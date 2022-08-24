Read full article on original website
Jacksonville woman arrested for Orange Park Lowe’s 2020 theft, deputies reportZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Middleburg man arrested after fleeing law enforcement, active warrant for drug possessionZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
2 Green Cove Springs parks may get upgrades with grant moneyJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
What Really Happened To This 14-Year Old Sister And Her 10-Year-Old Brother In Their Florida Home?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedJacksonville, FL
Orange Park man arrested for possession of narcotics at Stay Suite Hotel, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Steelers Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected two quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft. On Tuesday, they cut one of them. Pittsburgh released rookie seventh-round selection Chris Oladokun, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Oladokun was the Steelers' final draft pick this year, while fellow QB Kenny Pickett was their first. After...
Panthers rookie gets major injury update amid Baker Mayfield’s ascension to QB1
The Panthers were dealt a massive blow last week when rookie quarterback Matt Corral suffered a season-ending Lisfranc tear to his foot in Carolina’s 20-10 loss to the New England Patriots. The injury to the Ole Miss product was so severe that Corral underwent surgery on Tuesday to fix the Lisfranc tear, according to NFL […] The post Panthers rookie gets major injury update amid Baker Mayfield’s ascension to QB1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Browns QB Jacoby Brissett said it's 'very easy for me not to be Deshaun Watson'
On the field, Deshaun Watson is known as a pretty good quarterback. Maybe one of the best in the league, even. He’s a multi-time Pro Bowler. He’s also been suspended for 11 games after facing civil suits from 24 women who claim Watson sexually harassed them. A suspension, by the way, he still doesn’t feel like he deserves.
Kenny Pickett gets honest about Steelers’ quarterback competition
Veteran Mitchell Trubisky and rookie Kenny Pickett continue to battle for the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback spot as head coach Mike Tomlin has not yet named a first-team quarterback. That means the competitors will have one last preseason matchup against the Detroit Lions to earn the role. Even though Trubisky...
QB Guru Jordan Palmer Crushes Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel for ‘Totally Pointless Statement’ About Tua Tagovailoa
Dolphins new head coach Mike McDaniel says Tua Tagovailoa throws 'the most catchable ball' he's ever seen, but Jordan Palmer doesn't like that claim. The post QB Guru Jordan Palmer Crushes Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel for ‘Totally Pointless Statement’ About Tua Tagovailoa appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Can QB Jordan Travis lead Florida State to a bowl game? Previewing FSU’s 2022 season
Florida State’s last winning season was 2017. That was unfathomable during the Bobby Bowden era and the follow-up seasons under Jimbo Fisher.
High school football ‘22: Rivalry games lead the way as season kicks off
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s the opening week of the high school football season in Florida. We look at the top four games in the area this week, the next four best matchups and the full schedule. All games begin at 7 p.m. unless indicated. First four to watch.
Jaguars Notebook: Thoughts as Jaguars Prepare For Atlanta, Trade for Cole Van Lanen and More
How will the Jaguars adjust to this week's practice schedule? Who is taking the left guard reps? What does the trade for Cole Van Lanen mean?
LSU Baseball: Jacob Berry Smashes First Minor League Home Run
Berry beginning to get into a rhythm, showing improvement in the field
Jacksonville, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Trinity Christian Academy football team will have a game with The Bolles School on August 25, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
News4JAX Super 10: Trinity Christian, Bartram Trail lead the way into 2022 season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX high school football Super 10 will be published on Tuesdays throughout the high school football regular season. New to football this year are the Metro and Suburban divisions. Those are marked by S and M designations in classifications. The Class 1A Rural division is unchanged. All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.
