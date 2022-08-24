Read full article on original website
MLB Odds: Pirates vs. Phillies prediction, odds and pick – 8/27/2022
It is the battle of Pennsylvania as the Pittsburgh Pirates continue their series with the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Pirates-Phillies prediction and pick. The Phillies defeated the Pirates 7-4 on Friday night. Also, it was the return...
