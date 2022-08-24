Read full article on original website
bartlesvilleradio.com
Washington County Takes Extra Steps to Assure Every Vote Counts
You have heard that every vote counts and in Washington County that was proven true tonight as Yvonne House, Secertary of the Washington County Election Board, and her crew worked diligently to get one ballot in the totals that had not been counted due to a machine error. In the end, it was entered legally and on time.
Pawhuska Journal
Piper defeats Jones in GOP runoff
Everett Piper defeated incumbent District 1 Commissioner Randall Jones on Aug. 23 for the Republican nomination by a count of 986 votes to 660 votes. While fewer votes were cast in the runoff than were cast in the June 28 first primary for the Osage County District 1 Commissioner seat, Piper increased his vote total by 115 votes from the 871 votes he received on June 28, and Jones attracted 61 fewer votes, dropping from 721 to 660.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Osage County Commissioner Runoff Primary Election Results
In the race for District 1 Commissioner in Osage County, Everett Piper defeated incumbent Randall Jones in the GOP runoff election on Tuesday. Piper got 986 votes (59.90%) to Jones’s 660 votes (40.10%) Piper spoke to Bartlesville Radio about how he can use his experience as the president of...
publicradiotulsa.org
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announces $10M grant to reconnect west Tulsa neighborhoods
U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited Oklahoma on Tuesday to highlight a $10 million federal grant awarded for a major infrastructure project in west Tulsa. The project will reconstruct the area of West 51st Street to reconnect neighborhoods cut off after the construction of U.S. 75. Secretary Buttigieg...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Free Constitution Alive Class Coming in September
A Free Constitution Alive six week class will begin Thursday evening, September 15, 6:30pm, at the Bartlesville Public Library. It is a fun and inspiring opportunity to rendezvous with our Founding Fathers and gain valuable knowledge of our country’s Constitution and its “original intent.”. The class is being...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Election Totals
Bartlesville Radio will have live updates on all four of our radio stations tonight with election coverage from Osage, Washington and Nowata Counties. Listen for updates during the Cardinals game on KWON 1400/93.3/95.1 or updates on KYFM 100.1, KRIG 104.9 and KPGM 1500/99.1 regular programming. Oklahoma 2nd Congressional District **WASHINGTON...
Election results for Tulsa City Council races
TULSA, Okla. — Many eyes are on Oklahoma this Election Day as dozens of candidates are vying for elected positions at the local, state and federal levels. FOX23 has been covering elections across Green Country Tuesday evening. In the city of Tulsa, the ballot was packed for voters. There...
kgou.org
Oklahoma education board will consider trans bathroom ban rules, re-hearing Tulsa, Mustang accreditation
Pack a lunch if you’re planning on going to the Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting Thursday. There’s a packed agenda. It’s the first time the body has gathered since downgrading Tulsa’s and Mustang Public Schools’ accreditation, and it will consider offering the districts a re-hearing. Such a move would be unprecedented.
‘I might even quit on the spot:’ Oklahoma educators react to Ryan Walters’ primary win
TULSA, Okla. — Many Oklahoma educators say they’re worried for what’s ahead after Oklahoma State Secretary of Education Ryan Walters defeated his opponent, Shawnee Public Schools Superintendent April Grace, in Monday night’s Republican primary runoff for State Superintendent. At his victory party Tuesday night, Walters declared...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Court Docket Addresses No-Shows
Today's Washington County court docket was primarily devoted to processing outstanding warrants for those who had failed to show for previous court dates. Timony Povlick is being held over on a $10,000 bond for two out-of-county warrants. His next court date will be August 26 to address earlier charges. Summer...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma Receives $3,000 from Arvest Foundation
The Arvest Foundation recently announced a $3,000 donation to Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma. Arvest branch services manager Tricia Richards presented the check to Girl Scouts chief development officer Hillary Parkhurst Sutton, special events coordinator Gianna Martucci-Fink, and board member Stephanie Dingman. “It is an honor to present this donation...
News On 6
OSBI Investigating Tax Disruption At Oklahoma Tax Commission
Court filing revealed that the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Sand Springs woman over a reported disruption of the Oklahoma Tax Commission database dating back to 2019. The woman has not been charged, so she is not being named at this time. In a request for a...
readfrontier.org
As small towns struggle to pay off winter storm debt, Oklahoma taxpayers will pick up part of the tab
Faced with a $550,000 natural gas bill from a single winter storm, the tiny Creek County town of Oilton had no choice but to pass the cost on to residents or consider bankruptcy. The Tulsa-based natural gas distributor BlueMark Energy was charging Oilton 12% interest a month on its unpaid...
bartlesvilleradio.com
City of Pawhuska Warns Citizens of Utility Rates Increasing
Residents of the City of Pawhuska have been seeing large increases in utility rates on a monthly basis since the beginning of the extended hot weather this summer. To answer questions about what is occurring, the City of Pawhuska reached out to their utility carrier--Oklahoma Municipal Power Authority-- for answers.
pryorinfopub.com
City Annexation Causes Confusion Among Property Owners
PRYOR, Oklahoma - On December 27, 2021, we reported the City of Pryor had grown by 90 acres north of town. Our article stated that a portion of the annexed land fell within the Stonegate Development, a gated community located 1.5 miles west of highway 69 on East 470 Rd. We have recently learned that our article was not entirely accurate. In our continued investigation of The Meadows at Stonegate, we discovered we are not the only ones confused with what property the annexation included.
tag24.com
Tulsa wants Black residents to submit DNA samples – a legal expert explains why that's dangerous
Tulsa, Oklahoma - The City of Tulsa is asking Black residents to submit DNA samples as part of an ongoing investigation into mass graves from the infamous 1921 race massacre – without any guaranteed privacy protections. TAG24 NEWS spoke with Justice For Greenwood legal expert Eric Miller, who has been warning about the potential dangers of the program.
poncacitynow.com
Funeral Services for Captain William Hargraves of the Osage County Sheriff’s Office Friday in Ponca City
The funeral services for Captain William Hargraves of the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, will be held Friday, August 26th, at 1:00 pm in the Ponca City Schools Concert Hall. The attendance at this funeral is expected to very high. On Friday at approximately 9:00am, all access to parking in...
KTUL
Several agencies plan DUI checkpoints for the weekend
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team is partnering with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and the Bixby Police Department to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and saturation in Tulsa County on Aug. 27. The checkpoint will run from 9 p.m. - 1 a.m. Saturday. OHP says...
news9.com
Residents Have Safety Concerns About Intersection Where Osage County Deputy Was Killed
News On 6 looked into how many crashes have happened at the intersection where Osage County Capt. Willy Hargraves was hit and killed on Aug. 19. The memorial for the captain at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Oklahoma Highway 18 is a reminder of the community’s loss.
Man wanted in Pawnee County officer's death found in Checotah
The McAlester Police Department sought a man Wednesday in connection with the suspicious death of a law enforcement officer.
