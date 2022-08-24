Read full article on original website
Could this Subway in Carol City, Florida actually be haunted?Evie M.Miami Gardens, FL
Pharmaceutical President Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking, Tax ViolationsTaxBuzzBoca Raton, FL
5 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
North Miami Beach Key to the City Presented to Celebrity Mental Health Therapist Dr. Jeff RockerShe Got Game MediaNorth Miami Beach, FL
margatetalk.com
The City of Coconut Creek Holds Pee Wee Soccer Classes for Kids 3-5
Coconut Creek is hosting a weekly pee wee soccer class for children to learn foundational soccer skills through various activities, drills, and exercises. The classes will be for children ages 3 to 5. Parent participation is mandatory, with each child having a minimum of one parent participating. Classes are held...
margatetalk.com
22+ Heroes Project Hosts Suicide Prevention Fundraiser Event in Margate
22+ Heroes Project is hosting its annual suicide prevention awareness fundraiser event to benefit local first responders and military personnel. Founded in 2021, the Margate-based nonprofit aims to help law enforcement officers and first responders struggling with depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. Boone Cutler, an author, columnist, and music video...
margatetalk.com
Sign Up for the City of Coconut Creek’s Boys Basketball Clinic
Coconut Creek is hosting a six-week boys basketball clinic, teaching basketball fundamentals, footwork, and conditioning through various drills. The clinics are divided into two sessions based on age. Session I will include boys ages 9 to 12, and session II will be for boys ages 13 to 17. Both sessions...
wflx.com
Boca Raton private school offers discounted tuition for those in need
The Fuller Academy in Boca Raton said its tuition for the entire year costs $8,500, but most children in under-served communities can go at no cost using the Step-Up Scholarship. The Fuller Center started the private school when the COVID-19 pandemic hit because parents couldn't afford to stay home and...
Let’s Taco Bout The Taco Project in Coral Springs
My mission was to review the new “fast casual” dining spot called The Taco Project. The name The Taco Project sounds like a science experiment in the world of tacos. Therefore, a perfect place to spend my Taco Tuesday. Where The Cheese Course was formally located in The...
cw34.com
Chick-fil-A and controversy coming to Boca Raton neighborhood
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is coming to Boca Raton, along with some controversy. Last month, the Boca Raton Planning and Zoning Board approved to development a 3.5-acre property along N. Federal Highway near NE 28th Street. A Best Western Hotel sits on the property...
World-class performing arts center coming to downtown Boca Raton
Plans are in the works to upgrade the Mizner Park Amphitheater and construct a multi-space innovative venue for theater, music, tech and business events.
secretmiami.com
11 Wonderful Miami Museums Offering Free Admission Days
We love Miami for its vibrant culture, art and history. But it’s no secret that living here also costs a pretty penny. And visiting museums can get pricey too. But there are still tons of free museums throughout the city to visit, so if you’re on a bit of a budget but you want to see paintings and sculptures, this list will certainly help!
Down the Rabbit Hole to Showcase Vegan Soul Food and Local Black History
The brand is a partnership between Chef Samuel Woods and historian Emmanuel George
Roughly 6,000 Palm Beach County students on after-school wait lists
As more parents return to the office after the pandemic, local schools are seeing a bigger demand for after-school care, and it's leaving thousands of Palm Beach County students on waiting lists.
thenextmiami.com
Downtown Miami’s Riverside Wharf Approved By Voters, Groundbreaking Date Announced
Miami voters approved a lease with developers that will allow construction of the $185M Riverside Wharf complex, and a groundbreaking date has been announced. According to an announcement yesterday by the developers, groundbreaking will take place in the second quarter of 2023. Also in yesterday’s announcements, the developers detailed what...
Small community in Pembroke Park shaken after tenants receive an eviction notice
FORT LAUDERDALE – No promises, but Broward commissioners are listening to the plight of a Pembroke Park mobile home community facing eviction.Residents of Lakeside Park Estates in Pembroke Park rallied in front of the government center Thursday, demanding more time and funds to relocate.Earlier this year, Broward commissioners did work an agreement with the owner, Trinity Broadcasting Network, but residents say it's not enough."We need compensation to move and TBN has billions, so how much money does your church need to help the people you are displacing?" said resident Greg Jacobs.Commissioners say they are limited in what more they can do but offered to contact legal aid to help residents fight eviction. They also offered to check on whether the owner is living up to their promise to keep the property in good working order.
palmbeachillustrated.com
The Salty Donut Opens at The Square
After months of anticipation, The Salty Donut has finally opened in The Square in West Palm Beach. This is the sixth brick-and-mortar location for The Salty, which debuted In Miami in 2015. In addition to coffees and teas, patrons can savor The Salty’s signature donuts, including year-round favorites such as the white chocolate tres leches, guava and cheese, and milk and cookies. Current seasonal offerings range from the caramel toffee crumb to the strawberry cake, key lime meringue pie, and even a vegan cinnamon roll. The Salty will also offer location-specific donuts that reflect the neighborhood and celebrate locally sourced ingredients.
Rock and Brews Plans to Go Before Plantation City Council
It would be the rock n’ roll franchise’s fifth location in Florida
Miami New Times
The Ten Best Restaurants to Dine With Your Dog
Let's face it: For many of us, a dog isn't just a pet. Most likely, he's also your best friend, your running buddy, and the silent keeper of your deepest secrets. So it makes sense he's your first choice to share a meal with on a weekday afternoon or a relaxing weekend outing.
margatetalk.com
Notch Solutions
Is a data-driven digital marketing and web design agency. We are certified Google Partners and Shopify Experts. Our team comes well equipped with 15+ years of experience. Our comprehensive approach identifies opportunities and an actionable plan for profitable results. South Florida is a big part of our community, including West...
Click10.com
South Florida pet grooming, boarding business goes the extra mile, rescuing pets too
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Pet owners love their babies, so it’s no surprise that grooming, boarding, walking and daycare businesses are on every corner across South Florida. But one shop is going beyond the money-making and saving lives by adopting out pets. Gretchen Hinners has spent most of her...
iheart.com
Broward Starts Metal Wand Detection In Middle & High Schools
Security takes on a new form in Broward schools today. Middle and high school students will now be subjected to hand held metal wand detector screenings. Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright sending a robo call to parents explaining their children could be called for screening at random using a computerized tool to eliminate any potential bias. Anyone caught with a weapon faces expulsion and potential criminal charges.
floridaweekly.com
Gulf Stream property wins HGTV house hunt
A listing represented by Paula Wittmann and Michelle Noga of William Raveis has been selected as the overall winner in the HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2022, a monthlong online promotion held annually on HGTV.com showcasing incredible real estate listings. More than 1.1 million votes were cast to determine the winners...
WSVN-TV
Residents of RV community reach settlement after being forced out in Pembroke Park
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents at a South Florida RV park who were told to move out of their homes will, in a matter of months, need to find somewhere else to go after reaching a settlement with the landowners. “If you have to move out, and it’s been...
