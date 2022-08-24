PRYOR, Mont. - The FBI is investigating a BIA officer-involved shooting that occurred on August 23, 2022 near Pryor, on the Crow Indian Reservation. BIA officers and BIA-OJS agents were initially responding to a domestic situation at a residence. Upon arrival, they determined the subject had taken several people hostage. The subject, a 32-year-old male, is deceased. Five adults had to receive medical treatment. No BIA officers or agents were injured.

