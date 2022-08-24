Read full article on original website
Off-Price Retail Just Made This ‘Rare’ Move
Off-price retailers seem to be taking a page out of the department store playbook after riding high on the rest of retail’s supply chain troubles. Wall Street might not be pleased when companies such as TJX report earnings this week that might fall short of estimates, though any missteps right now might just be a temporary bump in the road. With high supply chain costs eating away at margins, off-price retailers stuck with misaligned merchandise have had to further drop prices to make a sale. But markdowns also come at a cost to their margins. Now, some names in the sector are looking...
Walmart Is Stuck With $59.9 Billion Worth of Inventory. Should You Buy the Stock Now?
The retailer has worked diligently and thoughtfully to clear it out but hasn't yet done enough.
AOL Corp
Nordstrom: Shoppers won't even buy clearance items right now
Most analysts would agree Nordstrom has arguably the best-looking department stores and customer service in the game. Even those great attributes don't appear to be enough currently, though, as U.S. consumers shun discretionary purchases like apparel with inflation raging. The stress on consumer budgets has reached a point where a trip to the sales rack at a Nordstrom store or the clearance section at a Nordstrom Rack are off the table for the time being, execs hinted on an earnings call late Tuesday.
Macy's Stock Rises Despite Falling Sales and Earnings: Here's Why
The second quarter represented a step backward compared to 2021, but results still exceeded expectations.
Dollar Tree cuts profit forecast on planned price cuts at Family Dollar
Aug 25 (Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.O) trimmed its full-year profit forecast on Thursday, blaming price cuts at its Family Dollar stores in an effort to spur demand among lower-income shoppers and compete with other retailers that have been ramping up discounts.
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund disclosed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
Macy’s Cuts Guidance as Consumers Pull Back Spending, Despite Beating Expectations in Q2
Shares for Macy’s Inc. were up 6.5% on Tuesday morning after the department store beat expectations in the second quarter. Net sales in the second quarter fell slightly to $5.6 billion from $5.65 billion a year earlier. This was still above market expectations with estimates for the quarter at $5.49 billion. On the company’s second quarter earnings call on Tuesday, CEO Jeff Gennette noted that Macy’s continued to see strength in occasion-based categories, which include career and tailored sportswear, fragrances, shoes, dresses and luggage. Sales for these categories were up 8% to second quarter of 2021 and up 21% to second quarter...
Wall Street Journal: Excess Inventory Is a Shopper’s Delight
Nikaiya Snell is an elementary school cafeteria worker in Lansdowne who has felt the sting of inflation. She’s had to take on extra work to pay bills, so new clothes and other luxuries haven’t really been an option.
tipranks.com
Now, Macy’s (NYSE: M) & Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) Slash Guidance Due to High Inventory
U.S. retailers are struggling to judge consumers’ mood over the past few quarters. The latest victims of this trend are Macy’s and Nordstrom, who chose to lower their projections for Fiscal 2022. Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) and Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) have joined the bandwagon of U.S. retailers that have...
Nordstrom Stock Clings to Key Support After Earnings Report
Shares of Nordstrom (JWN) are getting hit on Wednesday, down almost 20% after the retailer reported earnings. Target (TGT) , Walmart (WMT) and others reported last week. This week, we’re hearing from Macy’s (M) and other department stores. The results have been mixed, to say the least. For...
Gap Stock Surges On Surprise Q2 Profit, But 2022 Outlook Scrapped
Gap Inc. (GPS) shares moved firmly Friday trading following a surprise second quarter profit that offset a muted near-term outlook linked to bulging inventories and softer clothing demand. Gap, which also operates the Old Navy and Banana Republic brands, pulled its full-year guidance for earnings of between 30 cents and...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Peloton, Bed Bath & Beyond, Nordstrom and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Bed Bath & Beyond – Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond surged 18% on a Wall Street Journal report that the retailer had secured new financing that would help boost its liquidity. Peloton – Shares jumped 20.36% after news that...
TJX’s Problem? ‘Holding Back Merchants From Buying Too Much, Too Soon’
Charging customers more for off-price merch is working out pretty well for TJX, according to CEO Ernie Herrman, who told Wall Street analysts Wednesday that the Marshalls and HomeGoods owner has seen “zero” customer pushback since prices went up to mitigate operational costs. “Not only do we do qualitative studies on [pricing], we are actually able to measure a lot down to the SKU level,” he said, adding that “in most cases, we are actually turning our inventories faster than” in 2019, which was a “very, very good year for us.” He went on to say that though the TJ Maxx parent...
Home Depot posts record profit, revenue; sticks to outlook
Home Depot is seeing sustained demand for goods related to home improvement projects despite soaring prices and mortgage rates for homes. Despite record profit and revenue, the Atlanta home improvement chain maintained its guidance for the year. Revenue for the three months ended July 31 rose 6.5% to $43.79 billion,...
srnnews.com
Dell fans slowdown fears with weak revenue forecast
(Reuters) -Dell Technologies Inc joined rivals in predicting a slowdown as runaway inflation and the darkening economic outlook prompt consumers and businesses to tighten their purse strings, sending its shares down 8% in extended trading on Thursday. Industry majors from Intel Corp to Lenovo Group have warned of a slump...
Macy’s Sees Risk of ‘More Pronounced Macro Downturn’
Macy’s Inc. moved quickly to adapt to consumer spending trends and what that means for inventory. In a Nutshell: Macy’s is now “quicker and more agile and more prepared for the challenges in the current environment,” CEO Jeff Gennette told investors during a second quarter earnings call Tuesday, crediting the company’s adjusted Polaris plan. “Over the past two years, as consumer demand rapidly switched between categories and channels, and macro economic pressures intensified, our teams have taken disciplined actions and made tough decisions in order to ensure stability and health of our enterprise.” The Bloomingdale’s and BlueMercury parent is better leveraging data...
Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Cuts Its Guidance
Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) stock plunges 18.73% (As on August 24, 11:16:26 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company cuts its annual revenue and profit forecast, a sign that decades-high inflation was squeezing consumer spending on its high-end clothing and footwear. The gross merchandise value (“GMV”) increased 12.2 percent. During the quarter, Nordstrom banner net sales increased 14.7 percent and GMV increased 14.9 percent. Net sales for Nordstrom Rack increased 6.3 percent. For the Nordstrom Rack banner, net sales increased 6.3 percent compared with the same period in fiscal 2021, improving sequentially from the first quarter versus pre-pandemic sales levels. Digital sales increased 6.3 percent compared with the same period in fiscal 2021. The timing shift of the Anniversary Sale had a positive impact on Company digital sales of approximately 400 basis points compared with the second quarter of 2021. Digital sales represented 38 percent of total sales during the quarter. Gross profit, as a percentage of net sales, of 35.2 percent increased 65 basis points compared with the same period in fiscal 2021 primarily due to leverage on buying and occupancy costs, partially offset by higher markdown rates. Ending inventory increased 9.9 percent compared with the same period in fiscal 2021, versus a 12.0 percent increase in sales.
srnnews.com
Peloton posts wider quarterly net loss
(Reuters) – Peloton Interactive Inc reported a bigger fourth quarter net loss on Thursday, signaling an uphill battle to turn around the company grappling with low demand for its fitness equipment following a quick return to pre-pandemic lifestyles. Net loss attributable Class A and Class B common stockholders was...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Affirm, Electronic Arts, Dell, Seagen and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Affirm — Shares of the provider of buy now, pay later services tanked more than 20% after the company reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss. Affirm also issued a disappointing outlook, but it did post quarterly revenue that topped Wall Street estimates.
Why Apple, Microsoft And Amazon Shares Are Falling Today
Apple Inc AAPL, Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are all trading lower Friday morning. Shares of several technology companies at large are trading lower as stocks fall after Fed chair Jerome Powell said the Fed will remain aggressive in its monetary policy stance to fight inflation. Higher rates lower the value of future cash flows and can impact growth stock valuations.
