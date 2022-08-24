Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Indianapolis security company pays $440K in back wages, damages and penalties
Indianapolis security company Protection Plus paid $370,459 in back wages and damages to 215 workers following an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor.
Inside Indiana Business
‘Good Bones’ co-star growing business brand
Mina Starsiak Hawk has become a household name thanks to her HGTV show “Good Bones,” currently in its seventh season. But Hawk, who was named to the inaugural Indiana 250 by IBJ Media, is going solo with her own spinoff show, “Good Bones: Risky Business,” which premieres next month. That’s on top of running her own retail business on the near south side of Indianapolis.
Man sentenced for role in nationwide grandparent scam
A New York man will spend more than eight years in federal prison for his role in a nationwide scam targeting older Americans.
Inside Indiana Business
Incentives approved for expansion in Columbus
The Columbus City Council has approved tax abatement requests for two companies involved in a single expansion project. The Republic reports the incentives will support the project totaling $7 million in investment and the addition of nearly a dozen jobs. The expansion involves a facility at 1600 Brian Drive in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Neighbors welcome soon-to-be grocery store in northeast Indy food desert
Cook Medical is still working on the "Indy Fresh Market" grocery store to put on the corner. It's adding a food source to an area deemed a food desert.
Current Publishing
Facial and Massage Spa Opens in Zionsville
Hand and Stone, a chain of facial and massage spas, opened a new store in Zionsville in May. The new Hand and Stone franchise is the second that is owned by Jessica Thompson and her family. The family also owns a franchise in Arizona. The Zionsville franchise is at 11100...
More Indianapolis streets to undergo 2-way conversions
Key streets in Downtown Indianapolis are undergoing two-way conversions. The completed 2-way traffic change along Fort Wayne Avenue will slow traffic and add to a new transportation corridor. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said the change will also improve safety. “We’ll return our city to a mindset that elevates pedestrian and...
95.3 MNC
Hamilton Southeastern Schools apologize for poster hung in classroom
Hamilton Southeastern Schools have apologized for a poster that was hung up in a classroom at one of their schools. The poster in a classroom at Fishers High School read “Defund The Police?”. The poster also had research points below the large headline. That poster was hung up in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Indianapolis Recorder
What’s In A Name, Indy? Haughville — Part 1
Haughville is part of the near west side of Indianapolis. The Haughville Historic District is bounded roughly by 10th Street, Belleview Place, Walnut Street and Concord Street. The neighborhood itself has wider boundaries. Initially, this community grew from job opportunities available at area factories that moved operations across the White...
Funds for pop-up food distribution targets neighborhoods
More money for food pop-up distribution is coming to Indianapolis neighborhoods. The city of Indianapolis awarded Midwest Food Bank nearly $2.5 million in federal funds for food program expansion. The money will be targeted weekly to communities with the greatest need through large mobile distribution events. Midwest Food Bank Indiana...
bcdemocrat.com
Fine print: Jail bookings Aug. 15-21
(All persons are presumed innocent of these preliminary charges pending court action. The arresting officer’s name appears in parenthesis.) 8:01 p.m. Gregory Deckard, Bloomington, 44, failure to appear warrant. (Doty) Aug. 19. 4:30 p.m. Brandon Lee, 44, Nashville, warrant. Released at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 19, posted bond. (Doty) Aug....
Greenwood man signs agreement to avoid prosecution in 'scary' hotel encounter
A Greenwood man has reached an agreement to avoid prosecution after admitting to entering another hotel guest’s room and taking her credit cards in March 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Greenwood Police, like many Indiana police departments, faces recruitment challenge
GREENWOOD, Ind. — To help recruit more police to IMPD, the city of Indianapolis is boosting salaries and adding bonuses for new officers. But law enforcement recruitment challenges aren't exclusive to Indy. The Greenwood Police Department is competing for cops, too. Ofc. Nicole Lisch was top of her class...
United Way hands out $8 million in grants to help central Indiana families in need
INDIANAPOLIS — There's a renewed effort in central Indiana to help thousands of families in need, and an $8 million grant from the United Way of Central Indiana will work toward that goal. The organization said it anticipates more than 4,000 families will be impacted. It's done through a...
WIBC.com
Fishers High School Poster: Spartz Urges More Public Support For Law Enforcement
FISHERS, Ind. — Hamilton Southeastern Schools have apologized for a poster that was hung up in a classroom at one of their schools. The poster in a classroom at Fishers High School read “Defund The Police?”. The poster also had research points below the large headline. That poster...
Bottleworks District announces 3 new tenants
INDIANAPOLIS — The Bottleworks District is getting three new tenants. Two of those tenants will be located in the district's preexisting buildings and the third will be in a new building that's part of the district's Phase II expansion. StretchLab, First American Title Insurance Company and national CPA and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Experts explain what consumers should know before car buying
INDIANAPOLIS — Low supply and high demand continue challenging both car dealerships and their customers. It’s important that consumers know which fees they must pay and which ones are avoidable. “Research the vehicle, definitely,” Jon Linkov, Deputy Auto Editor at Consumer Reports, said. “Narrow it down to the vehicle that you want, narrow it down […]
clintoncountydailynews.com
Witham Health Receives Naloxone Vending Machine to Curb Drug Epidemic
Witham Health Services on Tuesday announced the placement of Indiana’s newest naloxone vending machine at their facility located in Whitestown at Anson at 6085 Heartland Drive, Zionsville, IN 46077. The machine is one of 19 to be placed statewide and will be available for use by the public. Gov. Eric J. Holcomb first announced the initiative in December 2021.
WIBC.com
Child Molesters & Rapist Brought to Justice This Week
INDIANAPOLIS — Four violent criminals were brought to justice this week, as the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced the convictions of all four. The cases covered crimes including rape, child molestation, and domestic battery. Some of those cases included child victims, which can be some of the toughest cases to work, says Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears.
Taps and Dolls, 247 Skybar in downtown Indy close
INDIANAPOLIS — Two popular downtown Indianapolis bars have closed. The owner of the building that houses Taps and Dolls and the 247 Skybar on Meridian Street confirmed Sunday to FOX59 that both venues are now closed. Earlier this year, Indiana’s Alcohol & Tobacco Commission voted to revoke the downtown nightclubs’ liquor license. The bars have […]
Comments / 0