Read full article on original website
Related
Collector finds locks of hair in a book from the 1800s and then discovers who the people were
Why did people save hair in the 1800s?
In the Late 1960s, the USSR Built Stunning Houses at The Bottom of the Black Sea, Where Aquanauts Later Lived For Days
Beginning in 1962, the era of deep-sea exploration took an interesting turn. Inventor Jacques-Yves Cousteau constructed the first underwater house, 'Conshelf I.' This French success inspired Soviet enthusiasts to research the possibility of also building underwater. Several research stations were built at the bottom of the Black Sea within a few years. [i]
Titanic crew member's firsthand account of ship's sinking is an incredible video artifact
The rediscovered BBC clip from 1979 is a historic treasure.
Museum of the Bible Sends Looted Gospel Home, Australian Dealer Wanted for Not Paying Artists, and More: Morning Links for July 27, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines COLLECTION MANAGEMENT. The Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., said that it has returned a looted, handwritten gospel to the Greek Orthodox Church, the New York Times reports. The item, which dates back more than a millennium, is believed to have been taken by Bulgarian soldiers from the Kosinitza Monastery in Greece during World War II. The D.C. museum, which bought the work at Christie’s in 2011, has in the past been plagued by claims that its collection contained an array of illegally trafficked cultural property. In 2017, Hobby Lobby, whose owners founded the museum, paid a $3 million...
RELATED PEOPLE
Book of the Dead: The ancient Egyptian guide to the afterlife
The "Book of the Dead" served multiple functions, including helping ancient Egyptians in the afterlife.
IFLScience
Modern Day Henry VIII Recreated With AI, And He Doesn't Look Happy About It
An Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated image has given us a glimpse of what King Henry VIII of England would look like in the modern world, and he does not look comfortable with the circumstances. AI-generated imagery is getting spookily good. As well as producing never-before-seen demons from hell named Crungus, they...
3 moments that might convince you Edgar Allan Poe was a time traveler.
In the case of Poe, it was his fiction that was, well, stranger than fiction.
‘Fit of pique’: lost vorticist masterpiece found under portrait by contemporary
A lost masterpiece by a leading abstract artist of the early 20th century has been discovered beneath a portrait by a contemporary who may have painted over the original in a “fit of pique”. Atlantic City by Helen Saunders, a member of the radical and short-lived vorticist movement,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pentiment, the 16th-century murder mystery that looks like a playable tapestry
You are Andreas Moller, an artist working in an abbey in 16th-century Bavaria. Over the course of 25 years, you must investigate a murder in a local town convulsed by the social changes of the era. Pentiment doesn’t sound like a typical video game, and it doesn’t look like one either, inspired as it is by late medieval art: the whole thing looks like a cross between a tapestry and an early-modern illustrated manuscript. The word pentiment means an earlier painting covered up by a later one, and the plot sees Moller scraping away lies to uncover the truth.
wallstreetwindow.com
The Incredible Story of the Scientist Who Shared Nuclear Secrets With the Soviet Union w/ Dave Lindorff – Source – Parallax Views
On this edition of Parallax Views, a previously unpublished interview with journalist Dave Lindorff of This Can’t Be Happening on the fascinating story of the Theodore Alvin Hall, the American physicist who became an atomic spy by sharing nuclear secrets with the Soviet Union during the Cold War. But this is not just the story of Ted Hall. It’s also the story of his brother Edward Hall, who, despite his skepticism towards the Soviet Union, protected his brother against J. Edgar Hoover’s FBI. Moreover, it’s a case that asks the question, “Why did Ted Hall share these secrets with the Soviet Union?” As it turns out, the answer to that question may be more noble, if we consider Hall’s perspective, than one would imagine. We dive into the world of atomic bombs, Hiroshima and Nagaski, the Manhattan Project, spying, the romance between Ted Hall and his wife Joan Hall, the trial and execution of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, the “What If” scenario of the U.S. having a monopoly on nuclear weapons after WWII, the physicist and atomic spy Klaus Fuchs, Ted Hall’s motivation for becoming an atomic spy, the incredible life of Ted’s brother Edward (including a connection to Operation Paperclip and working on a top secret missile program at Wright Patterson Air Force Base), the interrogation of Ted Hall, the FBI file on Edward Hall, Ted Halls’ Harvard roommate (and spy) Savile Sax, and much, much more! For more information on Ted’s story please read Dave’s article at The Nation entitled “One Brother Gave the Soviets the A-Bomb. The Other Got a Medal”.
Comments / 5