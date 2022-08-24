ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philpot, KY

My 1053 WJLT

Tell City, IN Fundraiser Serves Up Lemonade for an Injured Cat Named Pumpkin

Meet Pumpkin! This adorable guy is recovering from surgery and the entire town of Tell City, Indiana is rallying around him this weekend. Here's what we think happened to him. Jourdan Turner, who's been a big champion of Pumpkin since he showed up on her mom's block, says they're pretty sure he was hit by a car. The thing is- Pumpkin didn't seem to be a stray. She says, "He didn't seem like an outside cat. He was clean, friendly and he had been neutered."
TELL CITY, IN
WBKR

Did You Know Kentucky is Home to the World’s Largest Pocket Knife?

While traveling through the state of Kentucky, you are bound to see quite a few amazing things. As you may know, Kentucky is home to a few world records. Some of these include the world's largest baseball bat at the Louisville Slugger Museum in Louisville and the world's largest go-kart track in Shepherdsville. However, did you know that Kentucky is also home to the world's largest pocket knife too?
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

Owensboro pastor reunites with family after four years

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro pastor has finally reunited with his family after four and a half years. Back in November, 14 News introduced you to Kamlen Haokip. He came to America years ago for school. The plan was to bring his wife and daughter over, but the pandemic...
OWENSBORO, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Hakuna Matata – EVSC Lincoln Lions Joining Cops Connecting With Kids Disney Adventure

If you thought that you saw pixie dust around Lincoln Ave, in Evansville today, you probably did. Today, members of the Cops Connecting with Kids program announced that 8 students from EVSC Lincoln School will be selected to go to Walt Disney World in January 2023! Many of these hard-working, deserving kids might not have the means to travel out of the Tri-State, let alone go to Walt Disney World.
EVANSVILLE, IN
#Dollar General Store
My 1053 WJLT

UPDATE: Philpot, Kentucky Forky Reunited with the Boy Who Lost Him

Here's an unexpected, but incredibly happy ending to a story I wrote about a couple of days ago. On Tuesday, I published a story about my friend Melody Hayden. She and her daughters found a random, abandoned "Forky" in the parking lot at the Dollar General in Philpot, Kentucky. Forky, by the way, is a beloved character from Toy Story 4.
PHILPOT, KY
k105.com

Man robs victims at gunpoint in Radcliff business parking lot

A man has been arrested in Hardin County after being accused of robbing people at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Radcliff business. On Thursday night, the Radcliff Police Department responded to the report of an armed robbery in the Walmart parking lot, at 102 Gateway Crossing Boulevard. Police...
RADCLIFF, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Bar Louie permanently closed in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Bar Louie in Owensboro has officially closed its doors. We spoke with restaurant workers at the Evansville location who told us they found out earlier Wednesday. The Owensboro restaurant was wiped from Bar Louie’s website and Facebook page because the location is no longer active. Although this closure came suddenly, it […]
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

2 dead, 2 injured in Henderson shooting, police say

Two people are dead and two are injured following a shooting at the Harbor House Christian Center in Henderson. According to a spokesperson for the Henderson Police Department, police have arrested the suspect, Kenneth Gibbs of Henderson. Officers were called to the scene just before 8 p.m. for an active...
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Semi driver who died in rollover crash identified

DUBOIS CO, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana State Police has confirmed the deceased driver was Jerome Thomas from Warsaw, Missouri. Officials say Thomas’s family has been notified. One person is dead after a semi crash in Dubois County Thursday. Emergency crews were called to US 231 near Old State Road 45 just after 2 p.m. A […]
My 1053 WJLT

My 1053 WJLT

My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

