‘This is my home’: Dansby Swanson drops truth bomb on extension talks with Braves

The Atlanta Braves are working to secure each member of their winning core for the long term. Shortstop Dansby Swanson is next as he continues his breakout season. The Braves have already started discussing a new deal with the 28-year-old. In 126 games this season, he has a slash line of .291/.346/.450 with 143 hits, 28 doubles, 16 home runs and 16 stolen bases this season. His career-best season at the plate is making him a candidate to sign a contract extension. According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Swanson has made it clear that Atlanta is his home and that he wants to be with the Braves.
PF Chris Silva agrees to terms on new deal with Hawks

The Hawks have agreed to terms on a contract with free agent power forward Chris Silva, the team announced in a press release. Terms of the contract have not been disclosed. Atlanta has 13 players signed to guaranteed contracts, plus Tyrese Martin on a partially guaranteed deal. Should Martin stick with the Hawks through Jan. 10, his contract will become fully guaranteed for the rest of the 2022/23 season.
