Coconut Creek, FL

margatetalk.com

The City of Coconut Creek Holds Pee Wee Soccer Classes for Kids 3-5

Coconut Creek is hosting a weekly pee wee soccer class for children to learn foundational soccer skills through various activities, drills, and exercises. The classes will be for children ages 3 to 5. Parent participation is mandatory, with each child having a minimum of one parent participating. Classes are held...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
margatetalk.com

22+ Heroes Project Hosts Suicide Prevention Fundraiser Event in Margate

22+ Heroes Project is hosting its annual suicide prevention awareness fundraiser event to benefit local first responders and military personnel. Founded in 2021, the Margate-based nonprofit aims to help law enforcement officers and first responders struggling with depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. Boone Cutler, an author, columnist, and music video...
MARGATE, FL
margatetalk.com

Sign Up for the City of Coconut Creek’s Boys Basketball Clinic

Coconut Creek is hosting a six-week boys basketball clinic, teaching basketball fundamentals, footwork, and conditioning through various drills. The clinics are divided into two sessions based on age. Session I will include boys ages 9 to 12, and session II will be for boys ages 13 to 17. Both sessions...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
wflx.com

Boca Raton private school offers discounted tuition for those in need

The Fuller Academy in Boca Raton said its tuition for the entire year costs $8,500, but most children in under-served communities can go at no cost using the Step-Up Scholarship. The Fuller Center started the private school when the COVID-19 pandemic hit because parents couldn't afford to stay home and...
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Chick-fil-A and controversy coming to Boca Raton neighborhood

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is coming to Boca Raton, along with some controversy. Last month, the Boca Raton Planning and Zoning Board approved to development a 3.5-acre property along N. Federal Highway near NE 28th Street. A Best Western Hotel sits on the property...
BOCA RATON, FL
secretmiami.com

11 Wonderful Miami Museums Offering Free Admission Days

We love Miami for its vibrant culture, art and history. But it’s no secret that living here also costs a pretty penny. And visiting museums can get pricey too. But there are still tons of free museums throughout the city to visit, so if you’re on a bit of a budget but you want to see paintings and sculptures, this list will certainly help!
MIAMI, FL
thenextmiami.com

Downtown Miami’s Riverside Wharf Approved By Voters, Groundbreaking Date Announced

Miami voters approved a lease with developers that will allow construction of the $185M Riverside Wharf complex, and a groundbreaking date has been announced. According to an announcement yesterday by the developers, groundbreaking will take place in the second quarter of 2023. Also in yesterday’s announcements, the developers detailed what...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Small community in Pembroke Park shaken after tenants receive an eviction notice

FORT LAUDERDALE – No promises, but Broward commissioners are listening to the plight of a Pembroke Park mobile home community facing eviction.Residents of Lakeside Park Estates in Pembroke Park rallied in front of the government center Thursday, demanding more time and funds to relocate.Earlier this year, Broward commissioners did work an agreement with the owner, Trinity Broadcasting Network, but residents say it's not enough."We need compensation to move and TBN has billions, so how much money does your church need to help the people you are displacing?" said resident Greg Jacobs.Commissioners say they are limited in what more they can do but offered to contact legal aid to help residents fight eviction. They also offered to check on whether the owner is living up to their promise to keep the property in good working order.
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
palmbeachillustrated.com

The Salty Donut Opens at The Square

After months of anticipation, The Salty Donut has finally opened in The Square in West Palm Beach. This is the sixth brick-and-mortar location for The Salty, which debuted In Miami in 2015. In addition to coffees and teas, patrons can savor The Salty’s signature donuts, including year-round favorites such as the white chocolate tres leches, guava and cheese, and milk and cookies. Current seasonal offerings range from the caramel toffee crumb to the strawberry cake, key lime meringue pie, and even a vegan cinnamon roll. The Salty will also offer location-specific donuts that reflect the neighborhood and celebrate locally sourced ingredients.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Miami New Times

The Ten Best Restaurants to Dine With Your Dog

Let's face it: For many of us, a dog isn't just a pet. Most likely, he's also your best friend, your running buddy, and the silent keeper of your deepest secrets. So it makes sense he's your first choice to share a meal with on a weekday afternoon or a relaxing weekend outing.
MIAMI, FL
margatetalk.com

Notch Solutions

Is a data-driven digital marketing and web design agency. We are certified Google Partners and Shopify Experts. Our team comes well equipped with 15+ years of experience. Our comprehensive approach identifies opportunities and an actionable plan for profitable results. South Florida is a big part of our community, including West...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

Broward Starts Metal Wand Detection In Middle & High Schools

Security takes on a new form in Broward schools today. Middle and high school students will now be subjected to hand held metal wand detector screenings. Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright sending a robo call to parents explaining their children could be called for screening at random using a computerized tool to eliminate any potential bias. Anyone caught with a weapon faces expulsion and potential criminal charges.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
floridaweekly.com

Gulf Stream property wins HGTV house hunt

A listing represented by Paula Wittmann and Michelle Noga of William Raveis has been selected as the overall winner in the HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2022, a monthlong online promotion held annually on HGTV.com showcasing incredible real estate listings. More than 1.1 million votes were cast to determine the winners...
GULF STREAM, FL

