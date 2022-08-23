Body Ponca City rzllied put together a late rally Thursday night, but it fell short and Broken Arrow ended up with a 6-3 victory in a district contest at West Middle School. Broken Arrow led 5-0 going in the sixth inning, but then the Lady Cats put three runs on the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth. The visiting Lady Tigers scored twice in the second, once in the fourth, once in the fifth, once in the sixth and once in the seventh.

