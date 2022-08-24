Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
margatetalk.com
The City of Coconut Creek Holds Pee Wee Soccer Classes for Kids 3-5
Coconut Creek is hosting a weekly pee wee soccer class for children to learn foundational soccer skills through various activities, drills, and exercises. The classes will be for children ages 3 to 5. Parent participation is mandatory, with each child having a minimum of one parent participating. Classes are held...
margatetalk.com
City of Coconut Creek Hosts Special Needs Fun and Fitness Program
Coconut Creek is hosting a fun and fitness program for individuals with special needs. The program includes a variety of fitness and alternative activities for participants. The program is every Friday from noon to 1 p.m. and will occur weekly from September 2 to December 23. There will be no classes on October 21 and November 11 and 25.
Western football wins; Stranahan falls at Broward Elite Showcase
DAVIE, FLORIDA – The Broward Elite Showcase started on Thursday night with a doubleheader featuring several Division 1-caliber players and four teams with high aspirations in the 2022 season. The two South Florida squads split, with host Western winning the night-cap, 33-14 over John’s Creek ...
margatetalk.com
22+ Heroes Project Hosts Suicide Prevention Fundraiser Event in Margate
22+ Heroes Project is hosting its annual suicide prevention awareness fundraiser event to benefit local first responders and military personnel. Founded in 2021, the Margate-based nonprofit aims to help law enforcement officers and first responders struggling with depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. Boone Cutler, an author, columnist, and music video...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cw34.com
Chick-fil-A and controversy coming to Boca Raton neighborhood
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is coming to Boca Raton, along with some controversy. Last month, the Boca Raton Planning and Zoning Board approved to development a 3.5-acre property along N. Federal Highway near NE 28th Street. A Best Western Hotel sits on the property...
wflx.com
Boca Raton private school offers discounted tuition for those in need
The Fuller Academy in Boca Raton said its tuition for the entire year costs $8,500, but most children in under-served communities can go at no cost using the Step-Up Scholarship. The Fuller Center started the private school when the COVID-19 pandemic hit because parents couldn't afford to stay home and...
Roughly 6,000 Palm Beach County students on after-school wait lists
As more parents return to the office after the pandemic, local schools are seeing a bigger demand for after-school care, and it's leaving thousands of Palm Beach County students on waiting lists.
Florida Thursday Night Football: Slate of contest, game picks
It’s finally here, the kickoff to the 2022 high school football season tonight throughout the state of Florida and though it’s a Friday night slate, there’s plenty of good match-ups all across the board starting tonight all the way until Saturday night. The highlight is the Broward County Elite ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
pbcgov.org
Palm Beach County & Orange Bowl Celebrate the Opening of Phase II of Orange Bowl Field in Belle Glade
Palm Beach County in partnership with the Orange Bowl Committee will officially open Phase II of Orange Bowl Field on September 10 at 10:00am at Glades Pioneer Park, located at 866 State Road 715, Belle Glade. Phase II which commenced in December 2021 features a new building with restrooms and...
Palm Beach County high school football scores: Week 1 updates
It's officially Week 1 for high school football in Palm Beach County!. Stay tuned with The Palm Beach Post for live scoreboard updates on the top local programs as they start the fall regular season!. The Post has several on-site reporters around the area on Thursday and Friday nights. Super...
Small community in Pembroke Park shaken after tenants receive an eviction notice
FORT LAUDERDALE – No promises, but Broward commissioners are listening to the plight of a Pembroke Park mobile home community facing eviction.Residents of Lakeside Park Estates in Pembroke Park rallied in front of the government center Thursday, demanding more time and funds to relocate.Earlier this year, Broward commissioners did work an agreement with the owner, Trinity Broadcasting Network, but residents say it's not enough."We need compensation to move and TBN has billions, so how much money does your church need to help the people you are displacing?" said resident Greg Jacobs.Commissioners say they are limited in what more they can do but offered to contact legal aid to help residents fight eviction. They also offered to check on whether the owner is living up to their promise to keep the property in good working order.
WSVN-TV
Residents of RV community reach settlement after being forced out in Pembroke Park
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents at a South Florida RV park who were told to move out of their homes will, in a matter of months, need to find somewhere else to go after reaching a settlement with the landowners. “If you have to move out, and it’s been...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coming soon: Anthony’s Runway 84 in Fort Lauderdale and Fat Boyz Barbecue in Deerfield Beach set to make their returns
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Fat Boyz Barbecue, Deerfield Beach After shrinking his smoky empire from three brick-and-mortar locations to one during the pandemic, owner and pitmaster Jarael Holston-Jones is on the barbecue rebound. Fat Boyz is expected to debut its second ...
Rock and Brews Plans to Go Before Plantation City Council
It would be the rock n’ roll franchise’s fifth location in Florida
Down the Rabbit Hole to Showcase Vegan Soul Food and Local Black History
The brand is a partnership between Chef Samuel Woods and historian Emmanuel George
iheart.com
Broward Starts Metal Wand Detection In Middle & High Schools
Security takes on a new form in Broward schools today. Middle and high school students will now be subjected to hand held metal wand detector screenings. Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright sending a robo call to parents explaining their children could be called for screening at random using a computerized tool to eliminate any potential bias. Anyone caught with a weapon faces expulsion and potential criminal charges.
thecoastalstar.com
Ocean Ridge: Body of young woman found in vacant Ocean Avenue lot
Ocean Ridge police are investigating the death of a young woman whose body was found Aug. 12 in a vacant lot just east of the Ocean Avenue bridge leading to Boynton Beach. Although police have identified the body, they are not releasing her name without permission from her parents, who were too distraught to make that decision when they were notified of her death on Aug. 22, Police Chief Richard Jones told The Coastal Star.
STUDENT WITH KNIFE DETAINED AT DON ESTRIDGE MIDDLE SCHOOL BOCA RATON
Student Saw Something. Said Something. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A student with a knife was detained at Don Estridge High Tech Middle School on Monday. Sources within the Palm Beach County School District confirmed the incident to BocaNewsNow.com Monday evening. BocaNewsNow.com […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Broward County votes for School Board referendum raising property taxes
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward voters said yes to a property tax referendum. The proposed one mill increase, Secure the Next Generation Referendum, replaces the current half-mill referendum that’s soon to expire. It’s a 100 percent increase over the next four years. Money will go to Broward...
Stolen lottery tickets cause school lockout in Martin County
An elementary school in Martin County was placed on a lockout after deputies said a man stole lottery tickets from a nearby gas station.
Comments / 0