Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
phillyyimby.com
Construction Anticipated at 25-Story Freeman Condominiums at 1810 Chestnut Street in Rittenhouse Square, Center City
A recent site visit by Philadelphia YIMBY has revealed that construction work has apparently not yet commenced at the 312-foot-tall, 25-story Freeman Condominiums at 1810 Chestnut Street in Rittenhouse Square, Center City, although recent permit filings indicate that on-site progress is likely imminent. Designed by Cecil Baker + Partners, the project will renovate the six-story Samuel T. Freeman & Co. Auction House, built in 1923, with five floors of retail and commercial space facing the street, tenant amenities, and six stories of automated vehicle storage in the rear. The slender vertical addition will house 19 condominiums, most of which will be full-floor and bi-level units.
phillyyimby.com
Still No Signs of Progress at Dormant Development Site at 709 Chestnut Street in Market East, Center City
As expected, Philadelphia YIMBY’s recent visit to the site of an apparently dormant proposal for a 317-foot-tall, 27-story residential high-rise at 709 Chestnut Street (aka 709-13 Chestnut Street) in Market East, Center City revealed no signs of new construction. The site is located on the north side of the block between South 7th and South 8th streets, a block west of Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell. The project is a development by the Parkway Corporation, a company that specializes in operating parking lots (such as the one at 709 Chestnut Street) while looking for opportunities to redevelop said lots into residential and/or commercial properties, either on their own or in partnership with other developers. The latest iteration for the site at hand was dDesigned by Edry McHenry Architects and had Roseland Properties attached as a co-developer, and was slated to offer 278 residential units.
phillyyimby.com
Exterior Construction Nearly Complete at 2222 Market Street in Center City West
A recent site visit by Philadelphia YIMBY has discovered that exterior construction work nears completion at the 295-foot-tall, 19-story office building rising at 2222 Market Street in Center City West. Designed by Gensler and developed by the Parkway Corporation (alternately Parkway Commercial Properties), with IMC Construction as the contractor, the development will feature 329,100 square feet of tenant floor area, with 324,826 square feet of Class A office space and 4,274 square feet of retail, as well as a 47-car underground garage. The structure is being built as the new headquarters for Morgan Lewis, a major law firm. Building features will include ten-foot-high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, several landscaped outdoor decks, flexible workspace plans, a conference center, a fitness center, Zoom conference rooms, expanded areas for servicing out-of-office visitors, and rooms with advanced audio technology to facilitate virtual court hearings.
westphillylocal.com
More than 1,200 new apartments – six buildings – reportedly coming to 46th and Market
The developers of 4601 Market St., which includes the stately, gold-cupolaed Provident building, are reportedly moving ahead with plans to build six apartment buildings, including an 18-story tower, on the site. Executives with Iron Stone Real Estate Partners, which purchased the property in 2019, told The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jake Blumgart...
phillyyimby.com
Construction Still Pending at 33 North 22nd Street in Center City West
A recent visit by Philadelphia YIMBY has revealed no signs of construction nor construction preparations of any sort at our recent visit to the site of the 328-foot-tall, 29-story residential tower proposed at 33 North 22nd Street in Center City West, even though a construction permit was issued last November. Designed by Solomon Cordwell Buenz and developed by the PMC Property Group (which is also listed as the contractor), the building will span 456,380 square feet and offer 341 apartments as well as a garage for use both by the building’s residents as well as customers of the adjacent Trader Joe’s supermarket, which currently uses the outdoor parking lot at the building site, which remained in operation at the time of our visit. Permits list a construction cost of $136 million.
multihousingnews.com
High Street Residential JV Completes Philadelphia Community
MetLife Investment Management partnered with the Trammell Crow affiliate on this 280-unit development. High Street Residential and MetLife Investment Management have completed the development of a community in the Philadelphia suburb of Conshohocken, Pa. Matson Mill is a luxury 280-unit, five-story property. Construction for the $60 million project began during...
phillyvoice.com
Sprouts Farmers Market to open second Philly store at Quartermaster Plaza
Four years ago, Sprouts Farmers Market opened its first grocery store in Pennsylvania at Philadelphia's Lincoln Square development along South Broad St. The Arizona-based supermarket chain has now signed a lease for another store in the city at Quartermaster Plaza, the massive shopping center at West Oregon Avenue and South 23rd Street.
Triangle
UC Townhome encampment cleared with outcry from residents and community organizers
The Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office enforced an order from Judge Joshua Roberts to break up the University City Townhomes encampment on Aug. 8. According to WHYY, the Altman Management company did not renew the affordable housing contract with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the first time in almost 40 years.
