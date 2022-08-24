Read full article on original website
Brown, DeVito lead Illinois past Wyoming 38-6 in opener
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Chase Brown scored three touchdowns and rushed for 151 yards and Tommy DeVito completed 27 of 37 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns in his debut as Illinois breezed past Wyoming 38-6 in a season-opener on Saturday. Only 41 seconds elapsed before Brown found his way into the end zone, latching onto a 14-yard pass from DeVito to put Illinois in front. Brown surpassed 2,000 career rushing yards — including his freshman season at Western Michigan — on an 18-yard run in the second quarter. Brown followed with an 11-yard TD run and kicker Caleb Griffin connected from 27 yards out to give Illinois a 17-3 halftime lead. Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley completed just six of 21 passes for 40 yards in his debut.
After win in Ireland, Hilinski pays tribute to late brother
DUBLIN (AP) — Ryan Hilinski says Ireland will always be a special place for his family, and not just because of Northwestern’s 31-28 victory over Nebraska on Saturday. The Wildcats quarterback was in Ireland a decade ago to watch his older brother, Tyler, play in a youth tournament. Tyler died by suicide in 2018. “My parents write me a card before every game,” he said after the game at Aviva Stadium. Inside the card was Tyler’s “Ireland 2012” patch from his jersey.
Grant Delpit leaves Browns game vs. Bears with hip injury
The Cleveland Browns could not avoid getting an injury scare in the final preseason game. Safety Grant Delpit left the Browns matchup with the Chicago Bears in the first quarter of Friday night’s game at FirstEnergy Stadium with a hip injury. The Browns officially listed Delpit as questionable to...
