The class is being...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Election Totals

Bartlesville Radio will have live updates on all four of our radio stations tonight with election coverage from Osage, Washington and Nowata Counties. Listen for updates during the Cardinals game on KWON 1400/93.3/95.1 or updates on KYFM 100.1, KRIG 104.9 and KPGM 1500/99.1 regular programming. Oklahoma 2nd Congressional District **WASHINGTON...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Election results for Tulsa City Council races

TULSA, Okla. — Many eyes are on Oklahoma this Election Day as dozens of candidates are vying for elected positions at the local, state and federal levels. FOX23 has been covering elections across Green Country Tuesday evening. In the city of Tulsa, the ballot was packed for voters. There...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Court Docket Addresses No-Shows

Today's Washington County court docket was primarily devoted to processing outstanding warrants for those who had failed to show for previous court dates. Timony Povlick is being held over on a $10,000 bond for two out-of-county warrants. His next court date will be August 26 to address earlier charges. Summer...
bartlesvilleradio.com

Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma Receives $3,000 from Arvest Foundation

The Arvest Foundation recently announced a $3,000 donation to Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma. Arvest branch services manager Tricia Richards presented the check to Girl Scouts chief development officer Hillary Parkhurst Sutton, special events coordinator Gianna Martucci-Fink, and board member Stephanie Dingman. “It is an honor to present this donation...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
News On 6

OSBI Investigating Tax Disruption At Oklahoma Tax Commission

Court filing revealed that the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Sand Springs woman over a reported disruption of the Oklahoma Tax Commission database dating back to 2019. The woman has not been charged, so she is not being named at this time. In a request for a...
bartlesvilleradio.com

City of Pawhuska Warns Citizens of Utility Rates Increasing

Residents of the City of Pawhuska have been seeing large increases in utility rates on a monthly basis since the beginning of the extended hot weather this summer. To answer questions about what is occurring, the City of Pawhuska reached out to their utility carrier--Oklahoma Municipal Power Authority-- for answers.
PAWHUSKA, OK
pryorinfopub.com

City Annexation Causes Confusion Among Property Owners

PRYOR, Oklahoma - On December 27, 2021, we reported the City of Pryor had grown by 90 acres north of town. Our article stated that a portion of the annexed land fell within the Stonegate Development, a gated community located 1.5 miles west of highway 69 on East 470 Rd. We have recently learned that our article was not entirely accurate. In our continued investigation of The Meadows at Stonegate, we discovered we are not the only ones confused with what property the annexation included.
PRYOR, OK
KTUL

Several agencies plan DUI checkpoints for the weekend

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team is partnering with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and the Bixby Police Department to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and saturation in Tulsa County on Aug. 27. The checkpoint will run from 9 p.m. - 1 a.m. Saturday. OHP says...
TULSA COUNTY, OK

