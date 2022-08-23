Read full article on original website
Related
thecentersquare.com
Ohio to spend $2 million on disabled college students
(The Center Square) – Ohio plans to spend more than $2 million to help Ohio college students with disabilities, Gov. Mike DeWine announced. The money, which is part of the Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities College2Careers program, will be divided into $1,000 grants that may be used for tuition or other educational expenses during the 2022-2023 school year. Students must be participating in OOD services to be eligible.
thecentersquare.com
New toll discount program to go into effect Sept. 1 in Florida
(The Center Square) – A new toll discount program will go into effect Sept. 1 to reduce costs for Floridians using the state’s turnpike system and toll facilities to help offset inflation. Florida commuters will be able to take advantage of a new rewards program called “SunPass Savings”...
thecentersquare.com
Indiana rated 7th on economic outlook; 22nd on performance
(The Center Square) – Indiana ranks 7th among all states in economic outlook but 22nd in economic performance, according to a report by American Legislative Exchange Council. Indiana outscored its regional neighbors on economic outlook, including Michigan, 17th; Ohio, 19th; Kentucky, 34th; and Illinois, 45th. The report, “Rich States,...
thecentersquare.com
Texas comptroller directs state agencies to divest from companies that are promoting ESG
(The Center Square) – Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar has directed six state agency systems to identify if they are using, and then divest from, nearly 350 individual investment funds and 10 financial companies that are boycotting Texas energy companies and promoting ESG. The comptroller is required by state statute...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecentersquare.com
Minnesota identifies 371 schools needing extra support
(The Center Square) – The Minnesota Department of Education identified 371 public schools, including 15 entire school districts, that will get various extra support through the North Star program over the next three years. "While our lives are returning to a sense of normalcy, we know our schools are...
thecentersquare.com
New Hampshire to get $5M for caregiving programs
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is getting $5 million in federal funding to help support caregivers who provide services to disabled and elderly residents. The funding was awarded to the state Department of Health and Human Services through the expansion of Medicaid’s Money Follows the Person program, which helps transition seniors and individuals who experience disabilities from institutions into home- and community-based settings.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Springfield has most gun dealers; bear spray foils abduction; 'Beersbee' state's favored drinking game
A new study shows that Springfield has the most gun stores in Illinois. According to the Firearm Industry Trade Association, as of the beginning of the year, there were 29 federally licensed firearm dealers in Springfield, or about 25.2 for every 100,000 people. There are 1,324 licensed gun dealers in the entire state.
thecentersquare.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Michigan
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecentersquare.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Nevada
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
thecentersquare.com
Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment in Illinois: $22.77 an hour
(The Center Square) – A nationwide survey says that renters in Illinois need salaries of $22 to $25 an hour to afford a modest two-bedroom apartment. The annual survey named Out of Reach is a joint venture of Housing Action Illinois and the National Low Income Housing Coalition. Median rents for two-bedroom apartments in Illinois increased nearly 18% between the first quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022, the report said.
thecentersquare.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in New Hampshire
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
thecentersquare.com
California lawmakers reintroduce amended zero bail bill in waning days of session
(The Center Square) – With California’s legislative session set to end Aug. 31, lawmakers this week resurrected a last-minute proposal to reform the state's bail system. The proposal, contained in Senate Bill 262, would prohibit the “costs relating to the conditions of release on bail from being imposed on persons released on bail or their own recognizance,” according to the bill text.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecentersquare.com
Morgan Abraham spent more than any other Democratic State Senate candidate or officeholder in Arizona
Arizona Democratic state senate candidates and officeholders have spent $1.3 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Morgan Abraham has spent more than any other Democrat. Abraham is the representative for Arizona Senate District 10 and ran to represent Arizona State Senate District 18 in 2022....
Comments / 2