evanstonroundtable.com
Frances Willard House tours reveal suffragist history at 1730 Chicago Ave
If you pass by 1730 Chicago Ave., you might notice another small Victorian cottage with a “sweet little garden” and “tchotchkes on the shelves,” said Lori Osborne, Museum Director of the Frances Willard House. But the house’s quiet appearance may be deceiving – from the early...
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Thursday daily digest
Yesterday was the first day of school for 6,300 children attending District 65’s 18 schools. Above, sisters Sophia (left) and Eliana Voisin head up Wesley Avenue, wearing new shoes for their first day at Dewey Elementary School. Sophia is starting fourth grade and Eliana is a kindergartner at Dewey. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
evanstonroundtable.com
Najiah Osborne: Gardening for the community
With the upheaval of COVID-19, routines were disrupted. However, I have always yearned to garden, and I wasn’t going to let COVID-19 deter me from my desire to do so this summer. After doing loads of research, I decided to volunteer with Evanston Grows to get my hands dirty.
evanstonroundtable.com
COVID-19 update as of Aug. 25: Cook County stays in ‘medium’ community risk level, Evanston in the ‘low’
The total number of new cases of COVID-19 in Evanston was 52 for the week ending Aug. 24, compared to 99 for the week ending Aug. 18, a decrease of 28%. The seven-day average of new cases in the State increased by 6%; hospitalizations decreased by 4%. Cook County, including...
evanstonroundtable.com
Residents and business displaced on Howard Street
Two recent events have forced Evanston residents out of their homes and displaced a business along Howard Street, Council Member Devon Reid, 8th Ward, said at a ward meeting Thursday night. Last week, Cook County condemned a residential building housing six people in three different units at 819 Howard Street....
evanstonroundtable.com
Coach Alex Thomas left his mark on the hearts of many at ETHS
Alex Thomas, 42, left a legacy of service to Evanston Township High School and thousands of students and staff who like his many family members and friends mourned the sudden death of the beloved coach, while trying to pay tribute to the lives he touched. Thomas died Aug. 12 of...
evanstonroundtable.com
First Day of 2022-2023 school year for District 65 students
Evanston middle and elementary schoolers showed up for the first day of school Wednesday, Aug. 24, in high spirits. The Roundtable sent a reporter to Chute Middle School and Washington Elementary to capture the energy of the youth and their parents as the school year kicks off. Classes at Chute...
evanstonroundtable.com
ETHS football: Wildkits work overtime for emotional 53-50 win in opener
In his long coaching career, Mike Burzawa never felt better about giving away a game ball. Somewhere, Alex Thomas was smiling down on Evanston’s football team. The Wildkits rallied for a 53-50 overtime victory Friday night over Indian Trail of Wisconsin in a matchup of two teams (obviously) seeking a defense in their 2022 season debut at Lazier Field. The winners rode a career-best performance from quarterback Dylan Groff (4 touchdown runs, 2 touchdown passes) and junior running back Demarion Timberlake, who scored on a fourth-down 1-yard plunge to deliver the win in the OT period.
evanstonroundtable.com
Framework developing for how to spend $3 million in stimulus money
At their meeting Thursday, the members of Evanston’s Participatory Budgeting Committee approved a plan for setting rules for a democratic process to decide how to spend $3 million in federal stimulus funds. Two new resident-led committees will be tasked with drafting, revising and approving a participatory budgeting rulebook for...
evanstonroundtable.com
Three finalists for police chief to be announced Friday, city manager says
Evanston will announce the names of three final candidates for the vacant position of police chief on Friday, Aug. 26, City Manager Luke Stowe said during an Eighth Ward meeting Thursday night. Council member Devon Reid, (8th Ward), added that City Council and other city leaders interviewed a number of...
evanstonroundtable.com
City announces 3 police chief candidates, forum on Sept. 8
After 14 months of searching, Evanston has a few candidates to consider for its next permanent police chief. The city announced Friday that it has identified three outside candidates for the position, which has been filled by two interim chiefs since former chief Demitrous Cook retired in June 2021. A...
