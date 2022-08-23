BOSTON - Gov. Charlie Baker wants to spend $40 million to help make schools safer.The money would help pay for security upgrades and training for school staff. The governor said he's filing the proposal with the Legislature in the coming weeks to support kids' mental health as they head back to school after the pandemic - and it's also in response to the massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. "Uvalde made crystal clear that this is something everybody should be focused on and doing more of," Baker said.The funds would go toward:Security and communication upgrades in schools and collegesHelping districts set up an anonymous tip line to report threatsPlanning for child care providersOngoing emergency response trainingCreating a school safety website On the pandemic front, Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley said the state is constantly monitoring the virus and consulting with doctors, but they are hoping for a more traditional start to the school year. The state is not recommending mask requirements or COVID surveillance testing in schools this fall.

