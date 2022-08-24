Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Jeff Rocker Day Announced by City of North Miami BeachShe Got Game MediaNorth Miami Beach, FL
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Florida State
Miami Accountants Face Organized Crime Charges After Stealing From ClientsTaxBuzzMiami, FL
Related
margatetalk.com
City of Coconut Creek Hosts Special Needs Fun and Fitness Program
Coconut Creek is hosting a fun and fitness program for individuals with special needs. The program includes a variety of fitness and alternative activities for participants. The program is every Friday from noon to 1 p.m. and will occur weekly from September 2 to December 23. There will be no classes on October 21 and November 11 and 25.
margatetalk.com
22+ Heroes Project Hosts Suicide Prevention Fundraiser Event in Margate
22+ Heroes Project is hosting its annual suicide prevention awareness fundraiser event to benefit local first responders and military personnel. Founded in 2021, the Margate-based nonprofit aims to help law enforcement officers and first responders struggling with depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. Boone Cutler, an author, columnist, and music video...
Let’s Taco Bout The Taco Project in Coral Springs
My mission was to review the new “fast casual” dining spot called The Taco Project. The name The Taco Project sounds like a science experiment in the world of tacos. Therefore, a perfect place to spend my Taco Tuesday. Where The Cheese Course was formally located in The...
wflx.com
Boca Raton private school offers discounted tuition for those in need
The Fuller Academy in Boca Raton said its tuition for the entire year costs $8,500, but most children in under-served communities can go at no cost using the Step-Up Scholarship. The Fuller Center started the private school when the COVID-19 pandemic hit because parents couldn't afford to stay home and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Down the Rabbit Hole to Showcase Vegan Soul Food and Local Black History
The brand is a partnership between Chef Samuel Woods and historian Emmanuel George
Roughly 6,000 Palm Beach County students on after-school wait lists
As more parents return to the office after the pandemic, local schools are seeing a bigger demand for after-school care, and it's leaving thousands of Palm Beach County students on waiting lists.
sflcn.com
Power Game II – A Reggae Musical Scheduled for Lauderhill Performing Arts Center
LAUDERHILL – Power Game II — A Reggae Musical: Believe, a gender-driven production written by Jamaican Ettosi Brooks, shows September 10 at Lauderhill Performing Arts Center. It is the sequel to Power Game — A Reggae Musical, which had one show in 2020 at the African-American Research Library...
Rock and Brews Plans to Go Before Plantation City Council
It would be the rock n’ roll franchise’s fifth location in Florida
IN THIS ARTICLE
Students "traumatized" after senior at Palmetto High School jumps from 3rd floor
PINECREST — Palmetto Senior High School in Pinecrest was placed on a temporary lockdown after the Miami-Dade Schools police chief and witnesses say a student jumped from a third-floor staircase and had to be airlifted to a hospital.This morning's incident was recorded by a student. The video is out and circulating, but CBS4 is choosing not to show it.CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports that part of what was recorded shows a school employee trying to catch the girl. That might have saved her life.And while students are wondering why this high school senior reached this point, what happened is again prompting...
Broward Starts Metal Wand Detection In Middle & High Schools
The screenings will be done by trained security personnel at random, using a computerized tool to eliminate any bias.
Coming soon: Anthony’s Runway 84 in Fort Lauderdale and Fat Boyz Barbecue in Deerfield Beach set to make their returns
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Fat Boyz Barbecue, Deerfield Beach After shrinking his smoky empire from three brick-and-mortar locations to one during the pandemic, owner and pitmaster Jarael Holston-Jones is on the barbecue rebound. Fat Boyz is expected to debut its second ...
secretmiami.com
11 Wonderful Miami Museums Offering Free Admission Days
We love Miami for its vibrant culture, art and history. But it’s no secret that living here also costs a pretty penny. And visiting museums can get pricey too. But there are still tons of free museums throughout the city to visit, so if you’re on a bit of a budget but you want to see paintings and sculptures, this list will certainly help!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Harbourside Place sits half empty as developers push for more events
Events at Harbourside Place in Jupiter have long since been a battle between the Town of Jupiter and developers.
cbs12.com
Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The winning ticket for the latest Fantasy 5 drawing was sold in Boynton Beach. The ticket, which is worth $178,041.99, was sold at the Publix on N Congress Avenue. The winning numbers were 19-21-28-31-36.
Click10.com
Grieving Broward father hopes for prosthetics
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Carlos Hunter embodies resilience and determination. The 32-year-old grieving father is pushing forward after surviving the June crash that killed his 11-year-old son Carlos in Hallandale Beach, and injured him so severely that he lost both of his legs. While he has been unable to...
thecoastalstar.com
Ocean Ridge: Body of young woman found in vacant Ocean Avenue lot
Ocean Ridge police are investigating the death of a young woman whose body was found Aug. 12 in a vacant lot just east of the Ocean Avenue bridge leading to Boynton Beach. Although police have identified the body, they are not releasing her name without permission from her parents, who were too distraught to make that decision when they were notified of her death on Aug. 22, Police Chief Richard Jones told The Coastal Star.
WSVN-TV
Homeless Mother of 6
After fleeing domestic violence, a mother and her six children have been homeless, sleeping anywhere from their car, to a tent on the beach. When she reached out to homeless shelters she was told they were full so she called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. The kids were looking...
STUDENT WITH KNIFE DETAINED AT DON ESTRIDGE MIDDLE SCHOOL BOCA RATON
Student Saw Something. Said Something. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A student with a knife was detained at Don Estridge High Tech Middle School on Monday. Sources within the Palm Beach County School District confirmed the incident to BocaNewsNow.com Monday evening. BocaNewsNow.com […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Palmetto Senior High School briefly placed on lockdown due to medical emergency
MIAMI - Palmetto Senior High School was briefly placed on lockdown on Tuesday morning due to a medical emergency involving a student.They tell CBS4 that a senior was airlifted to a local hospital following a fall. The teen's condition is currently unknown. CBS4 has learned there were crisis counselors on campus for employees and students who might be in need of additional support.The school is located in the 7400 block of SW 120th St in Pinecrest. CBS4 is in contact with the school district to talk about the ongoing mental health crisis.Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Jose Dotres also brought that issue up as a key priority at the start of the school year. If you or anyone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, you can call the suicide hotline at 9-8-8 or 2-1-1 in Miami-Dade or Broward County.
Stolen lottery tickets cause school lockout in Martin County
An elementary school in Martin County was placed on a lockout after deputies said a man stole lottery tickets from a nearby gas station.
Comments / 0