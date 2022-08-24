ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
srnnews.com

Oil prices rise on potential OPEC+ supply cuts; BP shuts U.S. refinery units

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Thursday on mounting supply tightness concerns amid disruptions to Russian exports, the potential for major producers to cut output, and the partial shutdown of a U.S. refinery. Brent crude rose 45 cents, or 0.4%, to $101.67 a barrel by 0630 GMT, while U.S. West...
TRAFFIC
srnnews.com

Tesla likely must face California agency’s race bias lawsuit

(Reuters) -A California state judge on Wednesday said he would likely deny Tesla Inc’s bid to dismiss a lawsuit by the state’s civil rights agency accusing the electric car maker of widespread race discrimination at an assembly plant. California Superior Court Judge Evelio Grillo in Oakland in a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Analisa Torres
srnnews.com

Shipping container suppliers abandon $987 million deal after U.S. probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Global shipping container suppliers China International Marine Containers and Maersk Container Industry in a joint statement on Thursday said they have abandoned a merger plan, citing significant regulatory challenges. China International Marine Containers (CIMC) in September had agreed to buy the Danish shipping company AP Moeller – Maersk’s...
INDUSTRY
srnnews.com

U.S. and China reach audit deal in boon for Chinese tech companies

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Beijing and Washington took a major step on Friday towards ending a dispute that threatened to boot Chinese companies, including Alibaba, from U.S. stock exchanges, signing a pact to allow U.S. regulators vet accounting firms in China and Hong Kong. U.S. regulators long demanded access...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy