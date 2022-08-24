Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) stock plunges 18.73% (As on August 24, 11:16:26 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company cuts its annual revenue and profit forecast, a sign that decades-high inflation was squeezing consumer spending on its high-end clothing and footwear. The gross merchandise value (“GMV”) increased 12.2 percent. During the quarter, Nordstrom banner net sales increased 14.7 percent and GMV increased 14.9 percent. Net sales for Nordstrom Rack increased 6.3 percent. For the Nordstrom Rack banner, net sales increased 6.3 percent compared with the same period in fiscal 2021, improving sequentially from the first quarter versus pre-pandemic sales levels. Digital sales increased 6.3 percent compared with the same period in fiscal 2021. The timing shift of the Anniversary Sale had a positive impact on Company digital sales of approximately 400 basis points compared with the second quarter of 2021. Digital sales represented 38 percent of total sales during the quarter. Gross profit, as a percentage of net sales, of 35.2 percent increased 65 basis points compared with the same period in fiscal 2021 primarily due to leverage on buying and occupancy costs, partially offset by higher markdown rates. Ending inventory increased 9.9 percent compared with the same period in fiscal 2021, versus a 12.0 percent increase in sales.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO