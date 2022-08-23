ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Broncos' backup QB competition down to final preseason game

The Denver Broncos’ competition for the backup quarterback job has reached the final week of preseason, and there’s no obvious front runner. Josh Johnson started the team’s first two preseason games, but Brett Rypien will start the team’s preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, and the team’s staff has said the competition is still open.
