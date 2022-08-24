Read full article on original website
14news.com
Ky. Family gets first look at new home since Dec. 10 deadly tornadoes
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - One Dawson Springs family is getting a new home after the Dec. 10 tornadoes destroyed their home. On Friday, the Bullocks got their first look at their new home thanks to the nonprofit organization ‘God’s Pit Crew’. The volunteers worked tirelessly for...
WLKY.com
'His light was so bright': Family of Clarksville teen who drowned prepares to say final goodbyes
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — The family of a Clarksville teen who drowned in a Spencer County lake said Thursday they are preparing to lay him to rest. Winston Rodrigo Ruiz Vasquez, 18, arrived to the United States from Venezuela one year ago and just graduated from Clarksville High School. Speaking...
Tell City, IN Fundraiser Serves Up Lemonade for an Injured Cat Named Pumpkin
Meet Pumpkin! This adorable guy is recovering from surgery and the entire town of Tell City, Indiana is rallying around him this weekend. Here's what we think happened to him. Jourdan Turner, who's been a big champion of Pumpkin since he showed up on her mom's block, says they're pretty sure he was hit by a car. The thing is- Pumpkin didn't seem to be a stray. She says, "He didn't seem like an outside cat. He was clean, friendly and he had been neutered."
Henderson, KY Police Investigation Mass Shooting at Local Homeless Shelter
There is breaking news out of Henderson, KY this evening. At roughly 8pm CST, police were called to an area near Harbor House Christian Center at 804 Clay Street because of possible shots fired in what was described as an "active shooter" situation. According to officials, authorities are looking for...
Did You Know Kentucky is Home to the World’s Largest Pocket Knife?
While traveling through the state of Kentucky, you are bound to see quite a few amazing things. As you may know, Kentucky is home to a few world records. Some of these include the world's largest baseball bat at the Louisville Slugger Museum in Louisville and the world's largest go-kart track in Shepherdsville. However, did you know that Kentucky is also home to the world's largest pocket knife too?
14news.com
Owensboro pastor reunites with family after four years
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro pastor has finally reunited with his family after four and a half years. Back in November, 14 News introduced you to Kamlen Haokip. He came to America years ago for school. The plan was to bring his wife and daughter over, but the pandemic...
Hakuna Matata – EVSC Lincoln Lions Joining Cops Connecting With Kids Disney Adventure
If you thought that you saw pixie dust around Lincoln Ave, in Evansville today, you probably did. Today, members of the Cops Connecting with Kids program announced that 8 students from EVSC Lincoln School will be selected to go to Walt Disney World in January 2023! Many of these hard-working, deserving kids might not have the means to travel out of the Tri-State, let alone go to Walt Disney World.
Wave 3
14-year-old left with broken jaw after being jumped at Hardin County skating rink
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 14-year-old teen was left with bruises and a broken jaw after he was physically assaulted at a skating rink on Aug. 20. The teen said he and his family have had countless memories of coming to Hardin County Skateland to have fun. He wants to share what happened the night he was assaulted in hopes of saving someone else.
Kentucky State Park Is Home to 14-foot-tall Art Carvings Known As the ‘Big Twigs’
One Kentucky State Park is now home to some larger-than-life wooden giants known simply as The Big Twigs. These 14-foot tall sculptures will welcome guests to Lake Malone State Park thanks to a partnership between the Muhlenberg County Tourism Commission and Kentucky State Parks. Gigantic Works of Art. According to...
UPDATE: Philpot, Kentucky Forky Reunited with the Boy Who Lost Him
Here's an unexpected, but incredibly happy ending to a story I wrote about a couple of days ago. On Tuesday, I published a story about my friend Melody Hayden. She and her daughters found a random, abandoned "Forky" in the parking lot at the Dollar General in Philpot, Kentucky. Forky, by the way, is a beloved character from Toy Story 4.
k105.com
Man robs victims at gunpoint in Radcliff business parking lot
A man has been arrested in Hardin County after being accused of robbing people at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Radcliff business. On Thursday night, the Radcliff Police Department responded to the report of an armed robbery in the Walmart parking lot, at 102 Gateway Crossing Boulevard. Police...
14news.com
Officials identify victims in Henderson mass shooting
ISP: 1 dead after semi hauling 6,000 gallons of milk overturns in Dubois Co. ISP: 1 dead after semi hauling 6,000 gallons of milk overturns in Dubois Co.
Bar Louie permanently closed in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Bar Louie in Owensboro has officially closed its doors. We spoke with restaurant workers at the Evansville location who told us they found out earlier Wednesday. The Owensboro restaurant was wiped from Bar Louie’s website and Facebook page because the location is no longer active. Although this closure came suddenly, it […]
Help MY105.3 Fight Cancer at the 2022 St. Jude Walk/Run in Evansville
You know how much we love St. Jude Children's Research Hospital here at MY105.3, and we will do everything in our power to help them continue the fight against childhood cancer and other catastrophic diseases. Right now, what YOU can do, is join Team MY105.3 at the 2022 St. Jude Walk/Run 5K (formerly known as the Give. Hope. Run.)
wevv.com
2 dead, 2 injured in Henderson shooting, police say
Two people are dead and two are injured following a shooting at the Harbor House Christian Center in Henderson. According to a spokesperson for the Henderson Police Department, police have arrested the suspect, Kenneth Gibbs of Henderson. Officers were called to the scene just before 8 p.m. for an active...
Where’s the Best Places to Eat Breakfast in Owensboro, Kentucky? [POLL]
Rise and shine! It's time for breakfast. Who has the tastiest breakfast in Owensboro right now? Whether an all-you-can-eat smorgasbord or a quiet hometown cafe' what restaurant dishes up the most delectable breakfast? Take the poll and vote for your favorite. I love a fantastic breakfast buffet that has an...
wdrb.com
Radcliff Police investigating after 14-year-old attacked at popular weekend hangout
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 14-year-old is eating through a straw after getting jumped by a half dozen kids at a popular weekend hangout in Radcliff. His family hopes more security gets put into place so it doesn't happen again. What should've been a night of fun at Hardin County...
wevv.com
Drivers flock to Evansville gas station for $2.38 per-gallon price
Drivers are lining up on Evansville's east side for their chance to get some discounted gas. From 2 p.m. through 4 p.m. on Thursday, the price of regular gas is being reduced to $2.38 per-gallon at one gas station on Burkhardt Road. The price drop is taking place at the...
Semi driver who died in rollover crash identified
DUBOIS CO, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana State Police has confirmed the deceased driver was Jerome Thomas from Warsaw, Missouri. Officials say Thomas’s family has been notified. One person is dead after a semi crash in Dubois County Thursday. Emergency crews were called to US 231 near Old State Road 45 just after 2 p.m. A […]
Major update after two killed and two others hurt in brutal mass shooting as survivors reveal gunman’s chilling actions
POLICE have arrested a suspect who they believe opened fire on a homeless shelter in Kentucky on Thursday, killing two people and injuring two more. There were about 15 inside the Harbor House Christian Center, a shelter that provides food and lodging for men, at the time of the shooting.
