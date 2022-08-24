ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRGV

Victims of deadly Edinburg crash identified as San Juan residents

The two people pronounced dead after a crash in Edinburg Sunday morning have been identified, according to city officials. Elizabeth Gonzalez Jimenez, 37, and Eden Alberis Romero Archaga, 30, were the individuals in the Chrysler Crossfire. At about 5:30 a.m., Edinburg police were dispatched to the 400 block of south...
EDINBURG, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
Hamilton, TX
Mcallen, TX
Society
Local
Texas Entertainment
Mcallen, TX
Entertainment
City
Mcallen, TX
KRGV

Family and community honor fallen Valley soldier

Hidalgo County law enforcement escorted the body of a Valley soldier to a funeral home in Mission on Tuesday. The body of Staff Sgt. Robert Magallan, 29, with Fort Hood's 11th Signal Brigade, was taken to Rivera Funeral Home in Mission. SSG Magallan was stationed in Fort Hood and recently...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Jury to deliberate in Edinburg voter fraud trial

Closing arguments from prosecutors and the defense wrapped up in the voter fraud trial against former Edinburg mayor Richard Molina. The voter fraud charges stem from an investigation linked to Molina’s mayoral win in 2017. Watch the video above for the full story.
EDINBURG, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
KRGV

Stage 2 water restrictions in effect for city of Hidalgo

The city of Hidalgo implemented stage 2 water restrictions. According to the city, irrigation of landscaped areas with hose-end sprinklers or automatic irrigation systems should be limited to Sunday's and Thursday's for street addresses ending in an even number and Saturday's and Wednesday's for street addresses ending in an odd number.
HIDALGO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Copyrights#Wfaa Tv#The Door Mcallen#Lgbtqia
KRGV

Public input wanted for mini reservoir plan

The plan to build a mini reservoir in the Edinburg and Edcouch-Elsa area was presented Tuesday at the Region M Water Planning Group. If approved, the mini reservoir would sit along the main flood way, not the Raymondville drain, according to officials. The project would include a treatment plant that...
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Police: One in custody, one hospitalized after stabbing in Weslaco

One man is in custody and another man has been hospitalized after a stabbing in Weslaco Friday morning, police said. At about 6:38 a.m., Weslaco police responded to the 500 block of North Cantu St. in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival, police learned that a 37-year-old man had been...
WESLACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
KRGV

Infant dead after auto-pedestrian crash in San Juan

An 8-month-old died Monday after a driver crashed into a mother walking with her child in San Juan. According to police, the mother is still in critical condition. The crash happened on Raul Longoria Road, and police have not released further details. This case is still under investigation.
KRGV

Traffic stop turns into chase, leads to drug bust in Brownsville

Bundles of marijuana were seized Tuesday after a traffic stop turned into a chase, according to officials. The chase happened off Military Highway 281 in Brownsville. The Texas Department of Public Safety attempted to pull over the driver for a traffic violation, but the driver refused and even sideswiped a Border Patrol unit assisting DPS, according to officials.
BROWNSVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy