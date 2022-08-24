Mina Starsiak Hawk has become a household name thanks to her HGTV show “Good Bones,” currently in its seventh season. But Hawk, who was named to the inaugural Indiana 250 by IBJ Media, is going solo with her own spinoff show, “Good Bones: Risky Business,” which premieres next month. That’s on top of running her own retail business on the near south side of Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO