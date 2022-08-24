PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz now has the hardest hit ball in the Statcast era, which dates back to 2015. The 6-foot-7 rookie from the Dominican Republic hit a ball at 122.4 mph during a game against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.Statcast says PNC Park is one of only four ballparks that would have kept the ball in the yard, CBS Sports reports. Cruz's hit was the lone highlight for the Pirates, who lost to the Braves 14-2.The Pirates have lost five straight, going 2-5 during a nine-game homestand. Pittsburgh is 9-29 in its last 38 games and last in the NL Central.The World Series champion Braves have gone 7-0 against the Pirates, outscoring Pittsburgh by a combined score of 44-14.

