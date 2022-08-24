Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
U.S. Congressman "Defied Property Tax Law" For Nearly a DecadeTaxBuzzTexas State
Beto O'Rourke is looking forward to debate with Greg Abbott.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Opinion: A Church in Texas Performed an Anti-Gay, Christian Version of HamiltonK. RevsMcallen, TX
Texas Gov Abbott finally agrees to debate BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
Popular Texas supermarket set to close as soon as inventory runs outKristen WaltersMission, TX
Related
KRGV
Child found unresponsive inside car at elementary school dies, La Joya ISD says
The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a child who was found unresponsive inside a car in the parking lot of an elementary school passed away Thursday, according to the La Joya Independent School District. Officers with the La Joya ISD Police Department responded to Dr. Americo Paredes...
KRGV
Teen arrested after making threat against elementary school, Harlingen school district says
A 13-year-old was arrested after being accused of making a terroristic threat against Dishman Elementary Wednesday night, according to a message sent to families and staff from the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District. Officials say the terroristic threat was sent via text to 911 at 7:44 p.m saying that there...
KRGV
WATCH LIVE: Inside the Interim with Rio Grande Valley Lawmakers event in Edinburg
Go “Inside the Interim” with Rio Grande Valley-area lawmakers at The Texas Tribune’s free public event on Aug. 24. Join The Texas Tribune, the nonprofit statewide news organization, on Wednesday, Aug. 24, for “Inside the Interim with Rio Grande Valley Lawmakers,” a free public event happening in Edinburg and streaming online.
KRGV
Victims of deadly Edinburg crash identified as San Juan residents
The two people pronounced dead after a crash in Edinburg Sunday morning have been identified, according to city officials. Elizabeth Gonzalez Jimenez, 37, and Eden Alberis Romero Archaga, 30, were the individuals in the Chrysler Crossfire. At about 5:30 a.m., Edinburg police were dispatched to the 400 block of south...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KRGV
Family and community honor fallen Valley soldier
Hidalgo County law enforcement escorted the body of a Valley soldier to a funeral home in Mission on Tuesday. The body of Staff Sgt. Robert Magallan, 29, with Fort Hood's 11th Signal Brigade, was taken to Rivera Funeral Home in Mission. SSG Magallan was stationed in Fort Hood and recently...
KRGV
Backlog creates temporary closure of Cameron County rental assistance office
An organization in Brownsville that files rental assistant applications is closing its doors for the next two weeks. The organization, CDCB Come Dream. Come Build., said their backlog was too much. The office, which partners with Cameron County, said they will be closed until September 6 to catch up with...
KRGV
Inmates at Willacy County Jail memorialize victims of Uvalde shooting
The world watched in horror and confusion after the mass shooting in Uvalde that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde. "One of my friends in the dorm was connected to someone who lost their loved one in a tragedy," Joe Arzola - an inmate at the Willacy County jail - said.
KRGV
Jury to deliberate in Edinburg voter fraud trial
Closing arguments from prosecutors and the defense wrapped up in the voter fraud trial against former Edinburg mayor Richard Molina. The voter fraud charges stem from an investigation linked to Molina’s mayoral win in 2017. Watch the video above for the full story.
RELATED PEOPLE
KRGV
11-year-old student arrested after threatening to commit shooting at Jubilee Academy, police say
An 11-year-old boy was arrested Thursday after police say a teacher reported hearing him threaten to commit a school shooting, Brownsville police said. The unidentified student at Jubilee Academy was arrested on a charge of false alarm, according to Brownsville police spokesman Investigator Martin Sandoval. According to Sandoval, the teacher...
KRGV
Former Edinburg mayor Richard Molina found not guilty in voter fraud trial
A Hidalgo County jury on Thursday found former Edinburg mayor Richard Molina not guilty in the voter fraud trial against him. Molina was found not guilty of engaging in organized election fraud and 11 counts of illegal voting. The jury came to the decision after hours of deliberation. The charges...
KRGV
Stage 2 water restrictions in effect for city of Hidalgo
The city of Hidalgo implemented stage 2 water restrictions. According to the city, irrigation of landscaped areas with hose-end sprinklers or automatic irrigation systems should be limited to Sunday's and Thursday's for street addresses ending in an even number and Saturday's and Wednesday's for street addresses ending in an odd number.
KRGV
Local law enforcement officers recognized for push against drunk driving
Law enforcement officers in Cameron and Hidalgo counties were recognized Thursday for their role in keeping the streets safe from drunk drivers. The organization Mothers Against Drunk Driving honored the officers - and several other community members – in a special ceremony. Officers were recognized for every DWI arrest...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KRGV
Police: Two arrested, warrants issued for theft suspects at Stripes in Weslaco
Police arrested two people and are searching for two more in connection with a theft at a Stripes in Weslaco last week, police Chief Joel Rivera announced during a press conference Thursday. At about 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 18, officers responded to an aggravated robbery call at the Stripes on...
KRGV
Public input wanted for mini reservoir plan
The plan to build a mini reservoir in the Edinburg and Edcouch-Elsa area was presented Tuesday at the Region M Water Planning Group. If approved, the mini reservoir would sit along the main flood way, not the Raymondville drain, according to officials. The project would include a treatment plant that...
KRGV
Police: One in custody, one hospitalized after stabbing in Weslaco
One man is in custody and another man has been hospitalized after a stabbing in Weslaco Friday morning, police said. At about 6:38 a.m., Weslaco police responded to the 500 block of North Cantu St. in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival, police learned that a 37-year-old man had been...
KRGV
Driver charged with attempted murder in San Benito hit-and-run, officials say
A 22-year-old driver is in custody after officials say he intentionally hit a person with a vehicle multiple times Wednesday night and then fled the scene, according to a news release from the city of San Benito. Elias Hernandez faces a charge of attempted murder and two drug-related charges. Police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KRGV
Infant dead after auto-pedestrian crash in San Juan
An 8-month-old died Monday after a driver crashed into a mother walking with her child in San Juan. According to police, the mother is still in critical condition. The crash happened on Raul Longoria Road, and police have not released further details. This case is still under investigation.
KRGV
Traffic stop turns into chase, leads to drug bust in Brownsville
Bundles of marijuana were seized Tuesday after a traffic stop turned into a chase, according to officials. The chase happened off Military Highway 281 in Brownsville. The Texas Department of Public Safety attempted to pull over the driver for a traffic violation, but the driver refused and even sideswiped a Border Patrol unit assisting DPS, according to officials.
KRGV
Above average contaminant levels found at former pesticide plant that may be re-zoned for housing
The site of an old pesticide manufacturer in Edinburg is moving through the process to get re-zoned for housing. The area - located at the northeast corner of Closner Boulevard and Schunior Street – has 16 acres that has been untouched for decades. RELATED COVERAGE: 'The ground was contaminated':...
KRGV
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office warns residents on scam phone call
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office wants to warn the public about an individual calling residents of Hidalgo County claiming to be an HSCO Sergeant. The individual is telling residents that they owe a fine and need to pay, or else they will face a court hearing. HCSO would like to...
Comments / 0