Pikeville, KY

wymt.com

Families facing long road to rebuild in eastern Kentucky

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Communities that were impacted by the floods are hopeful and optimistic about how the relief package will help recovery. Many families are living in campers, even tents, as they work to rebuild their lives. Some neighbors are worried even with the relief package, people will leave these areas.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Shake Shoppe Ironton announces new name

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Shake Shoppe in Ironton will be known by a new name beginning Jan. 1, 2023. The restaurant that first opened up in 1951 will become The Shakery: Eats and Treats. This comes after Shake Shoppe in Gallipolis filed a lawsuit against the Ironton location for...
IRONTON, OH
WSAZ

SNAP benefits approved for flood-damaged eastern Ky. counties

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits have been approved for 12 flood-affected eastern Kentucky counties, including four in our viewing area. Applications will be accepted starting Wednesday, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Among the approved counties are Floyd, Magoffin, Martin and...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Power Up the Pantry brings in food across Eastern Kentucky

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Thursday, food pantries and Kentuckians across the Commonwealth teamed up to help the region “power up”. Three donation sites were set up in Hazard, Pikeville and Ashland for people to bring in supplies that would be given to people in need across the mountains and the state.
HAZARD, KY
wchsnetwork.com

Kentucky man sentenced for barn scam

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kentucky man was sentenced Tuesday to charges connected to a scam across multiple counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. William T. Hurst, 45, of Morehead, Kentucky, falsely agreed to build pole barns for residents in Putnam and Jackon counties in March 2021. Hurst received payments totaling $10,186. He later admitted to cashing or depositing the checks for his personal use. He had no plans to build the barns.
MOREHEAD, KY
Williamson Daily News

Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Aug. 10 and returned 42 felony indictments. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Ground broken for next phase of Mountain Parkway expansion

CAMPTON, Ky. (KT) – Prior to the General Assembly opening the special session on flood relief for residents of eastern Kentucky Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and local officials to break ground on another section of the Mountain Parkway expansion in Wolfe County. This latest phase will...
WOLFE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Gov. Andy Beshear breaks ground on Mountain Parkway expansion

CAMPTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear was in Wolfe County Wednesday to break ground on a section of Eastern Kentucky’s Mountain Parkway expansion. The project will be widening 11 miles of the parkway in Wolfe County. “The progress we’re making on the Mountain Parkway shows that we stand...
WOLFE COUNTY, KY
tmpresale.com

Jelly Roll in Pikeville, KY Nov 06, 2022 – presale password

The latest Jelly Roll presale password is now available to our members! While this special presale opportunity exists, you have the chance to get tickets for Jelly Roll before anyone else. This just might be your only opportunity ever to see Jelly Roll live in Pikeville. Here is what we...
PIKEVILLE, KY
WOWK 13 News

Remains found in South Point, Ohio identified

SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) – The Lawrence County, Ohio, Coroner’s Office has confirmed remains found in a wooded area near South Point, Ohio in July were identified as a missing Kentucky man. The coroner’s office says the remains of Edward Tate, Jr, of Ashland, Kentucky were found Saturday, July 9, 2022, in a wooded area […]
SOUTH POINT, OH
wnky.com

Beshear: Disaster SNAP benefits approved for eastern Kentucky counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that disaster food benefits have been approved for residents and people working in the eastern Kentucky counties affected by devastating floods. In July, the president issued a major disaster declaration in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry,...
wymt.com

“They’re just gone” | An up-close look at the damage Eastern Kentucky flooding left behind

HAZARD, Ky. (WVLT/WYMT) - Nearly one month after devastating flooding hit Eastern Kentucky, help is still needed in the mountains. “This one mom looked at me and she said I don’t know and she just started to break down, and then you ask those questions, how many people are in your family and she had five boys and a girl and so they need blankets, they need towels they need the absolute bare minimum right now, they don’t have anything,” said WVLT First Alert Meteorologist Paige Noel.
HAZARD, KY
cartercountytimes.com

Weekly arrests report: 8/24/22

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Stephen Ludwig, 31, of Grayson, arrested by Greenup County Sheriff, for failure...
CARTER COUNTY, KY

