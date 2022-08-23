ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barry County, MO

KOLR10 News

Neosho mother, seven children injured in crash with semi

GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. — A mother and seven of her children are in hospitals after a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Gasconade County. Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho was driving a van with seven of her children when she got into a collision with a tractor-trailer unit east of Jefferson City Thursday morning. […]
NEOSHO, MO
AOL Corp

Missouri school district reinstates spanking as punishment: 'We've had people actually thank us'

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A school district in Missouri announced it will reinstate spanking this school year – but with a parental caveat. Cassville School School District superintendent Merlyn Johnson said he did not take the job a year ago with a plan to reinstate corporal punishment – a disciplinary measure the 1,900-student Barry County district abandoned in 2001.
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

Buc-ee’s breaks ground on first Missouri location

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Buc-ee’s first Missouri location is officially underway!. On Tuesday, the popular gas station chain broke ground on its 53,000 square foot, 120-pump convenience store in Springfield. The store will be located at 3284 N. Mulroy Rd. off of Interstate 44. "Springfield is the Birthplace of...
KOLR10 News

Dadeville Superintendent dies in crash Wednesday morning

DADEVILLE, Mo. – Dadeville School District Superintendent Matt Bushey was involved in a fatal car crash on Wednesday, August 24 at about 7:15 am. A 16-year-old and 17-year-old were also seriously injured in the crash. The crash occurred on Route T two miles southwest of Bolivar, as the 16-year-old driver of a Ford F-150 crossed […]
DADEVILLE, MO
KTLO

One dead in Newton County accident

One man is dead in an accident that occurred Tuesday morning in Newton County, near Western Grove. According to the Arkansas State Police report 86-year-old Daniel Guynn of Western Grove was traveling eastbound on Newton County Road 4007 and failed to yield as he was turning left onto US Hwy. 65. The second vehicle involved struck Guynn as they were traveling in the southbound lane. The unidentified driver of the second vehicle did not have any reported injuries.
NEWTON COUNTY, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Carthage Junior High students safe after precautionary lockdown

CARTHAGE, Mo. – Officials place the Carthage Junior High on precautionary lockdown this afternoon. The School District originally posted, “There has been an emergency situation off campus in the vicinity of Carthage Jr. High. This situation does NOT affect the CJHS students or staff. In order to help law emforcement, we are moving all student pickup to the WEST side of the building. Enter from the North by the tennis courts like normal parent pickup. All students are safe. Staff will help direct traffic flow.”
CARTHAGE, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Joplin agenda details future Whataburger possibilities

JOPLIN, Mo. – An agenda released Tuesday for Joplin’s Planning & Zoning Commission hints at a possible Whataburger in the city’s future. According to the agenda, a “site plan review” is being considered for the following locations:. 2014 S. Range Line Road. 2019 S. Highview...
JOPLIN, MO
webbcity.net

WEBB CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

17:41 – Officers were dispatched to a call for two people at a house at 777 Cardinal Drive that had multiple warrants for their arrest. One male and one female were arrested. Saturday, July 23. 09:12 – Officers were dispatched to an indecent exposure call at Madison and MacArthur...
WEBB CITY, MO

