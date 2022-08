A rain delay did not dampen the Week 1 excitement, as the Cassville football team used a dynamic offense to sour Hollister’s home opener with a 35-26 win. The Wildcats started the contest by forcing a punt on the Tigers’ first drive, and Hernan Hernandez returned the ball from his own 40 to Hollister’s 32.

CASSVILLE, MO ・ 10 HOURS AGO