City of Coconut Creek Hosts Special Needs Fun and Fitness Program

Coconut Creek is hosting a fun and fitness program for individuals with special needs. The program includes a variety of fitness and alternative activities for participants. The program is every Friday from noon to 1 p.m. and will occur weekly from September 2 to December 23. There will be no classes on October 21 and November 11 and 25.
22+ Heroes Project Hosts Suicide Prevention Fundraiser Event in Margate

22+ Heroes Project is hosting its annual suicide prevention awareness fundraiser event to benefit local first responders and military personnel. Founded in 2021, the Margate-based nonprofit aims to help law enforcement officers and first responders struggling with depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. Boone Cutler, an author, columnist, and music video...
Boca Raton private school offers discounted tuition for those in need

The Fuller Academy in Boca Raton said its tuition for the entire year costs $8,500, but most children in under-served communities can go at no cost using the Step-Up Scholarship. The Fuller Center started the private school when the COVID-19 pandemic hit because parents couldn't afford to stay home and...
Students "traumatized" after senior at Palmetto High School jumps from 3rd floor

PINECREST — Palmetto Senior High School in Pinecrest was placed on a temporary lockdown after the Miami-Dade Schools police chief and witnesses say a student jumped from a third-floor staircase and had to be airlifted to a hospital.This morning's incident was recorded by a student. The video is out and circulating, but CBS4 is choosing not to show it.CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports that part of what was recorded shows a school employee trying to catch the girl. That might have saved her life.And while students are wondering why this high school senior reached this point, what happened is again prompting...
Coming soon: Anthony’s Runway 84 in Fort Lauderdale and Fat Boyz Barbecue in Deerfield Beach set to make their returns

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Fat Boyz Barbecue, Deerfield Beach After shrinking his smoky empire from three brick-and-mortar locations to one during the pandemic, owner and pitmaster Jarael Holston-Jones is on the barbecue rebound. Fat Boyz is expected to debut its second ...
11 Wonderful Miami Museums Offering Free Admission Days

We love Miami for its vibrant culture, art and history. But it’s no secret that living here also costs a pretty penny. And visiting museums can get pricey too. But there are still tons of free museums throughout the city to visit, so if you’re on a bit of a budget but you want to see paintings and sculptures, this list will certainly help!
Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The winning ticket for the latest Fantasy 5 drawing was sold in Boynton Beach. The ticket, which is worth $178,041.99, was sold at the Publix on N Congress Avenue. The winning numbers were 19-21-28-31-36.
Grieving Broward father hopes for prosthetics

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Carlos Hunter embodies resilience and determination. The 32-year-old grieving father is pushing forward after surviving the June crash that killed his 11-year-old son Carlos in Hallandale Beach, and injured him so severely that he lost both of his legs. While he has been unable to...
Ocean Ridge: Body of young woman found in vacant Ocean Avenue lot

Ocean Ridge police are investigating the death of a young woman whose body was found Aug. 12 in a vacant lot just east of the Ocean Avenue bridge leading to Boynton Beach. Although police have identified the body, they are not releasing her name without permission from her parents, who were too distraught to make that decision when they were notified of her death on Aug. 22, Police Chief Richard Jones told The Coastal Star.
Homeless Mother of 6

After fleeing domestic violence, a mother and her six children have been homeless, sleeping anywhere from their car, to a tent on the beach. When she reached out to homeless shelters she was told they were full so she called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. The kids were looking...
STUDENT WITH KNIFE DETAINED AT DON ESTRIDGE MIDDLE SCHOOL BOCA RATON

Student Saw Something. Said Something. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A student with a knife was detained at Don Estridge High Tech Middle School on Monday. Sources within the Palm Beach County School District confirmed the incident to BocaNewsNow.com Monday evening. BocaNewsNow.com […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Palmetto Senior High School briefly placed on lockdown due to medical emergency

MIAMI - Palmetto Senior High School was briefly placed on lockdown on Tuesday morning due to a medical emergency involving a student.They tell CBS4 that a senior was airlifted to a local hospital following a fall. The teen's condition is currently unknown. CBS4 has learned there were crisis counselors on campus for employees and students who might be in need of additional support.The school is located in the 7400 block of SW 120th St in Pinecrest.    CBS4 is in contact with the school district to talk about the ongoing mental health crisis.Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Jose Dotres also brought that issue up as a key priority at the start of the school year. If you or anyone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, you can call the suicide hotline at 9-8-8 or 2-1-1 in Miami-Dade or Broward County.
