Varsity Volleyball defeats Monroeville
The Sailors traveled to Monroeville to take on the Eagles on Thursday. A few too many Vermilion errors allowed Monroeville to take the first set. It was a reversal for the second set with the Sailors coming out on top with the same score of 25-16. Vermilion pulled ahead in the match taking the third set 25-19 with their sights set on a win in the fourth, but the Eagles kept it a close match. Neither team had more than a four point lead in the fourth set. The Sailors led the first half with Monroeville pulling ahead after tying 14-14. The set would tie 7 more times before the Eagles were able to score the two points in a row required to end the set 27-29 forcing a fifth set. After sharing points in the fifth the Sailors pulled ahead after tying 7-7 to take charge of the rest of the match winning 15-10. Leading scorers included Gracie Starcovic with 18 kills, 2 aces, and 15 digs. Maddie Stout had 14 kills, 19 digs, and 2 aces. Aubree Kennedy had a great match at the net with 2 solo blocks and 3 assist block kills. Angelique Garcia had 22 assists and 2 aces. Rachael Lapka had 16 assists and 10 digs, and Marissa Garcia had 11 digs. Maddie Taylor had 7 digs and Kaitlin Colahan had 7 kills. The Sailors take on Hathaway Brown on Saturday at home in another nonconference match. Come support the Sailors!
Tennis Doubles Teams Beat Lakewood: Vermilion Varsity McKenna Hunnell and Maddie Collins and Vermilion JV Katie Stark and Annie Csincsak
Vermilion played the Rangers from Lakewood on Thursday at the purple courts. Lakewood swept the singles matches but could only get a split at doubles. Vermilion’s first doubles team of McKenna Hunnell and Maddie Collins took control of their match early and cruised to a 6-3 6-1 victory. In J.V. doubles action, the team of Katie Stark and Annie Csincsak got their first win as a team this season.
Girls Varsity Golf finishes tied for 1st place out of 9 at Tiffin City Schools SBC Shootout
The Vermilion Lady Sailor Golf team tied Bellevue for 1st place at the Tiffin SBC Shootout. Best scores:. Vermilion Ava Owens and Landri Naill with 50’s. Joscelyn Alverado had a personal best score 61. Bellevue: Allison Michaels 44. Perkins: Kylie Beverick 46. Sandusky: Emma Biecheler 59. Port Clinton: Mia...
