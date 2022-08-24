ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Inside Indiana Business

‘Good Bones’ co-star growing business brand

Mina Starsiak Hawk has become a household name thanks to her HGTV show “Good Bones,” currently in its seventh season. But Hawk, who was named to the inaugural Indiana 250 by IBJ Media, is going solo with her own spinoff show, “Good Bones: Risky Business,” which premieres next month. That’s on top of running her own retail business on the near south side of Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Incentives approved for expansion in Columbus

The Columbus City Council has approved tax abatement requests for two companies involved in a single expansion project. The Republic reports the incentives will support the project totaling $7 million in investment and the addition of nearly a dozen jobs. The expansion involves a facility at 1600 Brian Drive in...
COLUMBUS, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indiana Business
Indianapolis, IN
Current Publishing

Facial and Massage Spa Opens in Zionsville

Hand and Stone, a chain of facial and massage spas, opened a new store in Zionsville in May. The new Hand and Stone franchise is the second that is owned by Jessica Thompson and her family. The family also owns a franchise in Arizona. The Zionsville franchise is at 11100...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
WFYI

More Indianapolis streets to undergo 2-way conversions

Key streets in Downtown Indianapolis are undergoing two-way conversions. The completed 2-way traffic change along Fort Wayne Avenue will slow traffic and add to a new transportation corridor. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said the change will also improve safety. “We’ll return our city to a mindset that elevates pedestrian and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
95.3 MNC

Hamilton Southeastern Schools apologize for poster hung in classroom

Hamilton Southeastern Schools have apologized for a poster that was hung up in a classroom at one of their schools. The poster in a classroom at Fishers High School read “Defund The Police?”. The poster also had research points below the large headline. That poster was hung up in...
FISHERS, IN
Danielle Turner
Indianapolis Recorder

What’s In A Name, Indy? Haughville — Part 1

Haughville is part of the near west side of Indianapolis. The Haughville Historic District is bounded roughly by 10th Street, Belleview Place, Walnut Street and Concord Street. The neighborhood itself has wider boundaries. Initially, this community grew from job opportunities available at area factories that moved operations across the White...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

Funds for pop-up food distribution targets neighborhoods

More money for food pop-up distribution is coming to Indianapolis neighborhoods. The city of Indianapolis awarded Midwest Food Bank nearly $2.5 million in federal funds for food program expansion. The money will be targeted weekly to communities with the greatest need through large mobile distribution events. Midwest Food Bank Indiana...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
bcdemocrat.com

Fine print: Jail bookings Aug. 15-21

(All persons are presumed innocent of these preliminary charges pending court action. The arresting officer’s name appears in parenthesis.) 8:01 p.m. Gregory Deckard, Bloomington, 44, failure to appear warrant. (Doty) Aug. 19. 4:30 p.m. Brandon Lee, 44, Nashville, warrant. Released at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 19, posted bond. (Doty) Aug....
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Bottleworks District announces 3 new tenants

INDIANAPOLIS — The Bottleworks District is getting three new tenants. Two of those tenants will be located in the district's preexisting buildings and the third will be in a new building that's part of the district's Phase II expansion. StretchLab, First American Title Insurance Company and national CPA and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Experts explain what consumers should know before car buying

INDIANAPOLIS — Low supply and high demand continue challenging both car dealerships and their customers. It’s important that consumers know which fees they must pay and which ones are avoidable. “Research the vehicle, definitely,” Jon Linkov, Deputy Auto Editor at Consumer Reports, said. “Narrow it down to the vehicle that you want, narrow it down […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Witham Health Receives Naloxone Vending Machine to Curb Drug Epidemic

Witham Health Services on Tuesday announced the placement of Indiana’s newest naloxone vending machine at their facility located in Whitestown at Anson at 6085 Heartland Drive, Zionsville, IN 46077. The machine is one of 19 to be placed statewide and will be available for use by the public. Gov. Eric J. Holcomb first announced the initiative in December 2021.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
WIBC.com

Child Molesters & Rapist Brought to Justice This Week

INDIANAPOLIS — Four violent criminals were brought to justice this week, as the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced the convictions of all four. The cases covered crimes including rape, child molestation, and domestic battery. Some of those cases included child victims, which can be some of the toughest cases to work, says Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears.
MARION COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Taps and Dolls, 247 Skybar in downtown Indy close

INDIANAPOLIS — Two popular downtown Indianapolis bars have closed. The owner of the building that houses Taps and Dolls and the 247 Skybar on Meridian Street confirmed Sunday to FOX59 that both venues are now closed. Earlier this year, Indiana’s Alcohol & Tobacco Commission voted to revoke the downtown nightclubs’ liquor license. The bars have […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

