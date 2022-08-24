Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
vermilionathletics.org
Freshmen Volleyball defeats Hathaway Brown
The Sailors improved to 2-0 on the season with their defeat of Hathaway Brown on Saturday. The match started off with Vermilion struggling to score more than one point at a time, and they fell behind early. It only took two serve rotations for the Sailors to recover and end the first set with Lauren Logsdon and Kirstyn Palmer coming to the line and back to back to pull off the come from behind 25-12 win. The second set only lasted three roations with Logsdon, Delaney Russell, and Brooke Whisenant coming to the service line. In total, the Sailors had 20 aces. Palmer had 16 service points, Logsdon had 11 including 6 aces, Russell had 6 aces, and Whisenant ended the match with one of her 5 aces included in 10 service points! Abby Gawry had a great match defensively with 6 digs. Russell, Logsdon, Whisenant, Elizabeth Okaskinsk, and Alyssa Woodward all added digs. Mackenzie Feltis, Russell, Woodward, and Okaskinski each had a kill while Lauren Logsdon added 3. The Sailors will play Clyde next on Tuesday!
vermilionathletics.org
Junior Varsity Volleyball defeats Hathaway Brown
The JV Sailors are now 4-0 after defeating Hathaway Brown on Saturday. The match started off the Lauren and Peyton Logsdon serving up the first 15 points of the match. In the first set alone, Lauren had 5 aces and Peyton had 4. The Sailors had a total of 16 aces. Cali Wilson and Elizabeth Okaskinsk had 2, Lauren Logsdon had 7, and Peyton Logsdon had 5. Peyton Logsdon had 5 kills on offense as well while Claire Bartlome added 4. Grace Conrady had a kill and Lauren Logsdon ended the match with a kill. Brynn Chadwick led the defense with 8 digs and 4 serve receptions. P Logsdon and Bartlome had 6 digs each and Okaskinki had 3. Conrady also contribted a solo block in the match. The Sailors will take on Bellevue next on Thursday.
vermilionathletics.org
Varsity Volleyball defeats Monroeville
The Sailors traveled to Monroeville to take on the Eagles on Thursday. A few too many Vermilion errors allowed Monroeville to take the first set. It was a reversal for the second set with the Sailors coming out on top with the same score of 25-16. Vermilion pulled ahead in the match taking the third set 25-19 with their sights set on a win in the fourth, but the Eagles kept it a close match. Neither team had more than a four point lead in the fourth set. The Sailors led the first half with Monroeville pulling ahead after tying 14-14. The set would tie 7 more times before the Eagles were able to score the two points in a row required to end the set 27-29 forcing a fifth set. After sharing points in the fifth the Sailors pulled ahead after tying 7-7 to take charge of the rest of the match winning 15-10. Leading scorers included Gracie Starcovic with 18 kills, 2 aces, and 15 digs. Maddie Stout had 14 kills, 19 digs, and 2 aces. Aubree Kennedy had a great match at the net with 2 solo blocks and 3 assist block kills. Angelique Garcia had 22 assists and 2 aces. Rachael Lapka had 16 assists and 10 digs, and Marissa Garcia had 11 digs. Maddie Taylor had 7 digs and Kaitlin Colahan had 7 kills. The Sailors take on Hathaway Brown on Saturday at home in another nonconference match. Come support the Sailors!
vermilionathletics.org
Sailors charge past the Chargers
The Vermilion Sailors secured their first victory of the season on Thursday night, picking up a 2-1 win vs a gritty Edison team. The Sailors got on the board midway through the 2nd half off of a Wesley Penton goal. Penton’s goal tied the game at 1. With roughly 5 minutes to go, the Sailors scored the game winner! Cardi Woodward took a Darren Frenk pass that broke Edisons backline and slotted home the winner. Sophomore goalkeeper, Caleb German, came up big several times throughout the match. The Sailors move to 1-2 on the season and are back in action on Saturday at Midview. Kick off is at 7PM.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vermilionathletics.org
Girls Varsity Golf finishes tied for 1st place out of 9 at Tiffin City Schools SBC Shootout
The Vermilion Lady Sailor Golf team tied Bellevue for 1st place at the Tiffin SBC Shootout. Best scores:. Vermilion Ava Owens and Landri Naill with 50’s. Joscelyn Alverado had a personal best score 61. Bellevue: Allison Michaels 44. Perkins: Kylie Beverick 46. Sandusky: Emma Biecheler 59. Port Clinton: Mia...
Comments / 0