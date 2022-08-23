Read full article on original website
cassville-democrat.com
Wildcats claw past Tigers
A rain delay did not dampen the Week 1 excitement, as the Cassville football team used a dynamic offense to sour Hollister’s home opener with a 35-26 win. The Wildcats started the contest by forcing a punt on the Tigers’ first drive, and Hernan Hernandez returned the ball from his own 40 to Hollister’s 32.
Nixa, Webb City open season with blockbuster meeting
NIXA, Mo., — For some, it’s the most wonderful time of the year. “It’s kind of like Christmas, so we’re excited to get started,” Nixa head coach John Perry said. Week one of the high school football season has arrived in Missouri. And it doesn’t get any better than this as Nixa travels to Webb […]
webbcity.net
Season starts with big home game against Nixa
The Webb City Cardinals aren’t getting a soft start to begin the 2022 season. The Nixa Eagles will be at Cardinal Stadium for the 7 p.m. kickoff Friday, Aug. 26. Nixa was one of three teams to defeat the Class 5 State Champion Cardinals last year. At Nixa, it was the seventh game of the season, and the score was 41-27.
Ambulances no longer parking on High School Football Fields
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There will be one thing missing from the high school football field this year – ambulances. “We have an increase in call volume across all of our service areas,” Mercy Director of Operations for Emergency Services Luke Walker said. “We want to make sure that our ambulances are available for medical emergencies […]
koamnewsnow.com
Garth Brooks adds 2 more shows in southwest Missouri
RIDGEDALE, Mo. – Garth Brooks adds two more shows in the Ozarks. Originally, Brooks was set to perform on October 1st only. But now, organizers have added two more concert dates. The events will happen at a newly expanded outdoor arena at Big Cedar Lodge. Sep. 30, 2022, Thunder...
sgfcitizen.org
‘Honeyboy’ Johnson: ‘He’d do anything for anybody who needed something’
James Louis Johnson Sr. was known by many names. His friends called him James or Jim. His work colleagues called him JJ. His family called him Dad or Grandpa or Unc. All those are easily understood. But he also was known as Honeyboy. That one takes a bit of explanation.…
fourstateshomepage.com
Bobcat spotted at Wildcat Glades
JOPLIN, Mo. — Here’s something you don’t see very often — a bobcat — caught on camera in Joplin. The Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center was the scene where it was spotted last week. While bobcats aren’t uncommon in the Joplin area, they are shy and nocturnal — meaning humans don’t often spot them.
Dickerson Park Zoo mourns death of cougar
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – 18-year-old cougar Aidan was humanely euthanized today, Thursday, August 25th, due to declining health related to aging, including chronic renal failure. Life expectancy for cougars in human care is between 18-20 years. “I can’t speak highly enough about all the work everyone did to treat all of Aidan’s health issues,” said Dickerson Park […]
One Missouri School is Bringing Back “Corporal Punishment”
I admit that I grew up in a different era, but I remember when corporal punishment was a regular possibility if I behaved badly enough. One Missouri school is bringing that back and it has the public wildly divided over whether that's a good idea or not. This is likely...
First Missouri Buc-ee’s breaks ground
The highly anticipated Buc-ee's convenience store and gas station broke ground off of Mulroy Road, northeast of Springfield, Missouri.
Neosho mother, seven children injured in crash with semi
GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. — A mother and seven of her children are in hospitals after a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Gasconade County. Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho was driving a van with seven of her children when she got into a collision with a tractor-trailer unit east of Jefferson City Thursday morning. […]
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: head-on fatality, “PSU In Paraguay”, and One Million Cups hits Carthage
POLK COUNTY, Mo. – Shortly after 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning authorities responded to the scene of a fatal crash on Route T, two miles southwest of Bolivar, Missouri. Killed in the crash was the superintendent of Dadeville schools 48-year old Matthew Bushey of Bolivar. A 17-year-old also in the vehicle was transported with serious injuries to a Springfield Missouri hospital. Missouri State Highway patrol says a Ford f-150 crossed the center line and struck the Bushey vehicle head on. The pickup was driven by a 16-year-old male from Bolivar. His name was not released. In a statement on their website the Dadeville school district shared the news of Bushey’s passing. Click here to read more about this story and the full statement.
Discipline With A Paddle Could Happen In 2022? In Cassville Missouri Schools, Yes!
This may be a personal question, but I will ask it anyway. Were any of you ever spanked as a child? Were your parents? How about in school? Did any of you ever have a grandparent who "got the paddle" when they misbehaved? Well, this old school form of discipline could happen this school year in Cassville Missouri.
East Texas Buc-ee’s Fans are Jealous of the News of Missouri Getting One Soon
There are a plethora of folks, including myself, who would love to have a Buc-ee's within our group of counties known as East Texas. The biggest rumors that have gone around are of a Buc-ee's coming to Interstate 20 in the Lindale area, possibly around Toll 49. To be honest, that would be a perfect spot. But while we daydream about having a Buc-ee's here, it was recently announced that Missouri will be getting their first taste of Beaver Nuggets soon.
KYTV
Ozark County woman celebrates 101st birthday and what keeps her going? Coke!
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The average life expectancy for an American is 78 years-old for men and 82 years-old for women. Less than one percent of us will live to be 100. So Thursday (August 25) was a special day for a woman from Ozark County (who now lives in Springfield) as she celebrated her 101st birthday.
sgfcitizen.org
Pokin Around: A Springfield boat with a powerful history has uncertain future
Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story inadvertently used a photo that was published without proper permission of the photographer. The well-known boat that was built — but never finished — by World War II veteran Robert Rosendahl has been moved from its storage place in Republic, and also apparently put up for sale by someone who did not own it.
greenecountycommonwealth.com
Fire damages Discount Dave’s
Republic flooring operation closes until further notice. A fire which broke out at Discount Dave’s Carpet and Flooring, U.S. Highway 60, in Republic on Friday, Aug. 19, was extinguished by firefighters after they arrived on scene. It was reported that the blaze started at about 5:45 a.m. that morning....
KYTV
On Your Side: Don’t get scammed with concert tickets
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Surely you’ve heard Garth Brooks is coming to the Ozarks. On October 1, Brooks will open the newly expanded Thunder Ridge Nature Arena at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday morning on Ticketmaster. Consumer groups report an uptick...
probrewer.com
Lot of Four 25000 Gallon MUELLER Fermenters – 800 bbl for Sale
Lot of Four 25000 Gallon MUELLER Fermenters - 800 bbl for Sale ( $500,000 ) • Four 25,000 gallon (800 bbl) fermentors, Model F cone bottom. • Manufactured by Paul Mueller Company, Springfield, MO. • Originally built for a large craft brewer in Washington state circa 1995. • 304 stainless...
933kwto.com
Dozens Evicted from Hollister Mobile Home Park
Dozens of residents of a mobile home park in Hollister are being forced to move out after new owners took over the park. The owners told residents of the Yacht Club Mobile Home Park they had four months to vacate. One of the new owners says residents can currently be...
