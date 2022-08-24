ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OK

bartlesvilleradio.com

Washington Co. Commissioner Recognizes WCEM for Helping Ramona Schools in a Power Loss Situation

When power was temporarily lost at Ramona Schools on Friday, the Washington County Emergency Management came to the rescue. Commissioner Mike Dunlap said he got the call Friday from the schools seeking some sort of assisstance after power was lost to the schools. The fear was that the food in the refridgerators freezers would spoil. Dunlap quickly called Kary Cox at Washington County Emergency Management and they were able to respond quickly with generators.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Osage County Commissioners Gaining Ground on Annex Building

The Osage County Commissioners met on Monday and approved to add civil engineering services to the current contract with AIP. Who will engage with civil engineering firm to act as a consultant to complete the site plan for the new annex building. The cost for the added service by AIP is one percent of the construction cost or $100,000.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Commissioners get update on First Responders Radio Project

The Nowata County Commissioners discussed the financial statements and reports from 2021 at their regular Monday meeting. Laurie Summers, Nowata County Emergency Management director, gives her update on the First Responders Radio Project. They also approved a couple of bids on different items, including the bidding on a couple of...
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Loren Roszel for Bartlesville City Council Ward 2

Loren Roszel is running for Bartlesville City Council in Ward 2, and on Monday, he visted with us on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to update us on his campaign. Roszel has been busy talking, and more importantly, listening to citizens since he announced that he is running for city council. He has been taking input from citizens and business people alike.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
City
Washington, OK
Washington County, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
County
Washington County, OK
State
Washington State
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Elections
bartlesvilleradio.com

Tulsa Man in Court to Answer for Multiple Charges

Tyson Lee Boyd of Tulsa was in the Washington County court on today/yesterday after being picked up on a warrant for failure to appear on two prior felony counts and two prior misdemeanors. Boyd’s original accusations were driving with a suspended license, resisting arrest, and possession of multiple firearms after...
TULSA, OK
#Politics Local#Election Local#House
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Election results for Tulsa City Council races

TULSA, Okla. — Many eyes are on Oklahoma this Election Day as dozens of candidates are vying for elected positions at the local, state and federal levels. FOX23 has been covering elections across Green Country Tuesday evening. In the city of Tulsa, the ballot was packed for voters. There...
TULSA, OK
msn.com

Bixby water woes continue, 40 days and counting

The last time we visited the Shafer's, friends were pumping water into their cistern because the water pressure from the city of Bixby was so low it wasn't making it up to their home. "This is like our 29th or 30th day that we’ve not even, I can’t even fill...
BIXBY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Grocery Giveaway in Pawhuska, Bartlesville Sep. 6

City Church is doing a grocery giveaway in Pawhuska and Bartlesville on Tuesday, Sep.6. from 5:30-6:30 p.m. It is a first come, first serve basis and it has a one bag limit. The Bartlesville location will be at the Central Middle School and the Pawhuska location will be at the Tri-County Tech Business.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

James Coddington set to be put to death Thursday

TULSA, Okla. — James Coddington is set to be put to death on Thursday, Aug. 25, after he admitted to beating his friend — 73-year-old Albert Hale — to death back in 1997. Hale refused to give Coddington $50 for drugs, and Coddington beat his friend and...
News On 6

Man Accused Of Taking 16-Year-Old Runaway To California Arrested

A man is back in jail after being accused of taking a teenage runaway to California, Tulsa police said. Officers arrested Christopher Bartley in June after finding he was harboring a 16-year-old girl in his Tulsa apartment that ran away from home. Bartley told officers he was a police officer...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Martha's Task Receives $4,000 from Arvest Foundation

Local women will have the opportunity to learn skills to earn a living through the art of sewing, workingtoward self-sufficiency, thanks to a $4,000 contribution from the Arvest Foundation to Martha’s Task. Arvest sales manager Whitney Doolin presented the check to Laura Walton, Martha’s Task executive director. “It...
BARTLESVILLE, OK

