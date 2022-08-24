ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, WI

COVID-19 testing sites remain open in Verona

There are still drive-thru and sit-down COVID-19 testing options available in the City of Verona, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website. All three testing sites in Verona are supported by the State of Wisconsin through the Community Testing Support Program. The Aria Community Testing Mobile Testing site...
Notes from the Aug. 17 ‘Guns In Our Lives’ public forum meeting

In attendance were the host and moderator Mike Ehly, residents from Verona, Mount Horeb, and Madison, including a Dane County Sheriff's Department officer, a Village of Oregon police officer, and the Verona School District Safety and Security Director. A lively discussion amongst all was productive and informative. Although we collectively...
WBAY Green Bay

U.W. Health nurses threaten three-day walkout

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re planning to be in Madison next month for a medical procedure, there’s the potential for a nurses strike at U.W. Health which could last three days. Nurses pushing for U.W. Health to accept their attempts to organize a union are threatening a...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dane County Regional Airport expansion construction hits halfway point

MADISON, Wis. — Construction on a new 90,000-square foot expansion at the Dane County Regional Airport is about halfway done, officials say. “Around this time next year, we’ll have a completely finished facility turning more flights and more aircrafts,” Dane County Regional Airport Marketing and Communications Director Michael Riechers said Friday. The $85 million expansion will include a new restaurant,...
nbc15.com

Polio warning from Dane Co. health office after New York cases

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Declining vaccination rates have local health officials concerned that diseases we thought were defeated may start popping up again. On Monday, Public Health Madison and Dane Co. wrote about recent outbreaks of polio, measles, and mumps. The agency pointed out that these diseases, which had been...
fox47.com

How does Wisconsin's 'Castle Doctrine' work?

MADISON, Wis. — A shooting early Friday morning left a masked intruder dead on Madison’s north side and has raised questions about whether the action by one of the home’s residents to kill the intruder was justified under the state’s castle doctrine. While it is a...
nbc15.com

Water main break shuts down Sun Prairie pool for the summer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie’s Family Aquatic Center is now closed for the season after a water main break at the facility. Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department stated that it discovered the water main break early Friday morning. “This issue will be resolved as soon as...
nbc15.com

Brush fire causes smoke plume over Madison’s near east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A brush fire caused a plume of smoke to billow over Madison’s near east side Friday afternoon, fire officials confirmed. A spokesperson for the City of Madison Fire Department said firefighters responded around 3:40 p.m. to the 3600 block of Milwaukee Street, near an Amazon distribution center.
wortfm.org

Trout Come to Dane County on Fishy Business

If there is one fish that mystifies the mind of every fisherman, it’s the trout. And when most people think of trout fishing, they probably think of wide-open rivers in Montana, or in the mountains of Colorado. But did you know that some of the best trout fishing in...
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Drunken driving crashes spike in Dane County; at least 11 killed in first half of 2022 | Local Government

Drunken driving crashes — including at least 11 fatalities — rose sharply during the first half of 2022, according to a new report. There were 80 automobile crashes between January and June involving alcohol, 41% more than the five-year average, according to the Dane County Traffic Safety Commission, a coalition of public and private organizations working to improve traffic safety.
captimes.com

Why does UW-Madison rank dead last in sustainability among its peers?

At the University of Wisconsin-Madison, addressing the climate crisis begins at the Office of Sustainability. But what, exactly, does “sustainability” mean?. It’s a broad concept, but the idea is simple: being sustainable means taking actions that preserve Earth’s natural resources for future generations, like biking to work instead of driving a gas-powered car. When executed correctly, sustainability balances economic needs with a healthy environment and social equity.
captimes.com

Opinion | We've kicked teachers around for years; now we're paying the price

There was a posting on a neighborhood website I occasionally visit that spoke volumes about the unseen role that so many of our teachers play in society. "I am a high school teacher and have a student who is in need of a mountain bike," she posted on the site. "He lives with his single mom who broke her ankle and needed surgery. While she heals she cannot work or drive and he is not yet old enough to drive," she continued.
MONONA, WI

