Charlie Crist, other Democrats meet in Broward, say they seek to 'save the soul of Florida'
TAMARAC — Democratic senatorial nominee Val Demings closed out a spirited pep rally Thursday night with an impassioned speech in which she implored the party faithful to unite and win in November "because we can." Demings, who is finishing her second term in the U.S. House, told the crowd at a Tamarac community center...
sflcn.com
Contrasting Primary Results for Veteran Jamaican Politicians in South Florida
SOUTH FLORIDA – Caribbean-American eyes were focused on the August 24 Florida Primary Elections. When the ballots were tallied, two Jamaican veterans came away with contrasting results. Dale Holness lost his bid to represent District 20 in the United States Congress when he was soundly beaten by fellow Democrat...
WSVN-TV
Senator Annette Tadeo and Incumbent Maria Elvira Salazar will battle for Florida’s 27th district
MIAMI (WSVN) - Two Latina women are now battling for the seat to represent a huge portion of Miami-Dade. The district sprawls from Cutler Bay through Little Havana and downtown Miami with about a 70% Hispanic voter population. Annette Tadeo was announced as the democratic candidate on Tuesday, and she will face off with incumbent Maria Elvira Salazar for District 27, come November.
wogx.com
Florida Primary Election: Four State House members lose seats
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Griff Griffitts. Rita Harris. Brad Yeager. Lisa Dunkley. Outside of their districts or the world of political operatives, those names might not ring a bell. But after winning primary elections Tuesday, they, along with 20 other candidates, are headed to seats in the Florida Legislature. Two dozen...
Wilton Manors elected officials want a big raise. So they’re giving themselves one.
Many of us think we aren’t paid nearly enough for what we do. You can include the Wilton Manors mayor and commission, who have groused that their salaries rank toward the bottom of Broward County’s 31 cities. So on Tuesday night, they voted 5-0 to give themselves a raise. The mayor’s annual pay will rise from $11,250 to $30,000 — a 166% increase — and the commissioners’ pay will go from $9,750 ...
Democrats Rallying Tonight In Tamarac
The group of speakers includes gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist and Senate candidate Val Demings.
Miami New Times
Local Proud Boy Worked Miami-Dade Polling Station for August 23 Primary
Over the past several years, members of the far-right Proud Boys have sought to make their presence felt in many an avenue of civic life. Local school boards. Police departments. Political committees (including one in Miami's own backyard). And, as of Florida's August 23 midterm primary elections, the polls. That's...
Florida Agriculture Commissioner race pits state senator against Miami businesswoman
After the August primary, the fight for Florida's cabinet positions in statewide elections is down to a former Florida senator and a Miami businesswoman for who will head the Florida Department of Agriculture.
doralfamilyjournal.com
JC Bermudez
Juan Carlos “JC” Bermudez has won as Commissioner for Miami-Dade District 12, representing Doral, Hialeah, Hialeah Gardens, Medley, Sweetwater, Virginia Gardens, and a large portion of unincorporated areas of the West of Miami-Dade County. Mayor Bermudez’s State of the City Address 2019. City of Doral, JC Bermudez.
floridabulldog.org
Despite state law, bail reform comes to Broward in bid to end unjust treatment of poor, minorities ￼
In a move that on its face is at odds with Florida law, Broward’s chief judge ordered an end to the assessment of cash bail for most defendants charged with non-violent, third-degree felonies or misdemeanors before their first appearance in court. Instead, defendants arrested for a wide variety of...
floridapolitics.com
Primary Day: Lauren Book to hit voting precincts, hold watch party at Broward restaurant
The Senate Democratic Leader has her fellow Democratic Senate colleagues joining her for the final push and to watch the returns come in.. Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book is taking a last lap in the state’s most-watched Primary battle with a large contingent of her fellow Democratic Senators from around the state by her side.
Click10.com
Lt. Gov. sidesteps questions about controversial immigration comments
MIAMI – Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez wouldn’t answer questions about controversial comments she made on a Spanish-language radio show last week, implying that Cuban migrants arriving in Florida would be bussed to Delaware, following an event in Homestead Tuesday. Responding to the host’s question about an...
MSNBC
Voter fraud at a Florida GOP stronghold leads to a light sentence (again)
To the extent that the United States has a retirement community known to national audiences, it’s probably The Villages in central Florida. As regular readers probably recall, it’s also earned a reputation as a far-right Republican stronghold. A couple of years ago, for example, when Donald Trump promoted...
Gov. DeSantis’ election security team probed FL voters for fraud in heavily Democratic counties
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Following Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election security office charging 20 Florida residents with felonies connected to alleged voter fraud, state data show those individuals are in Florida’s largest voting strongholds, with about 40 to 48 percent Democrats in five urban counties. So far, the state’s investigation has resulted in arrests in those populated counties: […] The post Gov. DeSantis’ election security team probed FL voters for fraud in heavily Democratic counties appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
texasmetronews.com
Haitian Americans in the Miami-Dade District 2 race￼
When Jean Monestime completes his tenure on the 13-member Miami-Dade Commission in November, another Haitian American is likely to step up to fill the District 2 seat. Of the six candidates in the non-partisan race for the seat, the only one held by a Haitian American historically, four are Haitian.
islandernews.com
Miami-Dade’s Cava explains how proposed $10 billion budget will tackle housing crisis
Focusing on offsetting the rising cost of living and the housing crisis, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and other officials discussed the proposed $10.371 billion budget, which will undergo further review at the Sept. 8 and 20 public hearings. Mayor Cava’s second annual Budget Review with the business community...
850wftl.com
Broward Schools Superintended Dr. Vickie Cartwright addresses ballot issues: referendum and wokeism
(BROWARD COUNTY, FLA) — Broward Superintendent of Public Schools Dr. Vickie Cartwright joined the South Florida Morning show to talk about a crucial education referendum on the ballot. “As voters are heading to the polls, we want to make sure they are well-educated about the question on the ballot.”...
fox13news.com
Florida Attorney General - 2022 midterm election results
Tap for live coverage from FOX 13. Click on your county for local election results, updated as they come in.
Photos Show Proud Boy Working at Miami Polling Station
An alleged Proud Boy was spotted running a Miami-Dade polling center on Tuesday, causing a social media uproar over the hiring process for poll workers. Nowell Salgueiro, who is also a member of the Miami-Dade GOP executive committee, had been seen sporting Proud Boys merchandise at a June GOP rally in Broward County and was included in an expose of the far-right group’s movements in The New York Times. “All poll workers attest to remain unbiased, nonpartisan, respectful and professional while performing assigned election duties,” wrote Suzy Trutie, deputy supervisor at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department, in a statement to the Miami New Times. “Miami-Dade County does not discriminate on the basis of race, gender, orientation, age, disability, religious or political beliefs.”Welcome to Miami, where we have members of the Proud Boys openly working at polling stations. This is Proud Boy Nowell Salgueiro, known for advocating political violence and a member of the @MiamiDadeGOP executive. pic.twitter.com/lEEdcxaiK7— Miami Against Fascism 🌴☕️ (@MIAagainstFash) August 23, 2022 Read it at Miami New Times
2022 election sees major shift in Florida voter trends, but not in Duval
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Over 2.1 million Floridians have either voted by mail or voted early in-person ahead of Tuesday’s Primary Election and early voting statistics reveal Republicans and Democrats in Florida are voting differently this election compared to elections in the past. Prior to the 2020 election, Republicans...
