Tampa, FL

The Spun

Bucs Reportedly Signing Veteran Free Agent On Wednesday

Prior to Tuesday's 80-man roster deadline, the Pittsburgh Steelers released linebacker Genard Avery. On Wednesday, he was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Avery, 27, spent the 2021 season with the Philadelphia Eagles. He had 43 combined tackles, four tackles for loss and one sack. Overall, Avery has racked up...
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

New reason why Tom Brady isn’t practicing again revealed

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady just spent most of the month away from Tampa Bay Buccaneers preseason camp due to mysterious personal reasons, but apparently, that wasn’t long enough for the NFL megastar quarterback. According to Buccaneers reporter Rick Stroud, Brady did not practice with the team once...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Last stop on the ‘Love Train’: O’Jays in Tampa Friday

Walter Williams, one of the founding members of the platinum-selling vocal group the O’Jays, will celebrate his 79th birthday Thursday. The very next night, he’ll be onstage at the Straz Center in Tampa, singing “Love Train,” “For the Love of Money,” “Back Stabbers,” “Use ta Be My Girl” and all the other hits that made the O’Jays synonymous with rhythm ‘n’ blues and Top 40 radio in the 1970s.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Miami Dolphins “win” first joint practice with the Eagles

The Miami Dolphins have won the practice day according to those in attendance of their joint practice with the Eagles. In Miami, the Dolphins are hosting the Philadelphia Eagles for joint practices two days ahead of their final preseason game of the season on Saturday. Today, the first practice was held and Miami did well enough to turn some heads.
MIAMI, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Is your employer one of the best in Tampa Bay?

The way we work will never be the same. But if the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that we’re more adaptable than we think. Employers across Tampa Bay have faced an onslaught of challenges over the last two-plus years: work-from-home to hybrid models, the Great Resignation, supply chain issues and inflation. Despite these obstacles, many across the bay area are stronger than ever.
SMALL BUSINESS
Tampa Bay Times

Is Florida still an affordable place to retire?

On Wednesdays, Alfred and Charlene Ortwein sit down to read the paper — but instead of news or the crosswords, the couple is looking for deals. They’ll hit at least three grocery stores to complete their shopping. Other than commutes to church, it’s the only time they drive their car these days.
TAMPA, FL
L. Cane

Message in a Bottle Stories From Florida

Ashley Dace under the Creative Commons Attribution via Wikimedia Commons. The process of launching a message in a bottle is relatively simple. You only need a watertight bottle, a message, and a body of water. Florida has plenty of bodies of water, so, as you might suspect, Florida has some interesting messages in bottle stories, as follows.
FLORIDA STATE

