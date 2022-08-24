Read full article on original website
mountain-topmedia.com
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Burchett becomes top scorer in KHSAA girls’ history
Prestonsburg soccer standout Anna Burchett knocked home four goals and assisted on two others to lead the Lady Blackcats to a 7-1 win at StoneCrest Soccer Complex on Thursday night. In doing so, she became the all-time leading scorer for girls in KHSAA history. Sophie Stephens followed with three goals...
wymt.com
Families facing long road to rebuild in eastern Kentucky
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Communities that were impacted by the floods are hopeful and optimistic about how the relief package will help recovery. Many families are living in campers, even tents, as they work to rebuild their lives. Some neighbors are worried even with the relief package, people will leave these areas.
Rescued animals from eastern Kentucky waiting to be adopted
The Lexington Humane Society has just arrived from Floyd County with 23 animals that survived the deadly floods.
WSAZ
Shake Shoppe Ironton announces new name
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Shake Shoppe in Ironton will be known by a new name beginning Jan. 1, 2023. The restaurant that first opened up in 1951 will become The Shakery: Eats and Treats. This comes after Shake Shoppe in Gallipolis filed a lawsuit against the Ironton location for...
WSAZ
SNAP benefits approved for flood-damaged eastern Ky. counties
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits have been approved for 12 flood-affected eastern Kentucky counties, including four in our viewing area. Applications will be accepted starting Wednesday, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Among the approved counties are Floyd, Magoffin, Martin and...
wymt.com
Power Up the Pantry brings in food across Eastern Kentucky
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Thursday, food pantries and Kentuckians across the Commonwealth teamed up to help the region “power up”. Three donation sites were set up in Hazard, Pikeville and Ashland for people to bring in supplies that would be given to people in need across the mountains and the state.
wchsnetwork.com
Kentucky man sentenced for barn scam
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kentucky man was sentenced Tuesday to charges connected to a scam across multiple counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. William T. Hurst, 45, of Morehead, Kentucky, falsely agreed to build pole barns for residents in Putnam and Jackon counties in March 2021. Hurst received payments totaling $10,186. He later admitted to cashing or depositing the checks for his personal use. He had no plans to build the barns.
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. family rebuilds following flood damage with help from Christian Appalachian Project
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Slone family has lived in their Knott County home since 1981. They said they have seen flooding before, but nothing like what happened on July 28. ”By that time, we just didn’t know what to do,” said Ken Slone. “You know, you kind of...
Williamson Daily News
Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Aug. 10 and returned 42 felony indictments. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
kentuckytoday.com
Ground broken for next phase of Mountain Parkway expansion
CAMPTON, Ky. (KT) – Prior to the General Assembly opening the special session on flood relief for residents of eastern Kentucky Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and local officials to break ground on another section of the Mountain Parkway expansion in Wolfe County. This latest phase will...
wymt.com
Gov. Andy Beshear breaks ground on Mountain Parkway expansion
CAMPTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear was in Wolfe County Wednesday to break ground on a section of Eastern Kentucky’s Mountain Parkway expansion. The project will be widening 11 miles of the parkway in Wolfe County. “The progress we’re making on the Mountain Parkway shows that we stand...
tmpresale.com
Jelly Roll in Pikeville, KY Nov 06, 2022 – presale password
The latest Jelly Roll presale password is now available to our members! While this special presale opportunity exists, you have the chance to get tickets for Jelly Roll before anyone else. This just might be your only opportunity ever to see Jelly Roll live in Pikeville. Here is what we...
Remains found in South Point, Ohio identified
SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) – The Lawrence County, Ohio, Coroner’s Office has confirmed remains found in a wooded area near South Point, Ohio in July were identified as a missing Kentucky man. The coroner’s office says the remains of Edward Tate, Jr, of Ashland, Kentucky were found Saturday, July 9, 2022, in a wooded area […]
wymt.com
‘They are so grateful’: Eastern Kentucky foundation hands out flood relief checks
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky immediately went to work on the morning of July 28. ”We had a check-in call the next morning,” said Chief Operating Officer Kristin Collins. “We put out our grant application the following Monday on August first.”. Collins said...
wnky.com
Beshear: Disaster SNAP benefits approved for eastern Kentucky counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that disaster food benefits have been approved for residents and people working in the eastern Kentucky counties affected by devastating floods. In July, the president issued a major disaster declaration in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry,...
clayconews.com
SALYERSVILLE, KENTUCKY MAN ARRESTED IN CLAY COUNTY AFTER PHYSICAL ALTERCATION RESULTS IN STABBING AT A MOTEL IN MANCHESTER
MANCHESTER, KY (August 24, 2022) - The Manchester Police Department is reporting that on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, K-9 Officer Ryan Jackson and Assistant MPD Chief Jeff Couch were dispatched to a complaint of several individuals intoxicated and fighting at the Heritage Inn. Upon arrival, K-9 Officer Jackson and Assistant...
wymt.com
“They’re just gone” | An up-close look at the damage Eastern Kentucky flooding left behind
HAZARD, Ky. (WVLT/WYMT) - Nearly one month after devastating flooding hit Eastern Kentucky, help is still needed in the mountains. “This one mom looked at me and she said I don’t know and she just started to break down, and then you ask those questions, how many people are in your family and she had five boys and a girl and so they need blankets, they need towels they need the absolute bare minimum right now, they don’t have anything,” said WVLT First Alert Meteorologist Paige Noel.
wymt.com
‘It saddens us’: Buckhorn and Trace Branch Campgrounds closed for the season
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers posted on Facebook Thursday morning that two local campgrounds will not reopen for the 2022 season. Officials said Buckhorn and Trace Branch Campgrounds will be closed due to “excessive damage from flooding.”. They are issuing refunds for reservations.
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 8/24/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Stephen Ludwig, 31, of Grayson, arrested by Greenup County Sheriff, for failure...
