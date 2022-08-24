Read full article on original website
With “House of the Dragon” debuting Sunday evening on HBO, “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin spoke with The Wall Street Journal about the network’s franchise, which is adapted from his hit book series. Although “Game of Thrones” was a superlative hit for HBO, becoming an Emmy darling and garnering a massive fanbase over the years, series co-creators David Benioff and D. B. Weiss elected to end the series after eight seasons. Martin has shared that he advocated for many more seasons for the series, giving the storytelling a larger canvas. “I was saying it needs to be 10 seasons at...
NBC’s “Password” reboot from executive producer Jimmy Fallon and host Keke Palmer has picked up its key demo ratings by 43% and its viewership by 27% with delayed and digital viewing following the show’s Aug. 9 premiere, Variety has learned exclusively. Over its first two episodes (the second airing Aug. 16), “Password” is averaging an 0.63 rating among adults in the advertiser-coveted adults 18-49 demographic and 5.2 million total viewers, when combining both linear and digital viewing through Wednesday. That’s up from the premiere episode’s initial performance, which managed a 0.44 rating and 4.1 million viewers in Live + Same Day...
Netflix's Blockbuster Series Confirms Fall Premiere Date
In a move that feels like bragging at this point, Netflix has confirmed the premiere date and released the first images for their upcoming comedy series, Blockbuster. As you can guess, the series takes place at a Blockbuster rental store and stars WandaVision's Randall Park and Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Melissa Fumero. Produced by Universal Television, the series was created by Vanessa Ramos (Superstore, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), David Caspe (Happy Endings, Black Monday) and Jackie Clarke (Superstore, Happy Endings) also serving as writers/executive producers. The ten episode first season of the workplace comedy has been confirmed to arrive on the streaming service on November 3, 2022.
At HBO Max, the Bat-folk can’t catch a break. Weeks after the decision to kill the effectively completed straight-to-streaming movie “Batgirl,” HBO Max canceled “Batman: Caped Crusader” and “Merry Little Batman,” among four other animated projects. The good news for these six newly scrapped Warner Bros. Animation projects is they are still full steam ahead in production and being shopped elsewhere, a person with knowledge of the situation told IndieWire — unlike “Batgirl,” which will never see the light of day. A second source told IndieWire that HBO Max has made the choice to spend some time away from the kids-and-family...
Given it's owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, HBO Max's vast library of movies and shows tends to stay pretty consistent, but it does occasionally dabble in things made by other people and those things will leave at some point. A big chunk of those is down to a deal reached...
It’s very surprising that there’s a new Predator movie — this one a prequel titled Prey — and instead of debuting in theaters it went straight to streaming on Disney’s Hulu service. The reason for that decision was reportedly an entirely practical one. It wasn’t that Disney didn’t have faith in the film; they have a contract with HBO Max that gives the service the right to stream anything from the old Fox (now 20th Century Studios) after it premieres in theaters. If Prey had played in multiplexes, HBO Max would have gotten it. By keeping it on Hulu, Disney had the film all to itself.
"Mo" on Netflix is a new comedy that follows the life of a family of Palestinian refugees and their story about building success in America. Mo Amer, creator, executive producer, and star, joined Cheddar News to discuss his new series. "It was really surprising to me to know that Arabs really were like faceless in entertainment. You really didn't have anybody who looked to as an example, and more importantly is like the immigration, immigrant asylee experience in America is so misunderstood, and it is always left to different media outlets to kind of describe what that is. And it's never coming from the people themselves"
Warner Bros. Discovery’s canceling spree has reached HBO Max, which will remove 36 titles in the coming weeks, including 20 of its original movies and shows. While streaming services delete titles all the time, they don’t usually remove their own original content. Two-thirds of the shows being cut are cartoons.
Fire will continue to reign because HBO has renewed its new Game of Thrones prequel spinoff, House of the Dragon, for Season 2. The show based on George R.R. Martin‘s Fire & Blood is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and focuses on the inner workings of House Targaryen, from which the Mother of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) descended.
This is a week that raises hell, from an insane cross-country buddy comedy to a new show about the teenage Antichrist. There’s also plenty of drama, between a new legal series and a fascinating thriller that turns therapy on its head. It’s a great mix of content, and there’s something to watch no matter what mood you find yourself in.
HBO's "House of the Dragon" has already been greenlit for season 2. After 9.99 million viewers tuned in for Sunday's series premiere across HBO and HBO Max — the largest audience for a series premiere in the pay TV channel’s history — Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) confirmed to Yahoo Finance that a new season is already in the works with viewership for the "Game of Thrones" prequel now swelling to 20 million since Sunday.
The showrunners of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power promise their fantasy drama for Prime Video will feature all new stories and is not “a reboot or a retread” of what J.R.R. Tolkien fans saw in the movies. “This is a new story for most who are going to be watching it. We weren’t interested in a nostalgia play,” showrunner Patrick McKay said Friday at the TCA summer press tour. “We felt that this show had to earn its place on the start, rise or fall on its own merits. There are different stories that you’ve seen before.” “This is...
The first season of House of Ho was incredibly entertaining when it aired back in 2020. That’s why it was sort of a bummer when Season 2 didn’t follow in 2021. Fortunately, Season 2 of House of Ho is now here on HBO Max as of Aug. 25, 2022. The show focuses on a Vietnamese American family with very hefty net worths.
Gods be good, indeed: House of the Dragon, HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel series, has been renewed for Season 2 just six days after its series debut. According to data provided by HBO, House of the Dragon‘s series premiere was an unqualified success for the premium cabler, notching 9.986 million viewers across linear and HBO Max platforms in the United States to become HBO’s most-watched premiere for a new original series in the network’s history. “We are beyond proud of what the entire House of the Dragon team has accomplished with Season 1,” HBO Programming EVP Francesca Orsi said in a statement....
You’ve seen him tackle evil space empires, now watch John Boyega fight a much smaller—but no less vital—battle in Breaking, a new thriller opening in movie theaters this weekend. Directed by Abi Damaris Corbin, who also co-wrote the script with Kwame Kwei-Armah, Breaking stars Boyega as Brian...
In HBO’s personal game of thrones, House of the Dragon is already king. Nearly 10 million viewers (9.986 million to be exact) watched the Game of Thrones prequel’s premiere on Sunday night, across linear and HBO Max platforms in the U.S. That gives House of the Dragon the largest premiere audience for a new original series in the network’s history. “It was wonderful to see millions of Game of Thrones fans return with us to Westeros last night,” HBO and HBO Max’s Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys said in a statement. “House of the Dragon features an incredibly talented cast and crew...
Remember when Game of Thrones laid an egg in its final season and hordes of fans vowed they were done with the franchise forever? It seems like some of them might’ve been lying. The show’s long-awaited prequel, House of the Dragon, just set a new record for HBO with its massive premiere: 9.986 million viewers, according to IndieWire. Looks like people still love their tits and dragons after all.House of the Dragon’s massive premiere marks the largest ever for an HBO original. As expected, the prequel’s premiere blew its progenitor’s out of the water: Game of Thrones premiered in 2011...
As a tough summer marked by major changes — including the removal and cancellation of dozens of titles and the planned HBO Max and discovery+ merger — draws to a close, the HBO Max streaming library is growing. With August nearing an end, the full list of titles heading to HBO Max in September 2022 has been released, giving subscribers plenty to get excited about following several weeks of shocking news.
