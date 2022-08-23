ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

phillyyimby.com

Construction Anticipated at 25-Story Freeman Condominiums at 1810 Chestnut Street in Rittenhouse Square, Center City

A recent site visit by Philadelphia YIMBY has revealed that construction work has apparently not yet commenced at the 312-foot-tall, 25-story Freeman Condominiums at 1810 Chestnut Street in Rittenhouse Square, Center City, although recent permit filings indicate that on-site progress is likely imminent. Designed by Cecil Baker + Partners, the project will renovate the six-story Samuel T. Freeman & Co. Auction House, built in 1923, with five floors of retail and commercial space facing the street, tenant amenities, and six stories of automated vehicle storage in the rear. The slender vertical addition will house 19 condominiums, most of which will be full-floor and bi-level units.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Still No Signs of Progress at Dormant Development Site at 709 Chestnut Street in Market East, Center City

As expected, Philadelphia YIMBY’s recent visit to the site of an apparently dormant proposal for a 317-foot-tall, 27-story residential high-rise at 709 Chestnut Street (aka 709-13 Chestnut Street) in Market East, Center City revealed no signs of new construction. The site is located on the north side of the block between South 7th and South 8th streets, a block west of Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell. The project is a development by the Parkway Corporation, a company that specializes in operating parking lots (such as the one at 709 Chestnut Street) while looking for opportunities to redevelop said lots into residential and/or commercial properties, either on their own or in partnership with other developers. The latest iteration for the site at hand was dDesigned by Edry McHenry Architects and had Roseland Properties attached as a co-developer, and was slated to offer 278 residential units.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Exterior Construction Nearly Complete at 2222 Market Street in Center City West

A recent site visit by Philadelphia YIMBY has discovered that exterior construction work nears completion at the 295-foot-tall, 19-story office building rising at 2222 Market Street in Center City West. Designed by Gensler and developed by the Parkway Corporation (alternately Parkway Commercial Properties), with IMC Construction as the contractor, the development will feature 329,100 square feet of tenant floor area, with 324,826 square feet of Class A office space and 4,274 square feet of retail, as well as a 47-car underground garage. The structure is being built as the new headquarters for Morgan Lewis, a major law firm. Building features will include ten-foot-high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, several landscaped outdoor decks, flexible workspace plans, a conference center, a fitness center, Zoom conference rooms, expanded areas for servicing out-of-office visitors, and rooms with advanced audio technology to facilitate virtual court hearings.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Construction Still Pending at 33 North 22nd Street in Center City West

A recent visit by Philadelphia YIMBY has revealed no signs of construction nor construction preparations of any sort at our recent visit to the site of the 328-foot-tall, 29-story residential tower proposed at 33 North 22nd Street in Center City West, even though a construction permit was issued last November. Designed by Solomon Cordwell Buenz and developed by the PMC Property Group (which is also listed as the contractor), the building will span 456,380 square feet and offer 341 apartments as well as a garage for use both by the building’s residents as well as customers of the adjacent Trader Joe’s supermarket, which currently uses the outdoor parking lot at the building site, which remained in operation at the time of our visit. Permits list a construction cost of $136 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
multihousingnews.com

High Street Residential JV Completes Philadelphia Community

MetLife Investment Management partnered with the Trammell Crow affiliate on this 280-unit development. High Street Residential and MetLife Investment Management have completed the development of a community in the Philadelphia suburb of Conshohocken, Pa. Matson Mill is a luxury 280-unit, five-story property. Construction for the $60 million project began during...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Sprouts Farmers Market to open second Philly store at Quartermaster Plaza

Four years ago, Sprouts Farmers Market opened its first grocery store in Pennsylvania at Philadelphia's Lincoln Square development along South Broad St. The Arizona-based supermarket chain has now signed a lease for another store in the city at Quartermaster Plaza, the massive shopping center at West Oregon Avenue and South 23rd Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Where to Eat in Center City Philadelphia

While you're exploring Center City Philadelphia, don't overlook a visit to some of the city's best restaurants. From The Capital Grille to Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse, there's sure to be a great meal waiting for you. There's also the Tir Na Nog Irish Bar & Grill, McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks, and more. All of these restaurants are worthy of your time and money.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

For Rent | 145 East 8th Avenue | Conshohocken | M Property Management

M Property Services has added a new listing for rent at 145 East 8th Avenue in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Large house for rent right in the heart of Conshohocken! Walking distance to all of the bars, restaurants, and shops on Fayette St. Close to all major roadways and walking distance to the train station.Walk into the open living room and dining room, with large windows and providing lots of natural light. The first floor offers one full bathroom, an updated kitchen equipped with a dishwasher, refrigerator, and stove. There is a door off the kitchen that leads out to your own private backyard. On the second floor, you will find 2 spacious bedrooms and your second full bathroom. The washer and dryer are also on this level. Head up to the third floor and you'll find the third and fourth bedrooms. This home has central air and a large unfinished walkout basement, perfect for storage. ​
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
ffnews.com

Community First Fund Receives $2.25 million Grant from Truist Foundation to Launch Fund Supporting Minority Small Business Owners

Truist Foundation today announced a $2.25 million commitment to Community First Fund, a nonprofit Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) dedicated to aligning capital with social justice. The grant will help launch Community First Fund’s Economic Justice Fund (EJFund) which will support lending activities to minority entrepreneurs, with an emphasis on Black and Latine small business owners, across Community First Fund’s service footprint in eastern and central Pennsylvania, including in the Greater Philadelphia region.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Axios Philadelphia

Philly's biggest eyesores, according to readers

While Philly has plenty of world-class architecture and historical charm, it also has its share of flops and fails. State of play: We asked readers to call out the worst offenders in the City of Brotherly Love and they delivered. Yes, but: No clear consensus emerged. Readers spread their disdain throughout the city.Here are a few of our favorite answers:25th Street Viaduct in South Philly The 25th Street Viaduct in South Philly. Photo courtesy of Google MapsThis eyesore is not only crumbling and dangerous but it's a magnet for illegal dumping. The hulking railroad bridge stretches over a mile and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Oil sheen in Delaware River may come from sewer, officials say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A lot of people want to know what is in the water in the Delaware River. An oil sheen popped up Tuesday near the old Festival Pier.CBS3 checked with the water department and they say the oil may have come from a nearby sewer.They are working to fix the problem.The Baxter Drinking Water Treatment Plant is upstream from the oil sheen and they are keeping an eye on it to make sure the city's drinking water stays safe.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philasun.com

Keystone First provides free legal services to offset evictions for members with disabilities

Keystone First, the largest Medicaid plan in southeastern Pennsylvania, has teamed with a local non-profit to provide legal services at no cost to help Keystone First Medicaid members with disabilities or chronic health conditions mitigate the risk of eviction and address health-harming housing conditions. The Housing Stability Initiative, a collaboration...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

