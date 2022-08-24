Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
FOX Sports
Phillies bring 2-0 series lead over Reds into game 3
Cincinnati Reds (48-73, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (68-55, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: T.J. Zeuch (0-2, 13.50 ERA, 2.50 WHIP, five strikeouts); Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -250, Reds +205; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies...
Seattle Mariners and All-Star Julio Rodriguez reportedly agree on extension that could be worth over $400M
After just 108 games at the big league level, the Seattle Mariners have seen all they needed and are finalizing
WATCH: Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz sets Statcast record for hardest hit at 122.4 mph
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz now has the hardest hit ball in the Statcast era, which dates back to 2015. The 6-foot-7 rookie from the Dominican Republic hit a ball at 122.4 mph during a game against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.Statcast says PNC Park is one of only four ballparks that would have kept the ball in the yard, CBS Sports reports. Cruz's hit was the lone highlight for the Pirates, who lost to the Braves 14-2.The Pirates have lost five straight, going 2-5 during a nine-game homestand. Pittsburgh is 9-29 in its last 38 games and last in the NL Central.The World Series champion Braves have gone 7-0 against the Pirates, outscoring Pittsburgh by a combined score of 44-14.
Look: Reds Outfielder Gets Into Verbal Altercation With Phillies Fans
On Thursday night, Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley found himself in a heated exchange with a few Philadelphia Phillies fans. A video of Fraley arguing with Phillies fans at Citizens Bank Park surfaced on Twitter. “You’ve got the wrong guy,” one fan told Fraley. “It wasn’t me.”...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies outlook and odds Fri., 8/26: Bryce Harper set to rejoin Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies had more to celebrate Thursday than just a four-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds. The reigning National League Most Valuable Player, Bryce Harper, is scheduled to rejoin the host Phillies in time for their Friday game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Harper has been sidelined since his left...
ESPN
Realmuto homers as Phillies top lowly Reds 7-5
PHILADELPHIA -- — J.T. Realmuto homered, Rhys Hoskins drove in three runs and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-5 on Wednesday night. Jean Segura added three hits for the Phillies, who will go for the four-game series sweep on Thursday night. Cristopher Sánchez (2-1) struck out seven in six innings, and David Robertson got three outs for his 18th save.
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt starting for Oakland Thursday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Vogt is getting the nod at first base, batting sixth in the order versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. Our models project Vogt for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
FOX Sports
Marlins start 4-game series against the Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers (86-37, first in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (54-70, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (0-0); Marlins: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Los Angeles Dodgers to begin a four-game series. Miami has a 25-33 record at home and a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Watch: Reds OF Jake Fraley curses out Phillies fan during Thursday's game
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley went off on some Philadelphia Phillies fans on Thursday, and it was all caught on video. The Phillies shutout the Reds 4-0 to sweep the four-game series. Fraley who is slugging .477 this season, went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. A video shared on Twitter by...
FOX Sports
Pirates look to stop losing streak in matchup with the Phillies
Pittsburgh Pirates (47-77, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (70-55, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bryse Wilson (2-7, 5.74 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Phillies: Bailey Falter (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -292, Pirates +239; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates are...
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Matt Vierling operating center on Tuesday
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is batting eighth in Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Vierling will start in center field after Bradley Zimmer was rested at home. In a matchup versus Cincinnati's lefty Nick Lodolo, our models project Vierling to score 9.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Hot-hitting Phillies aim for four-game sweep of Reds
The Philadelphia Phillies will look for a four-game series sweep when they host the reeling Cincinnati Reds on Thursday night.
Comments / 0