bartlesvilleradio.com
Washington Co. Commissioner Recognizes WCEM for Helping Ramona Schools in a Power Loss Situation
When power was temporarily lost at Ramona Schools on Friday, the Washington County Emergency Management came to the rescue. Commissioner Mike Dunlap said he got the call Friday from the schools seeking some sort of assisstance after power was lost to the schools. The fear was that the food in the refridgerators freezers would spoil. Dunlap quickly called Kary Cox at Washington County Emergency Management and they were able to respond quickly with generators.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Osage County Commissioners Gaining Ground on Annex Building
The Osage County Commissioners met on Monday and approved to add civil engineering services to the current contract with AIP. Who will engage with civil engineering firm to act as a consultant to complete the site plan for the new annex building. The cost for the added service by AIP is one percent of the construction cost or $100,000.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Commissioners get update on First Responders Radio Project
The Nowata County Commissioners discussed the financial statements and reports from 2021 at their regular Monday meeting. Laurie Summers, Nowata County Emergency Management director, gives her update on the First Responders Radio Project. They also approved a couple of bids on different items, including the bidding on a couple of...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Loren Roszel for Bartlesville City Council Ward 2
Loren Roszel is running for Bartlesville City Council in Ward 2, and on Monday, he visted with us on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to update us on his campaign. Roszel has been busy talking, and more importantly, listening to citizens since he announced that he is running for city council. He has been taking input from citizens and business people alike.
etxview.com
Councilor proposes eliminating jail time as possible penalty in ordinance aimed at addressing homelessness
A city councilor last week proposed removing jail time from the list of possible penalties for individuals who obstruct sidewalks or other public rights of way. Councilor Lori Decter Wright packaged her proposal with a separate recommendation to significantly increase the potential financial penalty for those who violate the city’s trespassing laws.
okcfox.com
Gov. Stitt orders flags half-staff following two tragic deaths in Oklahoma law enforcement
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt has ordered all flags to be lowered half-staff in honor of two fallen Oklahoma officers. The order from the governor comes following two tragic losses in Oklahoma State law enforcement. Sgt. Bobby Swartz with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office was shot while...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Tulsa Man in Court to Answer for Multiple Charges
Tyson Lee Boyd of Tulsa was in the Washington County court on today/yesterday after being picked up on a warrant for failure to appear on two prior felony counts and two prior misdemeanors. Boyd’s original accusations were driving with a suspended license, resisting arrest, and possession of multiple firearms after...
publicradiotulsa.org
Tulsa educator says some teachers will 'quit on the spot' if Ryan Walters elected state superintendent
One local educator is expressing their concerns for the future of Oklahoma schools after Ryan Walters won the GOP nomination for state superintendent on Tuesday. The secretary of public education is slated to face Democrat Jena Nelson in November. Shawna Mott-Wright, the president of the Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association, said...
Election results for Tulsa City Council races
TULSA, Okla. — Many eyes are on Oklahoma this Election Day as dozens of candidates are vying for elected positions at the local, state and federal levels. FOX23 has been covering elections across Green Country Tuesday evening. In the city of Tulsa, the ballot was packed for voters. There...
kosu.org
Oklahoma education board will consider trans bathroom ban rules, re-hearing Tulsa, Mustang accreditation
Pack a lunch if you’re planning on going to the Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting Thursday. There’s a packed agenda. It’s the first time the body has gathered since downgrading Tulsa’s and Mustang Public Schools’ accreditation, and it will consider offering the districts a re-hearing. Such a move would be unprecedented.
msn.com
Bixby water woes continue, 40 days and counting
The last time we visited the Shafer's, friends were pumping water into their cistern because the water pressure from the city of Bixby was so low it wasn't making it up to their home. "This is like our 29th or 30th day that we’ve not even, I can’t even fill...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Grocery Giveaway in Pawhuska, Bartlesville Sep. 6
City Church is doing a grocery giveaway in Pawhuska and Bartlesville on Tuesday, Sep.6. from 5:30-6:30 p.m. It is a first come, first serve basis and it has a one bag limit. The Bartlesville location will be at the Central Middle School and the Pawhuska location will be at the Tri-County Tech Business.
Cold Case: The Murder Of Frederick Wilson
On April 22, 2008, Frederick Wilson and his girlfriend were at home in western Tulsa County when two masked men burst into their house, robbed them, tied them up, and then shot and killed Wilson. More than 14 years later his killers have still never been found. That's why we're...
‘I might even quit on the spot:’ Oklahoma educators react to Ryan Walters’ primary win
TULSA, Okla. — Many Oklahoma educators say they’re worried for what’s ahead after Oklahoma State Secretary of Education Ryan Walters defeated his opponent, Shawnee Public Schools Superintendent April Grace, in Monday night’s Republican primary runoff for State Superintendent. At his victory party Tuesday night, Walters declared...
poncacitynow.com
Funeral Services for Captain William Hargraves of the Osage County Sheriff’s Office Friday in Ponca City
The funeral services for Captain William Hargraves of the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, will be held Friday, August 26th, at 1:00 pm in the Ponca City Schools Concert Hall. The attendance at this funeral is expected to very high. On Friday at approximately 9:00am, all access to parking in...
Tulsa Man Receives Key To City For Protecting Bus Driver From Assault
A Tulsa man received a key to the city after protecting a bus driver from an assault. Gary Brooks was working near East Admiral and Mingo when he noticed a Tulsa Transit bus hit a pole on August 13. Brooks walked across the street to see if anyone needed help...
James Coddington set to be put to death Thursday
TULSA, Okla. — James Coddington is set to be put to death on Thursday, Aug. 25, after he admitted to beating his friend — 73-year-old Albert Hale — to death back in 1997. Hale refused to give Coddington $50 for drugs, and Coddington beat his friend and...
News On 6
Man Accused Of Taking 16-Year-Old Runaway To California Arrested
A man is back in jail after being accused of taking a teenage runaway to California, Tulsa police said. Officers arrested Christopher Bartley in June after finding he was harboring a 16-year-old girl in his Tulsa apartment that ran away from home. Bartley told officers he was a police officer...
oklahomatoday.com
In one small corner of northeastern Oklahoma, scientists are saving entire bird populations.
Throaty booms, shrill squawks, and delicate trills create a symphony of success at Bartlesville’s George Miksch Sutton Avian Research Center. Tucked among acres of oak trees, the center’s two campuses blend into the landscape but are standouts when it comes to saving birds. Known internationally for its captive...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Martha’s Task Receives $4,000 from Arvest Foundation
Local women will have the opportunity to learn skills to earn a living through the art of sewing, workingtoward self-sufficiency, thanks to a $4,000 contribution from the Arvest Foundation to Martha’s Task. Arvest sales manager Whitney Doolin presented the check to Laura Walton, Martha’s Task executive director. “It...