PhillyBite
Where to Eat in Center City Philadelphia
While you're exploring Center City Philadelphia, don't overlook a visit to some of the city's best restaurants. From The Capital Grille to Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse, there's sure to be a great meal waiting for you. There's also the Tir Na Nog Irish Bar & Grill, McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks, and more. All of these restaurants are worthy of your time and money.
morethanthecurve.com
For Rent | 145 East 8th Avenue | Conshohocken | M Property Management
M Property Services has added a new listing for rent at 145 East 8th Avenue in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Large house for rent right in the heart of Conshohocken! Walking distance to all of the bars, restaurants, and shops on Fayette St. Close to all major roadways and walking distance to the train station.Walk into the open living room and dining room, with large windows and providing lots of natural light. The first floor offers one full bathroom, an updated kitchen equipped with a dishwasher, refrigerator, and stove. There is a door off the kitchen that leads out to your own private backyard. On the second floor, you will find 2 spacious bedrooms and your second full bathroom. The washer and dryer are also on this level. Head up to the third floor and you'll find the third and fourth bedrooms. This home has central air and a large unfinished walkout basement, perfect for storage.
phillyvoice.com
Road closures to begin on Washington Avenue as long-awaited construction project gets underway
Construction is set to begin Monday along Washington Avenue as part of a long-awaited repaving project aimed at improving pedestrian safety along the 2.1-mile corridor in South Philadelphia. The work will be completed in four phases along a stretch of the road running from Fourth Street to Grays Ferry Avenue....
ffnews.com
Community First Fund Receives $2.25 million Grant from Truist Foundation to Launch Fund Supporting Minority Small Business Owners
Truist Foundation today announced a $2.25 million commitment to Community First Fund, a nonprofit Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) dedicated to aligning capital with social justice. The grant will help launch Community First Fund’s Economic Justice Fund (EJFund) which will support lending activities to minority entrepreneurs, with an emphasis on Black and Latine small business owners, across Community First Fund’s service footprint in eastern and central Pennsylvania, including in the Greater Philadelphia region.
Saying goodbye to summer with Dibbs BBQ, Wissahickon Brewery and Milk Jawn ice cream
Summer is coming to a close, but we are eking out every last bit of it -- from barbecue to seasonal beers to ice cream. Plus, we'll get you fashion-ready for fall.
Parents scramble after major changes at 2 Philadelphia charter schools
The emergency meeting comes as parents began scrambling to figure out where to send their children after learning that Daroff Charter will likely close indefinitely and Bluford Charter will not begin classes until September 6.
Philly's biggest eyesores, according to readers
While Philly has plenty of world-class architecture and historical charm, it also has its share of flops and fails. State of play: We asked readers to call out the worst offenders in the City of Brotherly Love and they delivered. Yes, but: No clear consensus emerged. Readers spread their disdain throughout the city.Here are a few of our favorite answers:25th Street Viaduct in South Philly The 25th Street Viaduct in South Philly. Photo courtesy of Google MapsThis eyesore is not only crumbling and dangerous but it's a magnet for illegal dumping. The hulking railroad bridge stretches over a mile and...
Suburban Philadelphia Ranks Among the Nation’s Most Competitive Rental Markets
It’s no secret that suburban Philadelphia home buying exploded during the pandemic and is still going strong. But the suburbs have also become one of the most competitive rental markets in the country, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal. Suburban Philadelphia is the 17th most competitive rental market...
Oil sheen in Delaware River may come from sewer, officials say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A lot of people want to know what is in the water in the Delaware River. An oil sheen popped up Tuesday near the old Festival Pier.CBS3 checked with the water department and they say the oil may have come from a nearby sewer.They are working to fix the problem.The Baxter Drinking Water Treatment Plant is upstream from the oil sheen and they are keeping an eye on it to make sure the city's drinking water stays safe.
philasun.com
Keystone First provides free legal services to offset evictions for members with disabilities
Keystone First, the largest Medicaid plan in southeastern Pennsylvania, has teamed with a local non-profit to provide legal services at no cost to help Keystone First Medicaid members with disabilities or chronic health conditions mitigate the risk of eviction and address health-harming housing conditions. The Housing Stability Initiative, a collaboration...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces New Investment to Increase Dental Assistant Apprenticeships in Philadelphia County
Governor Tom Wolf is continuing to invest in Pennsylvania’s workforce with the announcement of $89,100 in new funding to help Over All Training (OAT) grow its dental assistant registered apprenticeship program in the greater Philadelphia area. “There are many industries, including medical, that benefit from apprenticeship programs and the...
Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting In Philadelphia
Philly locals share the faux pas they often see visitors committing and what to do instead.
