Read full article on original website
Related
Johnson City Press
Missouri school district reinstates spanking if parents OK
A southwestern Missouri school district says it will allow students to be spanked if parents give their permission. Classes resumed Tuesday in the Cassville School District for the first time since the school board in June approved bringing corporal punishment back to the district. It had been dropped in 2001. The punishment will be used only after other forms of discipline, including suspensions, have not been effective. Parents can choose whether to allow their children to be spanked. The decision comes despite agreement among most child health professionals that corporal punishment is detrimental to children. Cassville is a 1,900-student district about 60 miles southwest of Springfield. Missouri is one of 19 states in country that allows corporal punishment.
Johnson City Press
How will student loan forgiveness affect local borrowers?
Following President Biden’s announcement on Wednesday of his student loan forgiveness plan, many have voiced questions and concerns. Here’s a look at what the plan entails and how it will affect local college students. Northeast Tennessee is an area rich with higher education institutions. This area is home...
Johnson City Press
Law enforcement summit, including locals, looks at Tennessee school safety
FRANKLIN — Six local law enforcement officials attended a day-long School Violence and Safety Summit Thursday, an event co-sponsored by the Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association and Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police. The keynote speakers was the mother of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook shootings.
Johnson City Press
TWRA requests public input for fishing regulations
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is welcoming comments for its 2023 fishing regulations. This is an opportunity for the public to share ideas and concerns about fishing regulations with TWRA staff. Public comments will be considered by fisheries managers and may be presented as proposals for regulation changes. Comments may...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City Press
Democracy: Dead or alive?
Is democracy still alive in Northeast Tennessee? The answer is democracy is on life support and in tremendous need for citizen support in order to survive, otherwise it may die. Citizens in Northeast Tennessee have failed to realize the importance of casting a ballot in an election or participating as...
Comments / 0