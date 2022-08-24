Read full article on original website
Tampa General Hospital Is a Top-10 Employer in the State of Florida as Recognized by Forbes Magazine
Forbes America’s Best-in-State Employers ranks Tampa General No. 6 out of 100 companies in 25 industry sectors in Florida. August 24, 2022 — Tampa General Hospital’s commitment to supporting its team members by encouraging personal and professional development has been recognized by Forbes Magazine, naming Tampa General a top-10 employer in the state of Florida. The Forbes America’s Best Employers by State list is based on an independent survey from a sample of 70,000 employees working for companies with at least 500 staff in their U.S. operations. Tampa General is ranked No. 6 out of 100 companies in 25 industry sectors in Florida in 2022.
