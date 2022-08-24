ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Bleacher Report

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s Partnership With Adidas Ended After Failed PED Test

Adidas has ended its partnership with San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. following his 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, per ESPN's Alden Gonzalez. "We believe that sport should be fair. We have a clear policy on doping and can confirm that our partnership with Fernando...
Yardbarker

The Padres Had An Entire Homestand To Forget

The San Diego Padres have finished their most recent homestand, and let’s just say that this was one to forget. On Wednesday, they were completely shut down by Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians, falling 7-0 as Blake Snell had a rare clunker against a team he had previously had a 1.25 ERA against.
Bleacher Report

Phillies' Bryce Harper Activated, Will Bat Cleanup After Recovery from Thumb Injury

The Philadelphia Phillies will receive quite the boost for the stretch run as they chase a National League wild-card spot. NBC Sports Philadelphia noted the Phillies activated Bryce Harper from the injured list and will hit him cleanup for Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Harper has not appeared in a game since a June 25 victory over the San Diego Padres because of a thumb injury.
Bleacher Report

1 Word to Describe Every MLB Team Heading into Stretch Run

The 2022 MLB season is winding to a close, with a little more than a month to go before the postseason begins and this year's 12 playoff teams set their sights on a World Series title. That said, teams out of contention still have plenty to play for, from answering...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Julio Rodríguez's $210M-plus Mariners Contract Extension Celebrated by MLB Twitter

The Mariners wasted little time making sure Julio Rodríguez will spend the bulk of his career in Seattle. The All-Star outfielder reached a "very complicated" contract extension Friday, which Jeff Passan of ESPN reported guarantees Rodríguez at least $210 million. While details are still trickling out, the contract could be worth "well over" $400 million.
