The Sailors traveled to Monroeville to take on the Eagles on Thursday. A few too many Vermilion errors allowed Monroeville to take the first set. It was a reversal for the second set with the Sailors coming out on top with the same score of 25-16. Vermilion pulled ahead in the match taking the third set 25-19 with their sights set on a win in the fourth, but the Eagles kept it a close match. Neither team had more than a four point lead in the fourth set. The Sailors led the first half with Monroeville pulling ahead after tying 14-14. The set would tie 7 more times before the Eagles were able to score the two points in a row required to end the set 27-29 forcing a fifth set. After sharing points in the fifth the Sailors pulled ahead after tying 7-7 to take charge of the rest of the match winning 15-10. Leading scorers included Gracie Starcovic with 18 kills, 2 aces, and 15 digs. Maddie Stout had 14 kills, 19 digs, and 2 aces. Aubree Kennedy had a great match at the net with 2 solo blocks and 3 assist block kills. Angelique Garcia had 22 assists and 2 aces. Rachael Lapka had 16 assists and 10 digs, and Marissa Garcia had 11 digs. Maddie Taylor had 7 digs and Kaitlin Colahan had 7 kills. The Sailors take on Hathaway Brown on Saturday at home in another nonconference match. Come support the Sailors!

MONROEVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO