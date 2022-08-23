Read full article on original website
KYTV
Judge releases Boone County, Ark. man sentenced for murder early from prison
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A Boone County, Arkansas man, originally sentenced to life without parole, has been released from prison after serving shy of 26 years. Benjamin MacFarland was convicted for the murder of John Melbourne Jr., which took place on August 19, 1996. “He didn’t show up at school...
Neosho mother, seven children injured in crash with semi
GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. — A mother and seven of her children are in hospitals after a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Gasconade County. Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho was driving a van with seven of her children when she got into a collision with a tractor-trailer unit east of Jefferson City Thursday morning. […]
Fayetteville police investigating shooting at Washington County Fairgrounds
Fayetteville police say they are investigating a potential shooting at the Washington County Fairgrounds.
Protest for mistreatment of Ottawa County Jail inmates
A handful of residents are protesting the alleged mistreatment of Ottawa County Jail inmates today.
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives say a thief found an easy way into a southwest Springfield garage.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a motorcycle theft in the 3300 block of South Rinks Lane. The neighborhood is west of Kansas Expressway and Walnut Lawn in Springfield. Security video from the victim’s doorbell camera shows a man on the property on July 30 just after...
AOL Corp
Missouri school district reinstates spanking as punishment: 'We've had people actually thank us'
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A school district in Missouri announced it will reinstate spanking this school year – but with a parental caveat. Cassville School School District superintendent Merlyn Johnson said he did not take the job a year ago with a plan to reinstate corporal punishment – a disciplinary measure the 1,900-student Barry County district abandoned in 2001.
Human remains found at Beaver Lake
Washington County deputies found human remains floating in water under a bridge at Beaver Lake on August 22.
Man connected to double murder pleads guilty, will be sentenced in Dec.
WILLARD, Mo. – Sentencing has been set for December in the case against one of four people accused in connection to the shooting deaths of a Willard couple in 2020. Matthew Dewayne Plumb pleaded guilty under a plea agreement on Tuesday to charges of conspiracy to commit a felony and tampering with evidence, according to […]
Eden Village and others react to controversial Missouri House Bill
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Last week the Springfield nonprofit Eden Village filed a lawsuit against the state of Missouri, over a portion of the bill that they say will limit how much they can help the homeless. Nate Schlueter, Chief Visionary Officer, said that while House Bill 1606 was overall good, a last-minute addition will work to […]
UPDATE: Bentonville police ID men involved in fatal shooting
At approximately 11:43 a.m. on August 25, the Bentonville police and fire departments responded to the 300 block of Rose Garden Lane regarding a call of shots fired.
Buc-ee’s breaks ground on first Missouri location
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Buc-ee’s first Missouri location is officially underway!. On Tuesday, the popular gas station chain broke ground on its 53,000 square foot, 120-pump convenience store in Springfield. The store will be located at 3284 N. Mulroy Rd. off of Interstate 44. "Springfield is the Birthplace of...
KYTV
Ozark County woman celebrates 101st birthday and what keeps her going? Coke!
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The average life expectancy for an American is 78 years-old for men and 82 years-old for women. Less than one percent of us will live to be 100. So Thursday (August 25) was a special day for a woman from Ozark County (who now lives in Springfield) as she celebrated her 101st birthday.
Dadeville Superintendent dies in crash Wednesday morning
DADEVILLE, Mo. – Dadeville School District Superintendent Matt Bushey was involved in a fatal car crash on Wednesday, August 24 at about 7:15 am. A 16-year-old and 17-year-old were also seriously injured in the crash. The crash occurred on Route T two miles southwest of Bolivar, as the 16-year-old driver of a Ford F-150 crossed […]
KTLO
One dead in Newton County accident
One man is dead in an accident that occurred Tuesday morning in Newton County, near Western Grove. According to the Arkansas State Police report 86-year-old Daniel Guynn of Western Grove was traveling eastbound on Newton County Road 4007 and failed to yield as he was turning left onto US Hwy. 65. The second vehicle involved struck Guynn as they were traveling in the southbound lane. The unidentified driver of the second vehicle did not have any reported injuries.
Carthage Junior High students safe after precautionary lockdown
CARTHAGE, Mo. – Officials place the Carthage Junior High on precautionary lockdown this afternoon. The School District originally posted, “There has been an emergency situation off campus in the vicinity of Carthage Jr. High. This situation does NOT affect the CJHS students or staff. In order to help law emforcement, we are moving all student pickup to the WEST side of the building. Enter from the North by the tennis courts like normal parent pickup. All students are safe. Staff will help direct traffic flow.”
Rape reported at Walton Hall at University of Arkansas
The University of Arkansas Police Department is investigating an acquaintance rape at Walton Hall that was reported on August 23.
koamnewsnow.com
Joplin agenda details future Whataburger possibilities
JOPLIN, Mo. – An agenda released Tuesday for Joplin’s Planning & Zoning Commission hints at a possible Whataburger in the city’s future. According to the agenda, a “site plan review” is being considered for the following locations:. 2014 S. Range Line Road. 2019 S. Highview...
webbcity.net
WEBB CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
17:41 – Officers were dispatched to a call for two people at a house at 777 Cardinal Drive that had multiple warrants for their arrest. One male and one female were arrested. Saturday, July 23. 09:12 – Officers were dispatched to an indecent exposure call at Madison and MacArthur...
Woman accused of attacking walker in Rountree neighborhood gets trial date
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Jimicia Wells, who is accused of assaulting a pedestrian she thought was leaving her ex-boyfriend’s house, received an Oct. 11 trial date. A probable cause statement about the Nov. 8, 2021 incident reported that Wells was collecting some of her belongings from an ex-boyfriend’s house in the Rountree neighborhood when she saw […]
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for fugitive they say is known to be violent.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are looking for a fugitive they say is known to be violent. 51-year-old Alfredo Herrera is wanted in Greene County on charges of DWI, stealing, and possession of a controlled substance. Detectives say Herrera is a suspect in assault cases. He has ‘My Love...
