Axios

School districts across America will do anything for more teachers

School districts nationwide are turning to extraordinary measures in a desperate effort to get enough teachers in their classrooms before the academic year kicks off. Why it matters: The teacher shortage — driven by burnout, low pay and ever-increasing demands — is a slow-motion crisis that's happening everywhere, and there's no easy way to reverse it.
DALLAS, TX
Chalkbeat

Jeffco school closures: 16 elementary school identified

Jeffco has selected 16 elementary schools to recommend closing at the end of this school year.All the schools have fewer students than they did a few years ago, and all but one had fewer than 220 students as of Aug. 15. All but one of the schools have a higher percentage than the district average of students from low-income families.The district announced its recommendations Thursday and the school board will vote...
EDUCATION
Washington Examiner

Who will raise children? Their parents or the bureaucratic experts?

The fight over school choice is really a battle over a basic question: Who will raise our children?. If parents can choose how and where their children are educated, they are effectively determining how their children will be raised. Education not only affects economically useful skills, such as literacy and numeracy, but also shapes the character of young people by emphasizing certain values and role models. Parents have long recognized the importance of education in character formation, which is why historically, they had large control over who taught their children — and over what they were being taught .
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CBS Boston

Baker seeks $40 million for school safety proposal

BOSTON - Gov. Charlie Baker wants to spend $40 million to help make schools safer.The money would help pay for security upgrades and training for school staff. The governor said he's filing the proposal with the Legislature in the coming weeks to support kids' mental health as they head back to school after the pandemic - and it's also in response to the massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. "Uvalde made crystal clear that this is something everybody should be focused on and doing more of," Baker said.The funds would go toward:Security and communication upgrades in schools and collegesHelping districts set up an anonymous tip line to report threatsPlanning for child care providersOngoing emergency response trainingCreating a school safety website  On the pandemic front, Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley said the state is constantly monitoring the virus and consulting with doctors, but they are hoping for a more traditional start to the school year. The state is not recommending mask requirements or COVID surveillance testing in schools this fall.
EDUCATION
hollandsfj.us

Springfield High School News

The 2022-23 school year has finally arrived. This week we welcomed back our staff and students to the main campus to begin a great year. We saw many of the new faces as they came into the high school to pay fees and look around the building. I always enjoy seeing all the kids come back. Thanks to everyone who came in and enjoyed “Hello High School Week.” The Penta students are off and going. Great job as well to all of the parents and drivers who helped coordinate our Penta start. August 24 we welcomed the graduating class of 2026 to the high school to begin their high school career. On the 25th, the sophomores, juniors and seniors began their school year. Following are several bits of information to help start the year.
SPRINGFIELD, OH

