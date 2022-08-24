Read full article on original website
The historical Missouri State Teachers Association Building has carried history in its brick walls since 1927CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceHope OpehemColumbia, MO
The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
MU volleyball swept by Louisville in South Dakota Tournament
Missouri volleyball suffered a thorough defeat at the hands of No. 4 Louisville, who dominated on both ends of the floor from start to finish and swept Missouri at the South Dakota Tournament on Saturday in Vermilion, South Dakota. In spite of Anna Dixon's team-leading 12 kills, Louisville stifled the...
Jefferson City triumphs over Osage in opener
Jefferson City football came out on top in a run-heavy gamescript against the Osage Indians on Friday in a 41-19 victory. The Jays already look to be throwing the ball a lot more than last year, but their biggest production came on the ground. With a whopping six touchdowns through...
Disappointing Debuts
High school football returns to mid-Missouri as fans pack the stands, players return to the turf and cheerleaders line the field. After months of empty football fields around the state, the season-long journey began tonight. With losses from Southern Boone, Hickman, Battle, Mexico and Boonville, the season began with disappointing debuts.
Blair Oaks football scores 54, beats Maryville in opening game
After a season-ending injury last year against the Mexico Bulldogs, senior quarterback Dylan Hair came out with a bang, leading the Blair Oaks Falcons to a 54-42 win over the Maryville Spoofhounds on Friday. The season-opening game for the Falcons took place at the University of Central Missouri, home to...
Smith-Cotton football earns Week 1 win
Moberly and Smith-Cotton went back and forth all of Friday night’s game. However, the Tigers came out on top. Smith-Cotton took the season opener, beating the Spartans 22-21. Smith-Cotton had a relatively quiet first half, only scoring one touchdown in the final three minutes of the first half. After...
Helias football takes care of Hannibal
After losing to the Hannibal Pirates 54-20 to open up last season, the Helias Crusaders were determined to avenge the loss in this week’s opening matchup. They did so in Hannibal Friday night by defeating the Pirates 31-21. In a back-and-forth contest, the Crusaders' offense relied on both their passing and running game to take down the 2021 Class 4 State Runners-Ups.
MU volleyball claims comeback victory in opening match
Missouri volleyball opened up its season in dramatic fashion with a comeback win against Northern Kentucky in the South Dakota Tournament on Friday. Led by highly stifling performances from sophomores Jordan Iliff and Trista Strasser, the Tigers emerged victorious in spite of chronic defensive struggles with high-octane, vertical play around the net.
North Callaway football comes out on top against Westran
The North Callaway Thunderbirds come out on top with a 28-0 shutout on the road in Huntsville against the Westran Hornets. Both teams are coming off the 2021 season with a losing recordcoupled with determination to turn that around for the 2022 campaign.
Week 1 rematches highlight mid-Missouri opening week slate
For the fifth season in a row, Blair Oaks will begin its varsity football campaign facing Maryville. The Falcons also are hoping to defeat the Spoofhounds for the fifth season in a row. After beating the Falcons back in 2018 en route to a state championship, Maryville has had a...
Missouri non-revenue sports fall preview: Soccer, volleyball, cross-country, swimming and diiving
There’s much to look forward to as the soccer season approaches. Under the direction of head coach Stefanie Golan, the Missouri Women’s soccer team is looking to make its mark this season ahead of its first game against the University of Memphis at 7 p.m. in Audrey J. Walton Soccer Stadium.
Penalties hurt Hickman in season opener against North Kansas City
The Hickman football team did not get the outcome it was hoping for in its season opener Friday night at home, as the Kewpies fell to nonconference foe North Kansas City 28-0. Hickman's defense started out strong, forcing North Kansas City to three consecutive three-and-outs and not allowing a first down in the first quarter.
Centralia football clinches opener
The Mexico Bulldogs and Centralia Panthers started their 2022-2023 season with a close-scoring game. Based on the past four seasons, Mexico was favored to win the match. Centralia has won one game against the opposing team in the 2019-2020 season by a score of 20-13. Centralia also has a better record at home games than away. However, the Panthers started their season on the road.
Pirates football falls to Pleasant Hill
The Pleasant Hill Roosters (1-0) won the season opener on the road over the Boonville Pirates (0-1) by a score of 47-14. The Roosters were coming off of a 7-6 season last year, while Pirates were coming off of an 8-3 record. In 2021, these two teams played each other at Pleasant Hill, and the Roosters won that game 43-35.
Tolton football set to begin 2022 season at Salisbury
Friday night will mark the beginning of the high school football season in Mid-Missouri, and it will be the first time in over 300 days that Tolton football last took the field. Tolton coach and former MU All-American tight end Michael Egnew enters his fourth season at the helm. In...
Rock Bridge struggles defensively in season-opening loss at Park Hill South
The Rock Bridge Bruins struggled greatly against the run in Friday’s 34-17 loss at Park Hill South to open the 2022 season. Friday’s game was expected to be a challenge for the Bruins, who finished with a 4-6 record last season. The Panthers were undefeated in last year’s regular season and advanced to the Class 6 quarterfinals.
Rock Bridge football starts season with new coach and quarterback
Rock Bridge football kicks off its 2022 season in Riverside at 7 p.m. Friday against Park Hill South. The Bruins are coming off an underwhelming 2021 season in which they finished with a 4-6 record. However, the team is entering the new season with a few important new faces — namely the head coach and quarterback.
Hickman, Battle softball fall short in opener; Rock Bridge throws two shutouts
Softball season is officially underway, as Rock Bridge, Battle and Hickman all began their 2022 campaigns Friday. Here's a look at how each school performed:
Despite late drama, Rock Bridge boys soccer holds on to win season opener
Rock Bridge boys’ soccer held onto its lead for a 2-1 home win over Kickapoo to start the season. Ahead of the first game of the year, Rock Bridge coach Christopher Horstman told his team if they enjoyed themselves, good things would happen.
Tolton starts its season on a strong note with road win over Salisbury
It took less than three minutes for Tolton football to get on the scoreboard Friday night against Salisbury. Senior running back Jacob Hoernschmeyer rushed into the end zone from a couple yards out, giving the Trailblazers a lead that they would not relinquish.
Suspect charged with murder after shooting of Central Methodist University football player
The Central Methodist University community in Fayette is mourning after the death of a football player Thursday night. Torrance Evans, a senior from Memphis, Tennessee, was shot and killed Thursday at an off-campus house on North Linn Street, according to a school official.
