Philadelphia, PA

FOX Sports

Phillies bring 2-0 series lead over Reds into game 3

Cincinnati Reds (48-73, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (68-55, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: T.J. Zeuch (0-2, 13.50 ERA, 2.50 WHIP, five strikeouts); Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -250, Reds +205; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

WATCH: Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz sets Statcast record for hardest hit at 122.4 mph

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz now has the hardest hit ball in the Statcast era, which dates back to 2015. The 6-foot-7 rookie from the Dominican Republic hit a ball at 122.4 mph during a game against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.Statcast says PNC Park is one of only four ballparks that would have kept the ball in the yard, CBS Sports reports.  Cruz's hit was the lone highlight for the Pirates, who lost to the Braves 14-2.The Pirates have lost five straight, going 2-5 during a nine-game homestand. Pittsburgh is 9-29 in its last 38 games and last in the NL Central.The World Series champion Braves have gone 7-0 against the Pirates, outscoring Pittsburgh by a combined score of 44-14.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ESPN

Realmuto homers as Phillies top lowly Reds 7-5

PHILADELPHIA -- — J.T. Realmuto homered, Rhys Hoskins drove in three runs and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-5 on Wednesday night. Jean Segura added three hits for the Phillies, who will go for the four-game series sweep on Thursday night. Cristopher Sánchez (2-1) struck out seven in six innings, and David Robertson got three outs for his 18th save.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt starting for Oakland Thursday night

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Vogt is getting the nod at first base, batting sixth in the order versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. Our models project Vogt for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
OAKLAND, CA
FOX Sports

Marlins start 4-game series against the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (86-37, first in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (54-70, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (0-0); Marlins: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Los Angeles Dodgers to begin a four-game series. Miami has a 25-33 record at home and a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Pirates look to stop losing streak in matchup with the Phillies

Pittsburgh Pirates (47-77, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (70-55, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bryse Wilson (2-7, 5.74 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Phillies: Bailey Falter (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -292, Pirates +239; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates are...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Philadelphia's Matt Vierling operating center on Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is batting eighth in Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Vierling will start in center field after Bradley Zimmer was rested at home. In a matchup versus Cincinnati's lefty Nick Lodolo, our models project Vierling to score 9.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

