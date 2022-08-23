Read full article on original website
Related
This School District Brought Back Paddling For Students, Ignoring The Experts
As our kids head back to the classrooms, a school district in southwest Missouri welcomes students back with a reinstated policy that's been gone for two decades: paddling students. Despite the practice being widely considered harmful, the school district insists it’s what parents want. Here's what you need to know.
Missouri school district to allow paddling after parents wanted alternative to suspension
Parents in Cassville, Missouri wanted a form of discipline for students other than suspension, so the local school district announced that kids can be paddled instead this school year. Cassville School District Superintendent Dr. Merlyn Johnson told local KOLR that the district made the decision after they surveyed parents last...
Missouri school district brings back spanking for unruly children
Aug 25 (Reuters) - Spanking is staging a comeback this school year in the classrooms of one small town in southwestern Missouri, where the district will now allow corporal punishment for any unruly student whose parents give their blessing.
A Missouri school district reinstated spanking if parents give their OK
The policy says corporal punishment will be used only when other forms of discipline have failed and then only with the superintendent's permission. The district had dropped the practice in 2001.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parents left divided on high school’s ‘ridiculous and unhygienic’ new uniform policy
PARENTS have labelled a high school's new uniform policy as "ridiculous" and "unhygienic". Students at Ashton on Mersey Academy in Trafford have been told they need to wear plain black tights when they wear a skirt. The new rule says skirts must can't be shorter than 5cm above the knee...
Leo Terrell goes off on school district's 'illegal and racist' policy of laying off White teachers first
Fox News contributor and former teacher Leo Terrell sounded off Tuesday on "Fox & Friends" on an agreement between the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers union and the school district to lay off White teachers first. Terrell said the policy is "racist" and would not hold up in court. LEO TERRELL:...
Washington Examiner
Every high school, middle school, and elementary school should ban smartphones this school year
Every K-12 school, public or private, should ban smartphones, and probably dumb phones, too, in the school building and on school grounds — during school hours at least. This is the necessary first step in fighting the mental health crisis facing children. Children don’t need smartphones or social media...
To avoid today's wokeness, parents are enrolling their kids in Catholic school
More parents are enrolling their kids in private Christian schools today in an effort to combat the woke curriculum of many of America's public schools. They're choosing to put kids in schools that support the faith and values they offer at home. "Fox & Friends First" co-host Carly Shimkus talked...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
School districts across America will do anything for more teachers
School districts nationwide are turning to extraordinary measures in a desperate effort to get enough teachers in their classrooms before the academic year kicks off. Why it matters: The teacher shortage — driven by burnout, low pay and ever-increasing demands — is a slow-motion crisis that's happening everywhere, and there's no easy way to reverse it.
Jeffco school closures: 16 elementary school identified
Jeffco has selected 16 elementary schools to recommend closing at the end of this school year.All the schools have fewer students than they did a few years ago, and all but one had fewer than 220 students as of Aug. 15. All but one of the schools have a higher percentage than the district average of students from low-income families.The district announced its recommendations Thursday and the school board will vote...
This Teacher Gave Students Access to ‘Banned’ Books. She Was Put on Leave and Resigned.
As teachers all across the U.S. flee the profession, their colleagues still working in education in red states are grappling with laws dreamt up by conservative legislators and governors to eradicate any acknowledgment of race, gender, and sexuality from the classroom. One teacher in Norman, Oklahoma, found out what that...
Poll: Most Parents Oppose Arming Teachers with Guns — But Support is Growing
A majority of parents don’t think teachers should carry guns as a security response to mass school shootings, according to a new national poll. But the controversial practice, comparisons show, does appear to have gained additional support in recent years. Just 43% of parents with children in public schools are in favor of teachers and […]
In the Name of Equity, Schools Are Reintroducing Racism | Opinion
If this trend is allowed to continue, the results will inevitably cause far more harm than good.
Washington Examiner
Who will raise children? Their parents or the bureaucratic experts?
The fight over school choice is really a battle over a basic question: Who will raise our children?. If parents can choose how and where their children are educated, they are effectively determining how their children will be raised. Education not only affects economically useful skills, such as literacy and numeracy, but also shapes the character of young people by emphasizing certain values and role models. Parents have long recognized the importance of education in character formation, which is why historically, they had large control over who taught their children — and over what they were being taught .
Baker seeks $40 million for school safety proposal
BOSTON - Gov. Charlie Baker wants to spend $40 million to help make schools safer.The money would help pay for security upgrades and training for school staff. The governor said he's filing the proposal with the Legislature in the coming weeks to support kids' mental health as they head back to school after the pandemic - and it's also in response to the massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. "Uvalde made crystal clear that this is something everybody should be focused on and doing more of," Baker said.The funds would go toward:Security and communication upgrades in schools and collegesHelping districts set up an anonymous tip line to report threatsPlanning for child care providersOngoing emergency response trainingCreating a school safety website On the pandemic front, Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley said the state is constantly monitoring the virus and consulting with doctors, but they are hoping for a more traditional start to the school year. The state is not recommending mask requirements or COVID surveillance testing in schools this fall.
hollandsfj.us
Springfield High School News
The 2022-23 school year has finally arrived. This week we welcomed back our staff and students to the main campus to begin a great year. We saw many of the new faces as they came into the high school to pay fees and look around the building. I always enjoy seeing all the kids come back. Thanks to everyone who came in and enjoyed “Hello High School Week.” The Penta students are off and going. Great job as well to all of the parents and drivers who helped coordinate our Penta start. August 24 we welcomed the graduating class of 2026 to the high school to begin their high school career. On the 25th, the sophomores, juniors and seniors began their school year. Following are several bits of information to help start the year.
Comments / 0