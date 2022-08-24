Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
veronapress.com
COVID-19 testing sites remain open in Verona
There are still drive-thru and sit-down COVID-19 testing options available in the City of Verona, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website. All three testing sites in Verona are supported by the State of Wisconsin through the Community Testing Support Program. The Aria Community Testing Mobile Testing site...
msn.com
Hundreds of University of Wisconsin Health nurses vote to strike if union not recognized; hospital says action 'will harm patients'
MADISON – Hundreds of nurses with UW Health voted Wednesday to hold a three-day strike in September if hospital administrators do not recognize their union, an escalation in a yearslong fight to regain bargaining rights. The vote, taken over two separate Zoom calls that ended at 9 p.m., sets...
veronapress.com
Notes from the Aug. 17 ‘Guns In Our Lives’ public forum meeting
In attendance were the host and moderator Mike Ehly, residents from Verona, Mount Horeb, and Madison, including a Dane County Sheriff's Department officer, a Village of Oregon police officer, and the Verona School District Safety and Security Director. A lively discussion amongst all was productive and informative. Although we collectively...
veronapress.com
Verona student earns $300 Wisconsin American Legion scholarship: Caelyn Weaver demonstrated knowledge of history and government
For students in 10th, 11th, or 12th grade who know their stuff about the United States and Wisconsin government and laws, there’s an annual opportunity to “win some fairly easy money,” American Legion Post 385 Commander Stan Hook told the Press. The Americanism and Government Scholarship Test...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Officials: Medicare scammers calling area residents; calls appear on caller ID as being from Reedsburg Area Medical Center
REEDSBURG, Wis. — Officials in Sauk County are warning residents of a phone scam in which callers falsely claim to be from Medicare and appear to be calling from the Reedsburg Area Medical Center. In an alert sent to residents Wednesday, officials from the health care facility said the...
WBAY Green Bay
U.W. Health nurses threaten three-day walkout
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re planning to be in Madison next month for a medical procedure, there’s the potential for a nurses strike at U.W. Health which could last three days. Nurses pushing for U.W. Health to accept their attempts to organize a union are threatening a...
Dane County Regional Airport expansion construction hits halfway point
MADISON, Wis. — Construction on a new 90,000-square foot expansion at the Dane County Regional Airport is about halfway done, officials say. “Around this time next year, we’ll have a completely finished facility turning more flights and more aircrafts,” Dane County Regional Airport Marketing and Communications Director Michael Riechers said Friday. The $85 million expansion will include a new restaurant,...
nbc15.com
Polio warning from Dane Co. health office after New York cases
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Declining vaccination rates have local health officials concerned that diseases we thought were defeated may start popping up again. On Monday, Public Health Madison and Dane Co. wrote about recent outbreaks of polio, measles, and mumps. The agency pointed out that these diseases, which had been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox47.com
How does Wisconsin's 'Castle Doctrine' work?
MADISON, Wis. — A shooting early Friday morning left a masked intruder dead on Madison’s north side and has raised questions about whether the action by one of the home’s residents to kill the intruder was justified under the state’s castle doctrine. While it is a...
nbc15.com
Water main break shuts down Sun Prairie pool for the summer
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie’s Family Aquatic Center is now closed for the season after a water main break at the facility. Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department stated that it discovered the water main break early Friday morning. “This issue will be resolved as soon as...
nbc15.com
Brush fire causes smoke plume over Madison’s near east side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A brush fire caused a plume of smoke to billow over Madison’s near east side Friday afternoon, fire officials confirmed. A spokesperson for the City of Madison Fire Department said firefighters responded around 3:40 p.m. to the 3600 block of Milwaukee Street, near an Amazon distribution center.
2.5 miles of Mineral Point Rd. next to see Vision Zero speed limit reductions
MADISON, Wis. — The City of Madison says approximately 2.5 miles of Mineral Point Rd. on Madison’s west side is the next stretch of road that will see speed limit reductions beginning next week as part of the Vision Zero plan. Starting Monday, August 29, Mineral Point Rd. between S. Whitney Way and the Beltline will see its speed limit...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wortfm.org
Trout Come to Dane County on Fishy Business
If there is one fish that mystifies the mind of every fisherman, it’s the trout. And when most people think of trout fishing, they probably think of wide-open rivers in Montana, or in the mountains of Colorado. But did you know that some of the best trout fishing in...
nbc15.com
Madison police plans dozens of enhanced traffic enforcements in coming weeks
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Departments has been stepping up its targeted traffic enforcement efforts nearly once a day on average throughout August and officers plan to keep doing so at least through the end of next month. In an update posted Thursday on the police department’s website,...
School District of Janesville holds back-to-school kickoff for staff
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The School District of Janesville held a back-to-school kickoff for staff members Thursday morning. The event marked the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that all staff members gathered together. While some school districts, including the Madison Metropolitan School District, continue to see...
veronapress.com
Vote for 5th Quarter to win Madison Old Fashioned Week by midnight on Aug. 26
The Cap Times is the host of Madison Old Fashioned Week, a new area-wide celebration to help determine Madison’s best Old Fashioned. The celebration runs from Aug. 19-26. There are 22 Old Fashioneds on the ballot in total, with one from Verona from 5th Quarter Bar and Grill. The...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Drunken driving crashes spike in Dane County; at least 11 killed in first half of 2022 | Local Government
Drunken driving crashes — including at least 11 fatalities — rose sharply during the first half of 2022, according to a new report. There were 80 automobile crashes between January and June involving alcohol, 41% more than the five-year average, according to the Dane County Traffic Safety Commission, a coalition of public and private organizations working to improve traffic safety.
spectrumnews1.com
Universal free school lunch program expires; Wisconsin students have to qualify again
MADISON, Wis. — For the first time in two years, many families will have to pay for their students’ school lunches again. Throughout the pandemic, schools were able to extend free breakfast and lunch to all students using money from the American Rescue Plan Act. Now, that part of the plan has expired.
captimes.com
Why does UW-Madison rank dead last in sustainability among its peers?
At the University of Wisconsin-Madison, addressing the climate crisis begins at the Office of Sustainability. But what, exactly, does “sustainability” mean?. It’s a broad concept, but the idea is simple: being sustainable means taking actions that preserve Earth’s natural resources for future generations, like biking to work instead of driving a gas-powered car. When executed correctly, sustainability balances economic needs with a healthy environment and social equity.
captimes.com
Opinion | We've kicked teachers around for years; now we're paying the price
There was a posting on a neighborhood website I occasionally visit that spoke volumes about the unseen role that so many of our teachers play in society. "I am a high school teacher and have a student who is in need of a mountain bike," she posted on the site. "He lives with his single mom who broke her ankle and needed surgery. While she heals she cannot work or drive and he is not yet old enough to drive," she continued.
Comments / 2