The Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. returned a more than 1,000-year-old handwritten gospel to the Greek Orthodox Church on Tuesday. It was transferred to an Eastern Orthodox Church during a private ceremony in New York. The manuscript, which had been looted from a Greek Monastery in World War I and was acquired by the museum at a Christie’s auction in 2011, is expected to be repatriated next month to the Kosinitza Monastery in northern Greece. There, for hundreds of years, it had been used in religious services, along with more than 400 volumes, before being taken by Bulgarian forces...
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines COLLECTION MANAGEMENT. The Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., said that it has returned a looted, handwritten gospel to the Greek Orthodox Church, the New York Times reports. The item, which dates back more than a millennium, is believed to have been taken by Bulgarian soldiers from the Kosinitza Monastery in Greece during World War II. The D.C. museum, which bought the work at Christie’s in 2011, has in the past been plagued by claims that its collection contained an array of illegally trafficked cultural property. In 2017, Hobby Lobby, whose owners founded the museum, paid a $3 million...
For the past two thousand years, people all around the world have celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ on December 25. Many academics still maintain that Jesus was not born on December 25, even in A.D. 1.
The Salvator Mundi, history's most expensive paintingWIKI/Public Domain. In 2017, the art world was captivated by a mystery. The Salvator Mundi (meaning Saviour of the World in English) was bought by a mystery buyer for over $450 million. The painting, which measures 26 inches, is a half-figure portrait of Jesus Christ attributed to the Italian renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci. What was so shocking to the art world was that the painting had broken all previous records of any painting sold as it became the most expensive piece of art in history.
In 1922, Howard Carter and his team of archaeologists were the first to enter the most famous Egyptian tomb ever uncovered – Tutankhamun's tomb. Much like many tombs of the era, the tomb was sprawling, with thousands of treasures including gilded beds, miniature golden statues, and intricate amulets meant to guard the dead within their final resting place.
In 1956, a ship loaded with valuable jewellery set sail from Havana and was supposed to reach Spain. But a collision with a reef caused it to sink and, at the same time, its treasure to disappear. But after centuries of searching, the wreck has finally been found. The disappearance...
A page of the Codex SinaiticusCredit: Unknown photographer; Public Domain Image. The Codex Sinaiticus contains the oldest surviving complete manuscript of the New Testament. It also contains sections of the Old Testament and books of the Apocrypha. It is a Greek Bible written in a type of handwritten script called uncial. This script was commonly used during the 4th to 8th centuries AD by both Latin and Greek scribes.
A prehistoric grave containing 169 gold rings was uncovered by archaeologists in Crișana, Romania. Road construction connecting the city Oradea with the A3 highway revealed the find. The grave belonged to a woman from the Tiszapolgár culture whose hair would have been adorned with the rings. Also found at the site were a multi-spiral copper bracelet, two gold beads, and roughly 800 beads made from bone. “The gold hoard is a sensational find for the period, considering that all the gold pieces from the Carpathian Basin total around 150 pieces. Well, here there are over 160 in just one inventory,” Călin Ghemiş,...
Click here to read the full article. A new expedition has recovered a trove of priceless artifacts from a shipwreck over 350 years old in the Bahamas. The artifacts, which include jewel-encrusted pendants and gold chains, will be on display at the new Bahamas Maritime Museum beginning next week. The Nuestra Señora de las Maravillas (Our Lady of Wonders) sank with a cargo of gold, silver, and gems on the western side of the Little Bahama Bank in 1656. The Spanish galleon was part of a fleet sailing to Spain from Havana with royal and privately-consigned treasures from the Americas. Failing to...
Archaeologists Rebury ‘First-of-Its-Kind’ Ancient Roman Villa in England One Year After Its Discovery
The ruins of an ancient Roman villa in England have been reburied on the recommendation of the government preservation organization Historic England just one year after they were found. Located in what is now the town of Scarborough, the site included a large home, with a number of rooms coming off a circular central room, and a bathhouse roughly the size of two tennis courts. The ancient complex is believed to have been a dwelling for the elite or a religious site. The ruins were originally uncovered during an investigation of the land, which was slated for housing development. “These archaeological remains...
Image of painting of St. Paul by artist Lippo MemmiCredit: Metropolitan Museum of Art: Public Domain Image. According to Church historians, the Apostle Paul died as a martyr when he was beheaded in the first century A.D in Rome.
A total number of people who are age 100 or older in the U.S. is approximately 97,000, according to the World Economic Forum. This is the largest figure among all countries. Japan is listed as second with about 79,000 people. The U.S. figure has been forecast to reach 589,000 by 2060. That is equivalent to […]
Pyrgi tabletsCredit: Macalla; CC-BY-SA-4.0 International. The Pyrgi Gold Tablets are a set of three golden plates that date to the beginning of the 5th century BC. The tablets were first discovered in 1964 during excavations at the ancient site of Pyrgi in Italy.
The watch was given to Hitler as a gift from Nazi officials and features engravings of key dates and Nazi iconography. On May 4, 1945, a French unit, the Régiment de Marche du Tchad, stormed Adolf Hitler’s Bavarian mountain hideout, the Berghof, just ahead of American troops. They found the home abandoned, but many personal belongings remained inside — including a wristwatch.
Seventeenth-century Chinese porcelain from banker Anthony de Rothschild’s world-famous collection has been rediscovered in his daughter’s home. The pieces had been gifted to her in 1948 when plutocrat Anthony Rothschild donated the family home Ascott House in England’s Buckinghamshire region to the National Trust. The collection was...
The Codex VaticanusCredit: Leszek Jańczuk; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The Codex Vaticanus is a Greek Bible that dates to the 4th century (325 CE to 350 CE). It contains the majority of the Greek Old Testament and the Greek New Testament.
Uruk period administrative tablet, pictographic scriptCredit: Unknown person; Public Domain Image. Scientists have attempted to recreate the perfume that was first created 3200 years ago by the first female perfumer and chemist. Her name was Tapputi and she lived in Mesopotamia around 1200 BC.
A watch purportedly once belonging to Adolf Hitler sold for $1.1 million at auction Thursday, well below the $2 million to $4 million asking price.
The ancient site of Maresha, now part of a national park in Israel, was once a thriving city with a subterranean secret. Beneath the shops and houses that snaked through the city was a vast network of underground caves, hewn into soft chalk and serving a variety of possible purposes, from sites of worship to grain stores to clandestine hideouts.
Archaeologists in Italy's Marche region have recovered fragments of an ancient temple's frescoed walls and ceiling, still painted in vivid hues.
