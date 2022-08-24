Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary Holman
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
American Legion baseball Reacts to the Explosion of Baseball ClubsRussell KlickerSaint Louis, MO
Wood River Police Department Along With Other Agencies Conduct Search For Missing ManMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
Related
Albert Pujols gives young Cardinals fan the jersey off his back in heartwarming moment (Video)
St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols just became even more respectable by selflessly giving a young fan the jersey off his back. St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols has done several good things throughout his MLB career, but giving a young fan the jersey off his back is by far one of the most respectable.
Nolan Arenado Loses His Mind at Umpire's Awful Call
Nolan Arenado flipped out after John Libka called him out on a terrible call.
MLB・
2022 St. Louis Cardinals are the most fun team in franchise history
Growing up watching the St. Louis Cardinals, there are few organizations that sustain success like the Redbirds do. It makes for a great time when you know your team will be in contention year in and year out. With two World Series titles in my lifetime and countless deep playoff runs, the Cardinals know how to keep this fan interested.
Yardbarker
Dansby Swansons’ comments on his free agency sound eerily familiar
The Braves have managed to lock up their core for the foreseeable future over the last few years, and now all eyes are on Dansby Swanson, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. It’s pretty clear both sides want a deal done....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Insane Albert Pujols fact goes viral amid recent hot streak
Close down the laundromat … because Albert Pujols is officially no longer washed. A ludicrous fact went viral about the St. Louis Cardinals veteran slugger this week amid his torrid streak at the plate during the month of August. Twitter baseball statistician Jeremy Frank shared that Pujols’ slugging percentage in his last ten games is somehow the highest ten-game slugging percentage of his entire MLB career.
Yardbarker
Five interesting things about the 2023 Brewers schedule
Shohei Ohtani may just be the brightest star in baseball. A Cy Young and MVP candidate every year, Major League Baseball has not seen a player like him since Babe Ruth. The Angels, which are in the beginning stages of exploring a sale of the team, will visit the Brewers for a three-game series on April 28-30.
Yardbarker
Padres Share New Juan Soto Update Following Injury News
Juan Soto was scratched from the San Diego Padres lineup on Tuesday night before they took on the Cleveland Guardians. The Padres offense has been somewhat anemic for a little while, and losing Soto didn’t help them, as the Guardians held them in check, winning by a final of 3-1.
Yardbarker
Yankees gearing up for huge reinforcements after shaking up outfield
The New York Yankees have won three consecutive games, finally snapping a terrible cold stretch since the All-Star break. They defeated the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets in a two-game series, taking down Max Scherzer on Monday and Taijuan Walker on Tuesday night. All three games ended with...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Joey Gallo was Impressed by the Homework the Dodgers Did on Him
When the Dodgers traded a prospect to the Yankees for Joey Gallo at the trade deadline, Gallo was excited for a fresh start but didn't know what to expect from his new organization. While he knew several members of the Dodgers, Gallo still came to Los Angeles expecting a somewhat...
Albert Pujols is chasing 700 home runs before he retires. Will he hit the milestone?
The St. Louis Cardinals star needs just 7 home runs to hit the mark. But only three dozen games remain this season.
MLB・
FOX Sports
Dickerson leads Cardinals against the Cubs after 4-hit outing
St. Louis Cardinals (71-52, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (53-70, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (10-9, 3.32 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 118 strikeouts); Cubs: Luke Farrell (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -224, Cubs +183; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St....
Video: Albert Pujols goes viral for awesome gesture to young Cardinals fan
Albert Pujols is having a historic season with the St. Louis Cardinals, and one young fan now has an awesome piece of memorabilia from the incredible run. A boy who was seated behind the visiting dugout at Wrigley Field on Wednesday night held up a sign that read “Albert can we trade jerseys? Go Cardinals!!!!” Pujols spotted the fan and granted the request. The awesome moment was captured on video.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Colts Owner Hypes Up A Preseason QB Battle
The Indianapolis Colts brought in quarterback Matt Ryan to avoid a disappointing finish to their season. Last year, the Colts had two opportunities to clinch a postseason berth but lost both games. Their final game in 2021 was more depressing because they went down against the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars. That’s...
Yardbarker
Mets Fans Made TV History This Week
Anytime the New York Mets and New York Yankees get together for a Subway series, the TV ratings are bound to be through the roof. The stadium will always be full, but fans will definitely be tuned in on either the radio or the TV. On Tuesday night, however, Mets...
Yardbarker
New York Mets Injury Updates: Eduardo Escobar, Luis Guillorme
New York Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar (oblique) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones on Thursday night, as manager Buck Showalter told reporters. According to Showalter, Escobar should be ready to rejoin the Mets on Friday or Saturday during their series with the Colorado...
Yardbarker
Jayson Tatum Recounts The Lowest Point Of Last Season For Him: "We Were Up 25 In New York And RJ Barrett Hit A Three Over Me To Win The Game."
While there was undoubtedly a lot of disappointment for the way things ended, 2021-22 definitely was a great season for the Boston Celtics. For a long time, their detractors had said that the team, as constructed, didn't have what it takes to be successful in the playoffs and they proved all of them wrong by making it all the way to the Finals.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Sportsbook lists odds of Albert Pujols reaching 700 home runs this season
The entire baseball world is rooting for Albert Pujols to become Mr. 700. Now we have a better idea of how likely that may actually be for Pujols. Online sportsbook SportsBetting.ag released odds this week for the St. Louis Cardinals slugger Pujols to reach 700 home runs (during the 2022 season). Pujols is listed at -2000 odds to fall short of the mark and at +900 to reach it. Those odds imply a 10 percent probability that Pujols will hit 700 homers.
FOX Sports
Pirates look to stop losing streak in matchup with the Phillies
Pittsburgh Pirates (47-77, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (70-55, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bryse Wilson (2-7, 5.74 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Phillies: Bailey Falter (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -292, Pirates +239; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates are...
Comments / 0