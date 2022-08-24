ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis, MO
Saint Louis, MO
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Insane Albert Pujols fact goes viral amid recent hot streak

Close down the laundromat … because Albert Pujols is officially no longer washed. A ludicrous fact went viral about the St. Louis Cardinals veteran slugger this week amid his torrid streak at the plate during the month of August. Twitter baseball statistician Jeremy Frank shared that Pujols’ slugging percentage in his last ten games is somehow the highest ten-game slugging percentage of his entire MLB career.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Five interesting things about the 2023 Brewers schedule

Shohei Ohtani may just be the brightest star in baseball. A Cy Young and MVP candidate every year, Major League Baseball has not seen a player like him since Babe Ruth. The Angels, which are in the beginning stages of exploring a sale of the team, will visit the Brewers for a three-game series on April 28-30.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Padres Share New Juan Soto Update Following Injury News

Juan Soto was scratched from the San Diego Padres lineup on Tuesday night before they took on the Cleveland Guardians. The Padres offense has been somewhat anemic for a little while, and losing Soto didn’t help them, as the Guardians held them in check, winning by a final of 3-1.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Albert Pujols
Yardbarker

Joey Gallo was Impressed by the Homework the Dodgers Did on Him

When the Dodgers traded a prospect to the Yankees for Joey Gallo at the trade deadline, Gallo was excited for a fresh start but didn't know what to expect from his new organization. While he knew several members of the Dodgers, Gallo still came to Los Angeles expecting a somewhat...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Dickerson leads Cardinals against the Cubs after 4-hit outing

St. Louis Cardinals (71-52, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (53-70, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (10-9, 3.32 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 118 strikeouts); Cubs: Luke Farrell (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -224, Cubs +183; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Albert Pujols goes viral for awesome gesture to young Cardinals fan

Albert Pujols is having a historic season with the St. Louis Cardinals, and one young fan now has an awesome piece of memorabilia from the incredible run. A boy who was seated behind the visiting dugout at Wrigley Field on Wednesday night held up a sign that read “Albert can we trade jerseys? Go Cardinals!!!!” Pujols spotted the fan and granted the request. The awesome moment was captured on video.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Colts Owner Hypes Up A Preseason QB Battle

The Indianapolis Colts brought in quarterback Matt Ryan to avoid a disappointing finish to their season. Last year, the Colts had two opportunities to clinch a postseason berth but lost both games. Their final game in 2021 was more depressing because they went down against the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars. That’s...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Mets Fans Made TV History This Week

Anytime the New York Mets and New York Yankees get together for a Subway series, the TV ratings are bound to be through the roof. The stadium will always be full, but fans will definitely be tuned in on either the radio or the TV. On Tuesday night, however, Mets...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

New York Mets Injury Updates: Eduardo Escobar, Luis Guillorme

New York Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar (oblique) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones on Thursday night, as manager Buck Showalter told reporters. According to Showalter, Escobar should be ready to rejoin the Mets on Friday or Saturday during their series with the Colorado...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Jayson Tatum Recounts The Lowest Point Of Last Season For Him: "We Were Up 25 In New York And RJ Barrett Hit A Three Over Me To Win The Game."

While there was undoubtedly a lot of disappointment for the way things ended, 2021-22 definitely was a great season for the Boston Celtics. For a long time, their detractors had said that the team, as constructed, didn't have what it takes to be successful in the playoffs and they proved all of them wrong by making it all the way to the Finals.
BOSTON, MA
St. Louis Cardinals
Yardbarker

Sportsbook lists odds of Albert Pujols reaching 700 home runs this season

The entire baseball world is rooting for Albert Pujols to become Mr. 700. Now we have a better idea of how likely that may actually be for Pujols. Online sportsbook SportsBetting.ag released odds this week for the St. Louis Cardinals slugger Pujols to reach 700 home runs (during the 2022 season). Pujols is listed at -2000 odds to fall short of the mark and at +900 to reach it. Those odds imply a 10 percent probability that Pujols will hit 700 homers.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Pirates look to stop losing streak in matchup with the Phillies

Pittsburgh Pirates (47-77, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (70-55, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bryse Wilson (2-7, 5.74 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Phillies: Bailey Falter (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -292, Pirates +239; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates are...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

