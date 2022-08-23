Read full article on original website
Related
Delphos Herald
Lady Trojans down Jays 7-2 in girls soccer
DELPHOS — Though St. John’s was the home team Thursday night on Champions Field, the Botkins girls soccer team was right at home to secure a 7-2 victory over the Lady Blue Jays in West Ohio Soccer League action at Stadium Park. “We knew this was going to...
Ponca City News
Broken Arrow edges softball Lady Cats
Body Ponca City rzllied put together a late rally Thursday night, but it fell short and Broken Arrow ended up with a 6-3 victory in a district contest at West Middle School. Broken Arrow led 5-0 going in the sixth inning, but then the Lady Cats put three runs on the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth. The visiting Lady Tigers scored twice in the second, once in the fourth, once in the fifth, once in the sixth and once in the seventh.
Elko Daily Free Press
Lady Indians fall to Pahrump Valley, rebound versus SECTA
SPRING CREEK — Friday was a tale of two games for the Elko girls soccer team. In its opener of the Spring Creek Cup, the Lady Indians played poorly offensively and a couple defensive lapses led to a 2-0 loss to Pahrump Valley. Friday afternoon, Elko put together a...
marshfieldareasports.com
Marshfield boys soccer drops road match at Pulaski
PULASKI – The Marshfield boys soccer team suffered a 4-2 nonconference loss to Pulaski on Thursday at Pulaski High School, dropping its season record to 1-1. Pulaski scored twice in the first 22 minutes to take a 2-0 lead, which held through halftime. Keegan Fredrick scored six minutes into...
