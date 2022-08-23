Read full article on original website
auroraadvertiser.net
Journagan retires after nearly 50 years in the hardware industry
Bob Journagan fondly remembers his dad, Cliff Journagan, and mom, Lena June, owning a grocery store on the Aurora Square when he was growing up. His parents sold that store to Ramey Supermarket back in 1972. “I’ll never forget it was at Christmastime and Dad told my mom, ‘Well, I...
Dozens forced out after investors buy Hollister mobile home park
HOLLISTER, Mo. — New owners of Yacht Club Mobile Home Park are wanting to make some changes to the property, which means residents have to move out. “The new owners of the place came up to us and informed us we had four months to get out,” Mike Mahoney said. Mahoney and his wife, Rhonda, […]
KYTV
$5 MILLION IN LATE FEES: Branson, Mo. Board of Aldermen approves termination of service for delinquent sewer accounts
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - If you live in Branson and haven’t paid your sewer bill, beware. The city now has the okay to shut off your water. The Branson Board of Aldermen voted to approve a contract allowing the city of Branson’s Utilities Department to terminate service to delinquent sewer accounts.
Ambulances no longer parking on High School Football Fields
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There will be one thing missing from the high school football field this year – ambulances. “We have an increase in call volume across all of our service areas,” Mercy Director of Operations for Emergency Services Luke Walker said. “We want to make sure that our ambulances are available for medical emergencies […]
probrewer.com
Lot of Four 25000 Gallon MUELLER Fermenters – 800 bbl for Sale
Lot of Four 25000 Gallon MUELLER Fermenters - 800 bbl for Sale ( $500,000 ) • Four 25,000 gallon (800 bbl) fermentors, Model F cone bottom. • Manufactured by Paul Mueller Company, Springfield, MO. • Originally built for a large craft brewer in Washington state circa 1995. • 304 stainless...
Help Give Hope Garage Sale benefits families in need
The Help Give Hope Garage Sale is underway and proceeds will help those in need around the area. The large garage sale will last from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. today and tomorrow, Aug. 26-27. The Help Give Hope Garage Sale will be held at 2809 N. Cedarbrook Avenue.
Missouri school district returning ‘corporal punishment’ for students
CASSVILLE, Mo.– An old-school discipline method is making its way back to school in one local school district. We have learned that the Cassville School District is bringing back corporal punishment for students. Under the new policy, students could be punished with a paddle. Administrators say it would be the last resort for parents and […]
Grant will help widen road near Springfield Underground, pave way for new development
The City of Springfield said the roads around Springfield Underground can't handle the area's traffic. A federal grant will help pay for improvements. Click for details of the plan.
KYTV
Taste of the Ozarks: Back-to-School Breakfast Cups
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a recipe to save time on breakfast for school mornings. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Using a standard-sized muffin tin, spray each muffin cup and line it with one slice of deli ham. Equally, portion the whipped eggs into each up on top of the ham. Next, add shredded hash browns and sprinkle each cup with salt and pepper. Top with cheese and bake in preheated oven until eggs are firm. Breakfast cups can be eaten immediately or frozen for future use. To reheat frozen breakfast cups, place them on a microwave-safe dish and cook in the microwave for 90 seconds.
933kwto.com
Dozens Evicted from Hollister Mobile Home Park
Dozens of residents of a mobile home park in Hollister are being forced to move out after new owners took over the park. The owners told residents of the Yacht Club Mobile Home Park they had four months to vacate. One of the new owners says residents can currently be...
CWEP working to restore power in Carthage; Widespread power outage reported
CARTHAGE, Mo. – About 2:15 p.m. Thursday multiple messages and reports to us regarding a widespread power outage in Carthage. Many are stating that the traffic signals are dark in town. Protocol is to use dark traffic signals as 4-way stops. Travel with caution. 7:07 p.m. ” UPDATE All power has been restored! If you are still without power please...
Free or cheap things to do in Nixa, Missouri
NIXA, Mo. — If you’re looking for something fun to do in Nixa this weekend without breaking the bank, here are some things you can do solo, with the family, or on a date for less than $20. Strike out at Century Lanes Return to the classics with Century Lanes, Nixa’s own bowling hub. You […]
greenecountycommonwealth.com
Fire damages Discount Dave’s
Republic flooring operation closes until further notice. A fire which broke out at Discount Dave’s Carpet and Flooring, U.S. Highway 60, in Republic on Friday, Aug. 19, was extinguished by firefighters after they arrived on scene. It was reported that the blaze started at about 5:45 a.m. that morning....
Buc-ee’s breaks ground on first Missouri location
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Buc-ee’s first Missouri location is officially underway!. On Tuesday, the popular gas station chain broke ground on its 53,000 square foot, 120-pump convenience store in Springfield. The store will be located at 3284 N. Mulroy Rd. off of Interstate 44. "Springfield is the Birthplace of...
koamnewsnow.com
Joplin agenda details future Whataburger possibilities
JOPLIN, Mo. – An agenda released Tuesday for Joplin’s Planning & Zoning Commission hints at a possible Whataburger in the city’s future. According to the agenda, a “site plan review” is being considered for the following locations:. 2014 S. Range Line Road. 2019 S. Highview...
Eden Village and others react to controversial Missouri House Bill
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Last week the Springfield nonprofit Eden Village filed a lawsuit against the state of Missouri, over a portion of the bill that they say will limit how much they can help the homeless. Nate Schlueter, Chief Visionary Officer, said that while House Bill 1606 was overall good, a last-minute addition will work to […]
sgfcitizen.org
Pokin Around: A Springfield boat with a powerful history has uncertain future
Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story inadvertently used a photo that was published without proper permission of the photographer. The well-known boat that was built — but never finished — by World War II veteran Robert Rosendahl has been moved from its storage place in Republic, and also apparently put up for sale by someone who did not own it.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Branson West, MO USA
Thank you to a kindhearted stranger for making this lovely heart to share…and making my day brighter. I found it hanging alone on a bush outside of our local thrift store. I have seen many other posts about Quilted Hearts that were found but never thought I would be blessed to find one of these beautiful creations to call my own. It will hang in my kitchen window between my humming birds…I will treasure it always.
KYTV
Neighbor’s Mill Cafe & Bakery closing 1 of its Springfield restaurant
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Neighbor’s Mill Cafe and Bakery will soon close one of its restaurants in Springfield. The location on East Sunshine across from Mercy Hospital will close on September 16. In a Facebook post, the owners blamed labor shortages, rising food costs, and supply chain issues since...
Neosho mother, seven children injured in crash with semi
GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. — A mother and seven of her children are in hospitals after a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Gasconade County. Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho was driving a van with seven of her children when she got into a collision with a tractor-trailer unit east of Jefferson City Thursday morning. […]
