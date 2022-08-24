ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coconut Creek, FL

margatetalk.com

The City of Coconut Creek Holds Pee Wee Soccer Classes for Kids 3-5

Coconut Creek is hosting a weekly pee wee soccer class for children to learn foundational soccer skills through various activities, drills, and exercises. The classes will be for children ages 3 to 5. Parent participation is mandatory, with each child having a minimum of one parent participating. Classes are held...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
margatetalk.com

City of Coconut Creek Hosts Special Needs Fun and Fitness Program

Coconut Creek is hosting a fun and fitness program for individuals with special needs. The program includes a variety of fitness and alternative activities for participants. The program is every Friday from noon to 1 p.m. and will occur weekly from September 2 to December 23. There will be no classes on October 21 and November 11 and 25.
COCONUT CREEK, FL
margatetalk.com

22+ Heroes Project Hosts Suicide Prevention Fundraiser Event in Margate

22+ Heroes Project is hosting its annual suicide prevention awareness fundraiser event to benefit local first responders and military personnel. Founded in 2021, the Margate-based nonprofit aims to help law enforcement officers and first responders struggling with depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. Boone Cutler, an author, columnist, and music video...
MARGATE, FL
cw34.com

Chick-fil-A and controversy coming to Boca Raton neighborhood

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is coming to Boca Raton, along with some controversy. Last month, the Boca Raton Planning and Zoning Board approved to development a 3.5-acre property along N. Federal Highway near NE 28th Street. A Best Western Hotel sits on the property...
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Boca Raton private school offers discounted tuition for those in need

The Fuller Academy in Boca Raton said its tuition for the entire year costs $8,500, but most children in under-served communities can go at no cost using the Step-Up Scholarship. The Fuller Center started the private school when the COVID-19 pandemic hit because parents couldn't afford to stay home and...
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

Small community in Pembroke Park shaken after tenants receive an eviction notice

FORT LAUDERDALE – No promises, but Broward commissioners are listening to the plight of a Pembroke Park mobile home community facing eviction.Residents of Lakeside Park Estates in Pembroke Park rallied in front of the government center Thursday, demanding more time and funds to relocate.Earlier this year, Broward commissioners did work an agreement with the owner, Trinity Broadcasting Network, but residents say it's not enough."We need compensation to move and TBN has billions, so how much money does your church need to help the people you are displacing?" said resident Greg Jacobs.Commissioners say they are limited in what more they can do but offered to contact legal aid to help residents fight eviction. They also offered to check on whether the owner is living up to their promise to keep the property in good working order.
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Anthony’s Runway 84 in Fort Lauderdale and Fat Boyz Barbecue in Deerfield Beach set to make their returns

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Fat Boyz Barbecue, Deerfield Beach After shrinking his smoky empire from three brick-and-mortar locations to one during the pandemic, owner and pitmaster Jarael Holston-Jones is on the barbecue rebound. Fat Boyz is expected to debut its second ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
iheart.com

Broward Starts Metal Wand Detection In Middle & High Schools

Security takes on a new form in Broward schools today. Middle and high school students will now be subjected to hand held metal wand detector screenings. Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright sending a robo call to parents explaining their children could be called for screening at random using a computerized tool to eliminate any potential bias. Anyone caught with a weapon faces expulsion and potential criminal charges.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Ocean Ridge: Body of young woman found in vacant Ocean Avenue lot

Ocean Ridge police are investigating the death of a young woman whose body was found Aug. 12 in a vacant lot just east of the Ocean Avenue bridge leading to Boynton Beach. Although police have identified the body, they are not releasing her name without permission from her parents, who were too distraught to make that decision when they were notified of her death on Aug. 22, Police Chief Richard Jones told The Coastal Star.
OCEAN RIDGE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

STUDENT WITH KNIFE DETAINED AT DON ESTRIDGE MIDDLE SCHOOL BOCA RATON

Student Saw Something. Said Something. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A student with a knife was detained at Don Estridge High Tech Middle School on Monday. Sources within the Palm Beach County School District confirmed the incident to BocaNewsNow.com Monday evening. BocaNewsNow.com […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL

