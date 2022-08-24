Read full article on original website
Video: Bizarre Little League World Series Strike 3 Call Goes Viral
Just like the players at the Little League World Series, the umpires aren't professionals. These underpaid volunteers are squatting behind home plate for the love of the game, so nobody can judge them too harshly if they get nervous from time to time. During the first inning of Wednesday's game...
Little League World Series player mashes home run, delivers epic bat flip, hits the griddy
The Little League World Series can bring out the best in baseball sometimes, and it was more apparent than ever in Tuesday’s game between Nicaragua and Panama. Nicaragua’s right-handed hitter Luis Garcia came up to the plate in the fourth inning of their elimination game, and with two runners on base, he crushed a pitcher over the left field fence.
Little League World Series 2022: Nicaragua's Luis Garcia delivers epic bat flip after monstrous home run
This might be little league, but Luis Garcia from Nicaragua celebrated in a big way after a launching a three-run home run on Tuesday's elimination game at the 2022 Little League World Series. Nicaragua -- representing the Latin America region -- had two runners on base during a scoreless fourth...
