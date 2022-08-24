Read full article on original website
A few weeks ago, the Alto ISD football program was suspended from post season play for two years by the UIL. This week, the San Marcos football team received a two year postseason ban, this time from their own District 27-6A District Executive Committee. They are appealing the decision to the UIL, though the UIL is highly likely not to over-turn the decision of the committee.
This is the last poll in our preseason fan vote polls. This poll will go into “Week Zero,” and be complete before next week’s games. We will present our All-Texas Fan Vote Preseason Team on September 2nd. The Top 5 DB’s in this poll will make the...
Westlake had a storybook ending to its 2021 season as the Chaparrals sent legendary head coach Todd Dodge into retirement on a high note by clinching the 6A Division II State Championship with a 40-21 victory over Denton Guyer. The win also secured Westlake’s third consecutive state title (the Chaparrals...
We had what many are calling a big upset in the first week of the Texas HS Football season. The team most have ranked as #1 or #2 in 5A, the Denton Ryan Raiders, started their season with a loss. However, it was to a 6A team that went 9-3 last year and should have an even better roster than last season.
