(The Center Square) – Ohio plans to spend more than $2 million to help Ohio college students with disabilities, Gov. Mike DeWine announced. The money, which is part of the Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities College2Careers program, will be divided into $1,000 grants that may be used for tuition or other educational expenses during the 2022-2023 school year. Students must be participating in OOD services to be eligible.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO