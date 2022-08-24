Read full article on original website
Related
KULR8
Firefighting gear stolen from car in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Firefighting gear was reportedly stolen from a personal vehicle in Billings sometime Friday night into Saturday morning. The City of Billings shared a post, asking people to be on the lookout for the stolen items. If the bag is found, the post says it can be dropped...
KULR8
Shooting victim hospitalized in critical condition in Billings, suspect flees
BILLINGS, Mont. - A person was hospitalized in critical condition after receiving a gunshot wound on Division and Lewis Avenue in Billings early Thursday morning. The shooting was reported around 3:15 a.m. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the suspect fled on foot. The 49-year-old victim was transported to...
KULR8
Della Mae the Not-So-Great Fire Dog
BILLINGS, Mont. - In 1971, the Billings Fire Department adopted a dalmatian puppy as part of their fire outreach program. She was an ambassador for the department, making appearances across the city. “She's adorable and in the beginning," explained Community Historian, Lauren Hunley. "Everybody loves her." Ambassador might have been...
KULR8
FBI investigating BIA officer-involved shooting on Crow Reservation
PRYOR, Mont. - The FBI is investigating a BIA officer-involved shooting that occurred on August 23, 2022 near Pryor, on the Crow Indian Reservation. BIA officers and BIA-OJS agents were initially responding to a domestic situation at a residence. Upon arrival, they determined the subject had taken several people hostage. The subject, a 32-year-old male, is deceased. Five adults had to receive medical treatment. No BIA officers or agents were injured.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KULR8
MT WFO BILLINGS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move through parts of. south central Montana this afternoon... Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move through the area this. afternoon. These showers and storms will have the potential of. producing strong wind gusts and light to moderate...
KULR8
St. Vincent's new hospital plans to offer more affordable services
BILLINGS, Mt.- Expanding its legacy of 125 years as a healthcare entity, St. Vincent finally received the approval to build another hospital for the Magic City. Earlier this week, the City Council unanimously approved the hospital's request to vacate a portion of 12th Avenue North and North Side Addition for construction. The total area proposed to be vacated is over 35,000 square feet.
KULR8
Billings Mustangs win at home over Missoula PaddleHeads
BILLINGS — Juan Teixeira had three hits Friday night, Andrew Fernandez homered and Jackson Raper drove in two runs as the Billings Mustangs defeated the Missoula PaddleHeads 5-2 in Pioneer League baseball at Dehler Park. The Mustangs (44-36) received doubles from Jordan Hovey and Jordan Barth and triples from...
KULR8
Next wave of Golden Bears ready for their time on the gridiron
Billings West begins their season with another battle against two-time defending Class AA state champion Missoula Sentinel on Friday night at Daylis Stadium. The game will broadcast live on SWX at 7 PM.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KULR8
Hardin using last year's win to build program
Last year, the Hardin Bulldogs won their first game in the past couple of years. This year, with a new head coach, they're hoping to build on that previous success.
Comments / 0