ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Baltimore Sun

Deadline trades cost the Orioles stars. The pitchers they acquired will aim to prove they’re worth it.

The short-term perception of the Orioles’ deadline deal to send longest-tenured player Trey Mancini to the Houston Astros will likely depend on whether Baltimore manages to make the playoffs in spite of it. In the long run, the trade will be shaped by the performance of the two young right-handers Baltimore acquired in return. But one of them, Double-A Bowie’s Chayce McDermott, said he won’t ...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Ramon Urias hitting sixth for Orioles on Wednesday

Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias is starting in Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Urias will man third base after Rougned Odor was moved to second and Terrin Vavra was benched. numberFire's models project Urias to score 9.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
BALTIMORE, MD
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to crazy White Sox-Orioles finish

Heading into Thursday’s series finale, the Chicago White Sox were 63-61, while the Baltimore Orioles were 64-59. While those records may not seem that different, the attitude around the two teams is night and day. The way Thursday’s game went was a perfect reflection of the way the season has gone for both.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homer, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt starting for Oakland Thursday night

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Vogt is getting the nod at first base, batting sixth in the order versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. Our models project Vogt for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
OAKLAND, CA
ESPN

Cron, Díaz hit 3-run homers as Rockies edge Rangers, 7-6

DENVER -- — C.J. Cron hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning and Elias Díaz also had a three-run homer as the Colorado Rockies edged the Texas Rangers 7-6 on Tuesday night. The Rockies overcame two three-run deficits. Cron’s two-out homer came after a fielding error...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports Chicago

Sox, Orioles play rubber match for needed win

The Baltimore Orioles and visiting Chicago White Sox will play the rubber game of their three-game series on Thursday, with both teams locked in a tight postseason race. The Orioles, who followed a 5-3 win on Tuesday with a 5-3 loss on Wednesday, have won three of their past five games in their pursuit of a wild-card berth. The trail the Seattle Mariners by 2 1/2 games for the last AL playoff spot.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Cease
Person
Félix Bautista
Person
Ryan Mountcastle
Person
Austin Voth
Person
Homer
numberfire.com

Robinson Chirinos resting Thursday for Orioles

Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox. Adley Rutschman will shift to catcher in place of Chirinos. Anthony Santander will be the designated hitter and Kyle Stowers will enter the lineup to play right field and hit fifth.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Astros take on the Orioles in first of 3-game series

Baltimore Orioles (65-59, fourth in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (81-45, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (1-5, 6.25 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (1-1, 2.45 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -229, Orioles +185; over/under is 8...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy