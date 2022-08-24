Read full article on original website
Serena Williams puts on stylish display as she joins sister Venus Williams at the 'A Conversation with Champions' event in NYC... after tennis pro announced her retirement
Serena Williams and her sister Venus attended the A Conversation with Champions event, which took place at Lotte New York Palace on Thursday. The tennis stars, aged 40 and 42, respectively, were joined by fellow pro athletes like Naomi Osaka, Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios. The sisters' appearance at the...
Serena Williams Says Daughter Olympia, 4 ½, Likes Everything She Does 'Except for Tennis'
Serena Williams revealed how her daughter Olympia is feeling about tennis lately. Speaking on "A Conversation with Champions" panel ahead of the U.S. Open at the Lotte New York Palace hotel in New York City, the 40-year-old tennis legend said that she and her 4 ½-year-old daughter share all the same interests – except the court.
REVEALED: Coco Gauff earned her first paycheck acting as a young Serena Williams when she was 10 as she pays tribute to the retiring star ahead of the US Open
Coco Gauff has opened up on just how influential Serena Williams has been for her - revealing she even earned her first paycheck thanks to tennis icon starring in a commercial. The 18-year-old Gauff, preparing for the US Open on next week, was quoted by WTA tennis making the remarks...
Serena Williams is handed a first-round tie against world No. 80 Danka Kovinic at the US Open as 23-time Grand Slam winner heads into her last ever tournament, while Raducanu faces Cornet and men's champion Medvedev takes on Kozlov
Serena Williams will begin her US Open swansong against Danka Kovinic, as she plays for the last time in Flushing - and overall - before her expected retirement after the tournament. Williams returned to the court in June after a year-long absence from tennis, losing in the first round of...
NBC Sports
2022 US Open: How to watch, draws, who's playing, who's favored to win
The lone American Grand Slam is set to return to New York, and US Open fans around the globe are anticipating an intense two weeks of tennis. The last major of the year is known for its blue and green hardcourts and features the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium, the largest tennis stadium in the world.
celebsbar.com
Tennis Star Serena Williams’ Daughter Is Her Mini-Me In New Photo
Tennis star Serena Williams recently announced her retirement. She wants to spend more time with her family, which includes her husband Alexis Ohanian, and 4-year-old daughter Alexis ‘Olympia’ Ohanian Jr. Serena posted an adorable photo of young Alexis and she looks just like Serena’s mini-me! The photo featured...
Rafael Nadal Comments on Novak Djokovic’s U.S. Open Absence
The 22-time Grand Slam champion said the Serbian’s absence will affect the fans, the tournament and the players.
Serena Williams: does tennis’s queen of comebacks have one more left?
Even though Serena Williams may be ready to say her goodbyes at this year’s US Open, anyone who’s been watching her this long would be a fool to count her out altogether
Serena Williams said she and her sister Venus don't 'talk much tennis' together
Serena Williams said she asked her older sister, Venus, questions about next year in preparation for her transition toward retirement from pro tennis.
Novak Djokovic issues statement about US Open
The tennis world will have yet another major taking place without Novak Djokovic. Djokovic issued a statement via Twitter on Thursday regarding his participation in the US Open. “Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” Djokovic wrote. “Thank you #NoleFam for your...
ESPN
US Open 2022: Tennis tournament news, draw, schedule and analysis
The US Open, tennis' fourth and final Grand Slam of the year, takes place in Queens, New York, beginning on Monday. There is a lot of money up for grabs, as total player compensation for the Open is $60 million. That is more prize money than this year's Australian Open ($52 million), Wimbledon ($49 million) and French Open ($49 million).
NBC Sports
2022 U.S. Open men’s singles draw, bracket
At the 2022 U.S. Open, world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and No. 3 Rafael Nadal headline the men’s singles draw as the top two seeds. Rising stars Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece will also pose strong threats to winning the Grand Slam title. Missing from...
That time Serena Williams was ‘saved by the rain’ at Wimbledon
The year was 2007 and the tennis phenom went down with a career-threatening injury at Wimbledon. But then the weather suddenly changed and, after the match, Williams credited it with helping her stage an incredible comeback. "Uh-oh. Serena Williams is down," declared ESPN broadcaster Dick Enberg as the tennis great...
FOX Sports
Serena's farewell, Nadal's return highlight 2022 US Open
NEW YORK (AP) — A glance at the U.S. Open, the final Grand Slam tennis tournament of 2022:. Play in the two-week tournament begins Monday with the top half of the men's bracket and bottom half of the women's bracket, which includes Serena Williams playing the opening match of what is expected to be her final U.S. Open — and could be her last tournament appearance anywhere. The top half of the women's field and bottom half of the men's will play Tuesday. The women’s singles final is Saturday, Sept. 10; the men’s singles final is Sunday, Sept. 11.
Novak Djokovic, unvaccinated against COVID-19, out of U.S. Open
Novak Djokovic will not play in the U.S. Open, as expected, because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and thus is not allowed to travel to the United States. Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the year's last Grand Slam tournament on Twitter on Thursday, hours before the draw for the event was revealed."Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open," Djokovic wrote, wishing luck to his fellow players, and said he would "keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again."Foreign citizens who have not been vaccinated...
Yardbarker
US Open expectations on Serena Williams should be 'very low,' says Andy Murray
Andy Murray hopes US Open becomes a celebration of Serena Williams and her accomplishments. Andy Murray has urged everyone to curb expectations about Serena Williams’ US Open send-off and treat it as a celebration instead. Serena will hang up her rackets after the tournament after an incredible career that...
TMZ.com
SkySports
US Open: Andy Murray sweat tests come back clear as cause of cramp remains unknown ahead ahead of Flushing Meadows
Andy Murray admits it's "concerning" sweat testing provided no conclusive answers as to what is causing his cramp issues ahead of the US Open. The 35-year-old has struggled with hot and humid conditions over the past few weeks, cramping in three different matches, including his loss to Cameron Norrie in Cincinnati last week.
SkySports
Williams sisters granted US Open wild card to team up for doubles as Serena and Venus team up for emotional doubles appearance at Flushing Meadows
Serena Williams will make an emotional appearance with sister Venus at the US Open after the pair were awarded a wild card to play in the doubles together at Flushing Meadows. The US Open is expected to be the final tournament of Serena's legendary career, and the wild card gives her two shots at success.
