ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Serena Williams puts on stylish display as she joins sister Venus Williams at the 'A Conversation with Champions' event in NYC... after tennis pro announced her retirement

Serena Williams and her sister Venus attended the A Conversation with Champions event, which took place at Lotte New York Palace on Thursday. The tennis stars, aged 40 and 42, respectively, were joined by fellow pro athletes like Naomi Osaka, Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios. The sisters' appearance at the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Serena Williams is handed a first-round tie against world No. 80 Danka Kovinic at the US Open as 23-time Grand Slam winner heads into her last ever tournament, while Raducanu faces Cornet and men's champion Medvedev takes on Kozlov

Serena Williams will begin her US Open swansong against Danka Kovinic, as she plays for the last time in Flushing - and overall - before her expected retirement after the tournament. Williams returned to the court in June after a year-long absence from tennis, losing in the first round of...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
celebsbar.com

Footballer 'beat ex to death with a hammer after leaving team to wait for her'

Former Napoli youth player Giovanni Padovani allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend to death with a hammer and a baseball bat after leaving his team's training sessions citing 'personal reasons', a court heard.The Italian player is currently on trial on suspicion of attacking and murdering his former partner Alessandra Matteuzzi. Prosecutors have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Lawsuits#Defamation#Australian
Larry Brown Sports

Novak Djokovic issues statement about US Open

The tennis world will have yet another major taking place without Novak Djokovic. Djokovic issued a statement via Twitter on Thursday regarding his participation in the US Open. “Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” Djokovic wrote. “Thank you #NoleFam for your...
TENNIS
ESPN

US Open 2022: Tennis tournament news, draw, schedule and analysis

The US Open, tennis' fourth and final Grand Slam of the year, takes place in Queens, New York, beginning on Monday. There is a lot of money up for grabs, as total player compensation for the Open is $60 million. That is more prize money than this year's Australian Open ($52 million), Wimbledon ($49 million) and French Open ($49 million).
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

2022 U.S. Open men’s singles draw, bracket

At the 2022 U.S. Open, world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and No. 3 Rafael Nadal headline the men’s singles draw as the top two seeds. Rising stars Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece will also pose strong threats to winning the Grand Slam title. Missing from...
QUEENS, NY
AccuWeather

That time Serena Williams was ‘saved by the rain’ at Wimbledon

The year was 2007 and the tennis phenom went down with a career-threatening injury at Wimbledon. But then the weather suddenly changed and, after the match, Williams credited it with helping her stage an incredible comeback. "Uh-oh. Serena Williams is down," declared ESPN broadcaster Dick Enberg as the tennis great...
TENNIS
FOX Sports

Serena's farewell, Nadal's return highlight 2022 US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — A glance at the U.S. Open, the final Grand Slam tennis tournament of 2022:. Play in the two-week tournament begins Monday with the top half of the men's bracket and bottom half of the women's bracket, which includes Serena Williams playing the opening match of what is expected to be her final U.S. Open — and could be her last tournament appearance anywhere. The top half of the women's field and bottom half of the men's will play Tuesday. The women’s singles final is Saturday, Sept. 10; the men’s singles final is Sunday, Sept. 11.
TENNIS
CBS Miami

Novak Djokovic, unvaccinated against COVID-19, out of U.S. Open

Novak Djokovic will not play in the U.S. Open, as expected, because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and thus is not allowed to travel to the United States. Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the year's last Grand Slam tournament on Twitter on Thursday, hours before the draw for the event was revealed."Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open," Djokovic wrote, wishing luck to his fellow players, and said he would "keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again."Foreign citizens who have not been vaccinated...
TENNIS
Yardbarker

US Open expectations on Serena Williams should be 'very low,' says Andy Murray

Andy Murray hopes US Open becomes a celebration of Serena Williams and her accomplishments. Andy Murray has urged everyone to curb expectations about Serena Williams’ US Open send-off and treat it as a celebration instead. Serena will hang up her rackets after the tournament after an incredible career that...
TENNIS
TMZ.com

Kangaroo Brawl Ends With One Getting Tossed Through Metal Fence

A brawl between 2 kangaroos ended quicker than expected when one went straight WWE on the other -- shoving the opponent straight through a metal fence!!!. The 'roo rivalry went down at Canberra Nature Reserve in Australia ... a passerby started filming the animals getting into it. After a few moments of hand-to-hand combat, one delivered the crushing blow ... hurling the loser into a not-so-solid wall.
ANIMALS
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
150K+
Followers
19K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy