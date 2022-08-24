ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Baltimore Orioles and Houston Astros play in game 2 of series

Baltimore Orioles (66-59, fourth in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (81-46, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (5-4, 3.45 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Astros: Jose Urquidy (12-4, 3.63 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 104 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -181, Orioles +153; over/under is 8 runs.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Braves play the Cardinals after Contreras' 4-hit game

Atlanta Braves (79-48, second in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (72-54, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (6-5, 3.99 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 164 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (7-3, 3.08 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 121 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -116, Cardinals -103; over/under is 7...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Astros take on the Orioles in first of 3-game series

Baltimore Orioles (65-59, fourth in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (81-45, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (1-5, 6.25 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (1-1, 2.45 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -229, Orioles +185; over/under is 8...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
numberfire.com

Matt Vierling sitting for Phillies on Saturday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Vierling is being replaced in center field by Brandon Marsh versus Pirates starter Tyler Beede. In 259 plate appearances this season, Vierling has a .223 batting average with a .612 OPS,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Braves seek to extend win streak, play the Cardinals

Atlanta Braves (78-48, second in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (72-53, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (7-4, 2.95 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 151 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jose Quintana (4-5, 3.45 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 105 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -143, Cardinals +122; over/under is 7...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Rodolfo Castro not in lineup Saturday for Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates infeilder Rodolfo Castro is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Castro is being replaced at second base by Kevin Newman versus Phillies starter Kyle Gibson. In 138 plate appearances this season, Castro has a .246 batting average with a .732 OPS, 4 home runs,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robbie Grossman
Person
Austin Riley
Person
Travis D'arnaud
Fox News

Pete Alonso walks it off for Mets in comeback win over Rockies

Mark Canha hit two clutch doubles and Pete Alonso singled home the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the New York Mets a 7-6 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night. Brett Baty launched his second major league homer and Starling Marte had a...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Blue Jays survive 9th, win 6-5 in 10th to sweep Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — Automatic runner Cavan Biggio slid under the tag to score the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat Boston 6-5 on Thursday night to complete a three-game sweep and earn their eighth straight win at Fenway Park. The Red Sox had...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Betts leads Dodgers against the Marlins after 4-hit outing

Los Angeles Dodgers (87-37, first in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (54-71, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Dustin May (1-0, .00 ERA, .60 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (11-6, 2.19 ERA, .99 WHIP, 157 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -203, Marlins +170; over/under is 7...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy