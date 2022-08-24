ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two-Vehicle Wreck Results in Death of Area Woman

FROM RANDOLPH COUNTY SHERIFF ROBERT R. ELBON, JR. On Wednesday, August 10, at approximately 1445 hours, I was called to service for a two-vehicle head-on type crash on County Route 23, commonly known as Ward Road. Upon arrival, I observed a 2019 white Chevrolet 2500 HD pulling a tandem axle box trailer heading west in a right-hand curve.
