Jacksonville, FL

Steelers Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected two quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft. On Tuesday, they cut one of them. Pittsburgh released rookie seventh-round selection Chris Oladokun, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Oladokun was the Steelers' final draft pick this year, while fellow QB Kenny Pickett was their first. After...
Panthers rookie gets major injury update amid Baker Mayfield’s ascension to QB1

The Panthers were dealt a massive blow last week when rookie quarterback Matt Corral suffered a season-ending Lisfranc tear to his foot in Carolina’s 20-10 loss to the New England Patriots. The injury to the Ole Miss product was so severe that Corral underwent surgery on Tuesday to fix the Lisfranc tear, according to NFL […] The post Panthers rookie gets major injury update amid Baker Mayfield’s ascension to QB1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kenny Pickett gets honest about Steelers’ quarterback competition

Veteran Mitchell Trubisky and rookie Kenny Pickett continue to battle for the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback spot as head coach Mike Tomlin has not yet named a first-team quarterback. That means the competitors will have one last preseason matchup against the Detroit Lions to earn the role. Even though Trubisky...
News4JAX Super 10: Trinity Christian, Bartram Trail lead the way into 2022 season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX high school football Super 10 will be published on Tuesdays throughout the high school football regular season. New to football this year are the Metro and Suburban divisions. Those are marked by S and M designations in classifications. The Class 1A Rural division is unchanged. All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.
