cryptoglobe.com
Polarys, the new exciting utility NFT venture launches its exclusive Genesis NFT collection
Polarys, the new exciting Web3 venture that aims to bring utility NFTs to everyday businesses, has launched its innovative multi-chain minting engine, and the team is in the process of minting its Genesis utility NFT collection. This exclusive and once only minted collection will remain for sale until August 31, 2022. Any unsold NFTs will be burned after that date.
cryptonewsz.com
The Sandbox Invests in INDEX GAME to Boost Its Metaverse Experience
INDEX GAME has signed an investment agreement with The Sandbox taking it onboard as a major shareholder that has committed to invest $1.7 million for the development of its NFT, metaverse, and GameFi segments along with the Web3 space to create a play-to-earn content to further the opportunities of the integrated virtual realm.
Black Girl Magic Digital Summit Celebrates the Power of Black Women Entrepreneurs
New data reveals Black women are the fastest growing group of business owners in the United States but receive the least access to funding and business resources. Boss Women Media is working to change that narrative by partnering with Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator to empower and amplify the voices of Black Women.
u.today
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Launches as Solana (SOL) Trapped in Bear Market, VeChain (VET) Adoption Continues
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Altcoin Built on Cosmos Quietly Rallies 327% This Month As Project Launches New Stablecoin
A decentralized finance (DeFi) altcoin is surging after announcing plans to release a next-generation stablecoin. In a new blog post, the creators of Kujira (KUJI) say that in response to the May collapse of Terra and its affiliated stablecoin TerraUSD, they set out to develop USK, a more robust stablecoin.
zycrypto.com
X.LA Foundation Reveals Details Of The Eagerly Anticipated X.LA Metaverse
Aleksey Savchenko, an executive at the X.LA Foundation, has disclosed information about the highly anticipated X.LA Metaverse. Before a receptive audience at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, Savchenko promised an immersive experience, outlining a vision supported by technology that will shape the way people interact well into the 21st century. The...
dailyhodl.com
Nature’s Vault Launches Gold-Linked Utility Token NVLT in the Polygon Ecosystem
Nature’s Vault, a Singapore-based green tech company, announced today a strategic collaboration with Polygon Network, a leading Web 3.0 protocol provider. Launched earlier this year, Nature’s Vault’s mission is to develop innovative and impactful ESG investments that combat climate change – namely greenhouse gas emissions and ecosystem degradation. It’s the first blockchain solution to tokenize geologically quantified un-mined gold deposits.
9to5Mac
Apple pushes for environmental business solutions with second Impact Accelerator class
Today, Apple introduced its second Impact Accelerator class. This cohort of 16 Black-, Hispanic/Latinx-, and Indigenous-owned environmental businesses is part of the company’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, which has around $130M invested to expand access to equity in education, elevate more app founders and technologists from underrepresented backgrounds, and invest further in criminal justice and environmental justice organizations.
Infobip Builds an Integration for HubSpot to Enhance Customer Experience
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Infobip, the global cloud communications platform, has built an integration with CRM platform HubSpot to provide WhatsApp and SMS messaging for HubSpot’s clients. The integration, available in HubSpot’s App Marketplace, enables its clients to connect with customers using their preferred communication channel, to deliver a great customer experience and boost engagement and sales. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005263/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
How Bearbottom is Rising Above E-Commerce Challenges
When it comes to building a successful e-commerce brand, there are a few key elements that every entrepreneur must keep at the front of their mind. First of all, you have to offer products that people want to buy. For anyone familiar with consumerism in general, this one is a no-brainer. From there, you will need a user-friendly website where customers can easily purchase that product. It might sound simple, but it’s easier said than done. Making sure this all goes off without a hitch requires long-term thinking, flexibility, and dedication.
CoinTelegraph
Seedify promotes huge airdrop of its new utility token to top NFT communities
the leading blockchain gaming and nonfungible token (NFT) launchpad and incubator, is about to launch its new utility token, SNFTS. This will be the primary token for the upcoming NFT marketplace that Seedify is building, providing higher chances of joining NFT launches that will take place on the Seedify NFT launchpad.
Phys.org
C-level executives can advance job prospects through personal branding on social media, study shows
Executives who regularly promote themselves on social media may have a leg up when it comes to landing high-paying job offers that help to advance their careers. In a recent study, Texas McCombs professor of information, risk, and operations management Andrew Whinston found that savvy executive candidates such as CEOs and CIOs who modestly—but frequently—tout their knowledge, expertise, and skills on Twitter were 32% more likely to attract higher-paying job offers after interviews.
CoinDesk
Web3 Workplace Platform Coordinape Launches Decentralized Compensation Tool for DAOs
Coordinape, a Web3 platform that helps decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) manage and distribute resources to working contributors, has launched a decentralized way to pay people. CoVaults are self-custody smart contracts that enable teams to fund and pay contributors on-chain with any ERC-20 token. Before CoVaults, Coordinape users only had the...
TechCrunch
CoinDCX launches platform to make DeFi apps accessible to masses
CoinDCX on Friday launched Okto, a mobile platform that will host other decentralized apps and won’t require users to remember the long string of words as their passwords. The platform will store parts of the key and tie the rest to the customer’s device, where it will be authenticated using customer’s biometric ID.
cryptobriefing.com
Blockdaemon Empowers Web3 Developers and Institutions To Run Their Own Collator Nodes on Astar Network
Astar Network, the innovation hub on Polkadot, is thrilled to announce that it has integrated Blockdaemon, the world’s largest institutional-grade blockchain infrastructure company for node management and staking, as a collator. The partnership will enable Blockdaemon’s institutional and individual users to start their own collator nodes with Astar Network.
SocialFi Re-democratizing Web3 with Social First, Finance Second
SocialFi bridges social media and finance through the use of Web3 – the internet and blockchain. Users are empowered with decentralized finance (DeFi) principles and unlimited opportunities. SocialFi allows content creators to control and own their data, exercise freedom of speech, and monetize content. By eliminating the middleman, this approach allows direct communication between brands and users, creating stronger and genuine connections, which ultimately leads to authentic communities, and in some cases, opportunity to monetize off your own content.
ChainRaise Entrepreneurs Create Unique Crowdfunding Bridge
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- ChainRaise is proud to announce the launch of their unique capital raising platform designed to provide an innovative solution for those wanting to invest in the equity of Web3.0, and blockchain, as well as real estate, technology, and other startup businesses in one environment. It also connects those individuals with likeminded entrepreneurs in the potential next big thing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005088/en/ Corey Goodlander, Co-Founder and CEO, and Jake Matykiewicz, Co-Founder and COO (Photo: Business Wire)
decrypt.co
Polygon Founder Launches $50 Million Early-Stage Web3 Fund
Polygon’s Sandeep Nailwal and Cere Network founder Kenzi Wang have launched Symbolic Capital. Despite a brutal bear market, money is still flowing into the crypto space: The founder of blockchain infrastructure provider Polygon today launched a new crypto-focused venture capital firm with $50 million in the bank. Headed up...
decrypt.co
Alchemy Acquires Ethereum Coding Platform ChainShot
Provider of Web3 development tools Alchemy will make ChainShot’s educational content free as part of the acquisition. Blockchain development company Alchemy today announced the acquisition of ChainShot, an educational platform that helps aspiring Web3 developers find their footing in the crypto space. For Alchemy, which has oft been dubbed...
TechCrunch
Sequoia’s Surge reveals 15 India, SEA startups in seventh cohort
Since its launch in March 2019, the accelerator has helped its participating startups collectively raise more than $1.7 billion in follow-on funding, the venture firm said, with over 60% of companies from the first five cohorts raising their Series A and beyond. The Surge program, which has backed over 127...
