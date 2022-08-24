The Mexico Bulldogs and Centralia Panthers started their 2022-2023 season with a close-scoring game. Based on the past four seasons, Mexico was favored to win the match. Centralia has won one game against the opposing team in the 2019-2020 season by a score of 20-13. Centralia also has a better record at home games than away. However, the Panthers started their season on the road.

CENTRALIA, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO