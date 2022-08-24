Read full article on original website
Flash Flood Warning issued for Cochise by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-27 12:02:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-27 13:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Cochise FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHWESTERN COCHISE COUNTY At 1202 PM MST, gauge reports indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. The Ash Canyon rain gauge has recorded 1.18 inches. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Ash Canyon, Southern Hereford, Coronado National Memorial. This includes the following streams and drainages San Pedro River. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-27 16:07:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-27 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Cochise County through 530 PM MST At 506 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Douglas, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Douglas and Pirtleville. This includes the following highways Route 80 between mile markers 362 and 377. Route 191 between mile markers 1 and 6. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-27 15:57:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-27 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument; Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Cochise County through 445 PM MST At 411 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles east of Bisbee-Douglas Airport, or 13 miles northeast of Douglas, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly remote areas of southeastern Cochise County. This includes Route 80 between mile markers 378 and 394. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
